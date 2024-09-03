Conscious Attention in Conscious Turing Machine Robots

Abstract and 1 Introduction

2.2 Conscious Attention in CtmR

Formal definition 1. Conscious attention in CtmR is the reception by all LTM processors of the broadcast of CtmR’s current conscious content. [KM2] [KM5]





In other words, CtmR pays conscious attention at time t+h+1 to the winner of the competition that commenced at time t.[15]





LTM processors make predictions and get feedback from CtmR’s inner and outer worlds. Based on this feedback, learning algorithms internal to each processor improve that processor’s behavior. These learning algorithms include each processor’s built-in Sleeping Experts Learning algorithm that helps the processor adjust weights it gives its gist. See (Blum A. , 1995) and (Blum, Hopcroft, & Kannan, 2015). [KM7]





Thus, we can already see some basic predictive dynamics (prediction + testing + feedback + learning/correction) occurring within CtmR. [KM2]





In time, some LTM processors become connected via bi-directional links.[16] Such links enable conscious communication, i.e. communication that goes through STM, to be replaced by more direct unconscious communication through links. Thus, when CtmR initially learns to ride a bike, most communication is done consciously until relevant processor links have formed. Then, for the most part, riding a bike is done unconsciously until an obstacle is encountered, forcing CtmR to pay conscious attention again. [KM6]





CtmR’s competition, broadcast, attention and immediate direct communication via links is reminiscent of a process that Dehaene and Jean-Pierre Changeux call ignition (Dehaene & Changeux, 2005).





But for feelings of consciousness, attention is not all you need. More is required.





[15] Thus, there is a (h+1) delay between the time the chunks are entered into the competition by the “unconscious” LTM processors and when CtmR pays conscious attention to the wining chunk. This is somewhat analogous to behavioral and brain studies going back to (Libet, 1985).





[16] The CtmR has no links at birth. In our earlier “What’s her name?” scenario, when processor p sees that processors p’’ and p’’’ have useful information, p may form a bi-directional link with p’’ and perhaps also with p’’’.