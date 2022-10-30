Search icon
    Cloud Data Security and the Need for Confidential Containersby@enclaive
    Cloud Data Security and the Need for Confidential Containers

    The move to the cloud has been a bumpy road regarding security and data protection. Cloud computing allows companies to focus on what sets them apart, their products and services. Confidential Compute Container technology executes applications in a secure and trustworthy, and encrypted black box. Enclaive has come up with a series of ready-to-use and easy to-implement confidential containers for the most used open-source stack out there. The technology is not new and is an indispensable part of cloud computing.

    cybersecurity#confidential-computing#gdpr
    @enclaive

    enclaive GmbH

    by enclaive GmbH @enclaive.Pioneering Confidential Cloud Compute technology protecting data anywhere in use #zerotrust #sovereign #cloud
