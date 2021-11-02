Search icon
'Contemporaries Are Always Good for the Industry': Vijay Pravin, CEO of BitsCrunch by@vijaypravin

'Contemporaries Are Always Good for the Industry': Vijay Pravin, CEO of BitsCrunch

Vijay is the Founder & CEO of bitsCrunch, a Blockchain Analytics company that is focusing on NFTs. He graduated Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering and Information Technology from the Technical University of Munich (TUM), Germany. He is the first Indian to be invited for a TEDx talk in Germany below 30. Vijay was also awarded as ‘Top 40 Data Scientists under 40’ in India. He was nominated as '20+ Inspiring Data Scientists to be followed on LinkedIn in 2020’ by AI Time Journal.
bitsCrunch Hacker Noon profile picture

@vijaypravin
bitsCrunch

We are the Ecosystem Guardians of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)

