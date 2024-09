AIthics @ aithics AIthics illuminates the path forward, fostering responsible AI innovation, transparency, and accountability.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @ aithics 's 11 stories for 2 days 20 hours and 45 minutes.

#Interests

ai ai-consciousness cognitive-models theoretical-computer-science turing-theory-of-computation global-workspace-theory conscious-turing-machine-robot hackernoon-top-story