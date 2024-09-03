Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Conscious Turing Machine Robots as a Framework for Artificial General Intelligenceby@aithics
    116 reads

    Conscious Turing Machine Robots as a Framework for Artificial General Intelligence

    by AIthicsSeptember 3rd, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    CtmR’s architecture, which lacks a Central Executive, allows it to function as a framework for Artificial General Intelligence. By enabling distributed problem-solving among its processors, CtmR fosters unexpected collaborations and innovative solutions.
    featured image - Conscious Turing Machine Robots as a Framework for Artificial General Intelligence
    AIthics HackerNoon profile picture

    Authors:

    (1) Lenore Blum ([email protected]);

    (2) Manuel Blum ([email protected]).

    Abstract and 1 Introduction

    2 Brief Overview of CtmR, a Robot with a CTM Brain

    2.1 Formal Definition of CtmR

    2.2 Conscious Attention in CtmR

    2.3 Conscious Awareness and the Feeling of Consciousness in CtmR

    2.4 CtmR as a Framework for Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)

    3 Alignment of CtmR with Other Theories of Consciousness

    4 Addressing Kevin Mitchell’s questions from the perspective of CtmR

    5 Summary and Conclusions

    6 Acknowledgements

    7 Appendix

    7.1 A Brief History of the Theoretical Computer Science Approach to Computation

    7.2 The Probabilistic Competition for Conscious Attention and the Influence of Disposition on it

    References

    2.4 CtmR as a Framework for Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)

    Before we indicate CtmR’s alignment with a number of major theories of consciousness, we remark on CtmR’s potential to serve as a framework for constructing an Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). This is a result of CtmR’s global architecture (kindred to arguments made for global latent workspace by (VanRullen & Kanai, 2021)) and, at the same time, the result of an essential difference between CtmR and Baars’ global workspace. CtmR has no Central Executive. This is a feature, not a bug. It enables CtmR to become an AGI (Blum & Blum, 2023):


    The competition to get information on stage considers the |weight|ed information submitted by a huge collection of (N) processors. And it does this quickly (log2 N steps). This enables CtmR to engage processors to solve problems, even though CtmR does not know which of its processors might have the interest, expertise, or time to do so. [KM15]


    Specifically, if CtmR has a problem to solve, meaning that one (or several) of its LTM processors has a problem, the processor can submit the problem into the competition as a highly |weight|ed chunk. If no other chunks are highly |weight|ed, the chunk wins with high probability and becomes globally broadcast to all processors. Processors with the interest, expertise and time to work on the problem will respond with appropriately |weight|ed chunks. In this way, unexpected ideas (from unexpected sources) may turn out to have relevance to solving the problem, and useful collaborations can emerge. [KM15]


    A Central Executive would have to know which processors had the inclination, expertise, and resources to solve problems as they arise, and figure this out quickly. Baars’ does not say how a Central Executive could do this. [KM15]


    More generally, we predict that a Central Executive is not needed for consciousness or for general intelligence; indeed, it might prove to be an impediment.


    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


    Bright Data

    Write a story on data for AI, win from 2,500!

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    AIthics HackerNoon profile picture
    AIthics@aithics
    AIthics illuminates the path forward, fostering responsible AI innovation, transparency, and accountability.
    Read my storiesAIthics Technology

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmachine-learning #ai #ai-consciousness #cognitive-models #theoretical-computer-science #turing-theory-of-computation #global-workspace-theory #model-of-consciousness #conscious-turing-machine-robot

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Also published here
    X

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    AI Consciousness is Inevitable: A Theoretical Computer Science Perspective
    by aithics
    Sep 03, 2024
    #ai
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: How Often Do NFTs Pass The Howey Test? (1/13/2023)
    by noonification
    Jan 13, 2023
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    Darwin's Hybrid Intelligence to Align AI & Human Goals for Startups & VCs
    by natasha
    Jun 25, 2019
    #hackernoon-shareholder-series
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: White Man (11/26/2022)
    by noonification
    Nov 26, 2022
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: The Metaverse is a Sh*tshow (11/2/2022)
    by noonification
    Nov 02, 2022
    #noonification
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas