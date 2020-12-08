Concurrency in Golang And WorkerPool [Part 2]

333 reads

@ hasantalks MD Ahad Hasan Software Engineer, https://kickbackapps.com

Project Link: https://github.com/Joker666/goworkerpool

Concurrency in Golang and WorkerPool: [Part 1]

Goroutines and channels are powerful language structs that make golang a powerful concurrent language. In the first part of the article, we explored, how we can build a workerpool to optimize the performance of the concurrency structs of golang namely limiting the resource utilization. But it was a simple example to demonstrate how we can go about it.

Here, we will build a robust solution according to the learning from the first part so that we can use this solution in any application. There are some solutions on the internet with complex architecture using dispatchers and all. In reality, we do not need it, we can do everything using one shared channel. Let's see how we can build that here

Architecture

Here we make a generic workerpool package that can handle tasks with workers based on the desired concurrency. Let's see the directory structure.

workerpool ├── pool.go ├── task.go └── worker.go

The

workerpool

Task

Task

Worker

Pool

Implementation

directory is in the root folder of the project. Let's go over whatis.is a single unit of work that needs to be processed.is a simple worker function that handles running the task. Andactually handles the creation and managing the workers.

Let's code out

Task

// workerpool/task.go package workerpool import ( "fmt" ) type Task struct { Err error Data interface {} f func ( interface {}) error } func NewTask (f func ( interface {}) error , data interface {}) *Task { return &Task{f: f, Data: data} } func process (workerID int , task *Task) { fmt.Printf( "Worker %d processes task %v

" , workerID, task.Data) task.Err = task.f(task.Data) }

first.

Task

Data

f

process

f

Worker

// workerpool/worker.go package workerpool import ( "fmt" "sync" ) // Worker handles all the work type Worker struct { ID int taskChan chan *Task } // NewWorker returns new instance of worker func NewWorker (channel chan *Task, ID int ) * Worker { return &Worker{ ID: ID, taskChan: channel, } } // Start starts the worker func (wr *Worker) Start (wg *sync.WaitGroup) { fmt.Printf( "Starting worker %d

" , wr.ID) wg.Add( 1 ) go func () { defer wg.Done() for task := range wr.taskChan { process(wr.ID, task) } }() }

is a simple stuct that holds everything needed to process a task. We pass it theand the functionthat is supposed to be executed. Andfunction executes the task. The functiontakes the Data as a parameter for processing. And we also store the error that is returned. Let's see howprocesses these tasks.

We have a nice little struct

Worker

Start

taskChan

Worker Pool

here. It takes a worker ID and a channel where tasks should be written to. In themethod, we range over thefor incoming tasks to process inside a goroutine. We can imagine, multiple of this workers would be running concurrently and handling tasks.

We have implemented the

Task

Worker

// workerpoo/pool.go package workerpool import ( "fmt" "sync" "time" ) // Pool is the worker pool type Pool struct { Tasks []*Task concurrency int collector chan *Task wg sync.WaitGroup } // NewPool initializes a new pool with the given tasks and // at the given concurrency. func NewPool (tasks []*Task, concurrency int ) * Pool { return &Pool{ Tasks: tasks, concurrency: concurrency, collector: make ( chan *Task, 1000 ), } } // Run runs all work within the pool and blocks until it's // finished. func (p *Pool) Run () { for i := 1 ; i <= p.concurrency; i++ { worker := NewWorker(p.collector, i) worker.Start(&p.wg) } for i := range p.Tasks { p.collector <- p.Tasks[i] } close (p.collector) p.wg.Wait() }

andto handle tasks but there's a missing piece here. Who's gonna spawn up these workers and send them tasks. The answer: Worker Pool

The worker pool holds all the tasks that it needs to process and takes a concurrency number as input to spawn that many numbers of goroutines to complete the tasks concurrently. It has a buffered channel

collector

which is shared among all the workers.

