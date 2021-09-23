Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Confidential Computing: How Intel SGX is Helping to Achieve It by@borkod

Confidential Computing: How Intel SGX is Helping to Achieve It

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
The need for stronger data security standards has made technology industry leaders join forces and establish Confidential Computing Consortium to come up with a solution to this challenge. Data needs to be unencrypted to be used. This exposes it to malicious activity aiming to tamper with it or hijack it. Confidential computing is a hardware-based technology that allows for physical partitioning of memory at the CPU level, protecting data in use. Intel® SGX tackles the challenges of protecting data in use by isolating data inside private enclaves in the CPU memory. These enclaves form Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) rooted in hardware, enabling data protection where it is most difficult to be breached - low in the stack.
image
Borko Drljaca Hacker Noon profile picture

@borkod
Borko Drljaca

A writer at phoenixNAP, Borko enjoys deep diving into intricate topics, emerging with helpful and creative content.

457 rules for Code Quality and Security

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Secure the Distance: How to Protect the Personal Data of Students Enrolled in Online Education by @strateh76
#personal-data
On the Edge of a New Year: IT Predictions for 2022 by @mignonette-garnier
#it
Mitigating the DDOS Threats Facing Banks and Fintechs by @joshhorowitz
#cyber
What Is Triple Extortion Ransomware and How to Prevent It by @checkpoint
#checkpoint

Tags

#cybersecurity#encryption#intel-sgx#data-protection#confidential-computing#data-privacy#security#cybersecurity-top-story
Join Hacker Noon loading