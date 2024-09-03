Search icon
    Conscious Attention in Conscious Turing Machine Robots
    Conscious Attention in Conscious Turing Machine Robots

    by AIthics September 3rd, 2024
    Conscious attention in CtmR involves the broadcast of current conscious content to all LTM processors, enabling predictive learning and behavioral adjustments. Over time, unconscious communication through bi-directional links supplements conscious attention, especially in learned tasks.
    Authors:

    (1) Lenore Blum ([email protected]);

    (2) Manuel Blum ([email protected]).

    Abstract and 1 Introduction

    2 Brief Overview of CtmR, a Robot with a CTM Brain

    2.1 Formal Definition of CtmR

    2.2 Conscious Attention in CtmR

    2.3 Conscious Awareness and the Feeling of Consciousness in CtmR

    2.4 CtmR as a Framework for Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)

    3 Alignment of CtmR with Other Theories of Consciousness

    4 Addressing Kevin Mitchell’s questions from the perspective of CtmR

    5 Summary and Conclusions

    6 Acknowledgements

    7 Appendix

    7.1 A Brief History of the Theoretical Computer Science Approach to Computation

    7.2 The Probabilistic Competition for Conscious Attention and the Influence of Disposition on it

    References

    2.2 Conscious Attention in CtmR

    Formal definition 1. Conscious attention in CtmR is the reception by all LTM processors of the broadcast of CtmR’s current conscious content. [KM2] [KM5]


    In other words, CtmR pays conscious attention at time t+h+1 to the winner of the competition that commenced at time t.[15]


    LTM processors make predictions and get feedback from CtmR’s inner and outer worlds. Based on this feedback, learning algorithms internal to each processor improve that processor’s behavior. These learning algorithms include each processor’s built-in Sleeping Experts Learning algorithm that helps the processor adjust weights it gives its gist. See (Blum A. , 1995) and (Blum, Hopcroft, & Kannan, 2015). [KM7]


    Thus, we can already see some basic predictive dynamics (prediction + testing + feedback + learning/correction) occurring within CtmR. [KM2]


    In time, some LTM processors become connected via bi-directional links.[16] Such links enable conscious communication, i.e. communication that goes through STM, to be replaced by more direct unconscious communication through links. Thus, when CtmR initially learns to ride a bike, most communication is done consciously until relevant processor links have formed. Then, for the most part, riding a bike is done unconsciously until an obstacle is encountered, forcing CtmR to pay conscious attention again. [KM6]


    CtmR’s competition, broadcast, attention and immediate direct communication via links is reminiscent of a process that Dehaene and Jean-Pierre Changeux call ignition (Dehaene & Changeux, 2005).


    But for feelings of consciousness, attention is not all you need. More is required.


    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

    [15] Thus, there is a (h+1) delay between the time the chunks are entered into the competition by the “unconscious” LTM processors and when CtmR pays conscious attention to the wining chunk. This is somewhat analogous to behavioral and brain studies going back to (Libet, 1985).


    [16] The CtmR has no links at birth. In our earlier “What’s her name?” scenario, when processor p sees that processors p’’ and p’’’ have useful information, p may form a bi-directional link with p’’ and perhaps also with p’’’.

