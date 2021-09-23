Confidential Computing: How Intel SGX is Helping to Achieve It

The need for stronger data security standards has made technology industry leaders join forces and establish Confidential Computing Consortium to come up with a solution to this challenge. Data needs to be unencrypted to be used. This exposes it to malicious activity aiming to tamper with it or hijack it. Confidential computing is a hardware-based technology that allows for physical partitioning of memory at the CPU level, protecting data in use. Intel® SGX tackles the challenges of protecting data in use by isolating data inside private enclaves in the CPU memory. These enclaves form Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) rooted in hardware, enabling data protection where it is most difficult to be breached - low in the stack.