So, when we run this worker pool, we spawn the desired number of workers that take the shared channel

collector

collector

// main.go package main import ( "fmt" "time" "github.com/Joker666/goworkerpool/workerpool" ) func main () { var allTask []*workerpool.Task for i := 1 ; i <= 100 ; i++ { task := workerpool.NewTask( func (data interface {}) error { taskID := data.( int ) time.Sleep( 100 * time.Millisecond) fmt.Printf( "Task %d processed

" , taskID) return nil }, i) allTask = append (allTask, task) } pool := workerpool.NewPool(allTask, 5 ) pool.Run() }

. Next, we range over the tasks and write it to thechannel. We synchronize everything with waitgoup. Now that we have a nice solution, let's test it out

Here, we create 100 tasks and use 5 as concurrency to process them. And see the output

Worker 3 processes task 98 Task 92 processed Worker 2 processes task 99 Task 98 processed Worker 5 processes task 100 Task 99 processed Task 100 processed Took ===============> 2.0056295s

It takes us two seconds to process 100 tasks, if we increase the concurrency to 10, we would see that it would take just about one second to process all the tasks.

We have built a robust solution for worker pool that can handle concurrency, store errors to task, send them data to process. This package is generic and not coupled to a specific implementation. We can use this to tackle large problems as well

Extending Further: Handling Tasks In Background

We can actually extend our solution further, so that, the workers keep waiting for new tasks in the background and we can send them new tasks to process. For that, Task stays as is, but we would need to modify

Worker

// workerpool/worker.go // Worker handles all the work type Worker struct { ID int taskChan chan *Task quit chan bool } // NewWorker returns new instance of worker func NewWorker (channel chan *Task, ID int ) * Worker { return &Worker{ ID: ID, taskChan: channel, quit: make ( chan bool ), } } .... // StartBackground starts the worker in background waiting func (wr *Worker) StartBackground () { fmt.Printf( "Starting worker %d

" , wr.ID) for { select { case task := <-wr.taskChan: process(wr.ID, task) case <-wr.quit: return } } } // Stop quits the worker func (wr *Worker) Stop () { fmt.Printf( "Closing worker %d

" , wr.ID) go func () { wr.quit <- true }() }

a bit. Let's see the changes

We add a

quit

Worker

StartBackgorund

select

taskChan

quit

Stop

quit

channel tostruct and two new methods.would start an infinite for loop withto read fromand process the task. If it reads fromchannel it, returns from the function.method writes to thechannel.

Armed with these two new methods let's add some new things to

Pool

// workerpool/pool.go type Pool struct { Tasks []*Task Workers []*Worker concurrency int collector chan *Task runBackground chan bool wg sync.WaitGroup } // AddTask adds a task to the pool func (p *Pool) AddTask (task *Task) { p.collector <- task } // RunBackground runs the pool in background func (p *Pool) RunBackground () { go func () { for { fmt.Print( "⌛ Waiting for tasks to come in ...

" ) time.Sleep( 10 * time.Second) } }() for i := 1 ; i <= p.concurrency; i++ { worker := NewWorker(p.collector, i) p.Workers = append (p.Workers, worker) go worker.StartBackground() } for i := range p.Tasks { p.collector <- p.Tasks[i] } p.runBackground = make ( chan bool ) <-p.runBackground } // Stop stops background workers func (p *Pool) Stop () { for i := range p.Workers { p.Workers[i].Stop() } p.runBackground <- true }

The

Pool

runBackground

AddTask

collector

struct now holds the workers and has achannel that can help it to stay alive. We have 3 new methods,can add tochannel anytime now.

The

RunBackground

runBackground

runBackground

RunBackground

method spawns a goroutine that runs infinitely to keep the Pool alive along withchannel. This is a technique to run the execution forever to read from an empty channel. We spin up the workers in goroutines. Stop method, stops the workers, it writes toto finish themethod. Let's see how it works now.

If we had a real world scenario, this would be running alongside a HTTP server and consuming tasks. We would replicate similar behavior with an infinite loop and it would stop if it matches a certain condition

// main.go ... pool := workerpool.NewPool(allTask, 5 ) go func () { for { taskID := rand.Intn( 100 ) + 20 if taskID% 7 == 0 { pool.Stop() } time.Sleep(time.Duration(rand.Intn( 5 )) * time.Second) task := workerpool.NewTask( func (data interface {}) error { taskID := data.( int ) time.Sleep( 100 * time.Millisecond) fmt.Printf( "Task %d processed

" , taskID) return nil }, taskID) pool.AddTask(task) } }() pool.RunBackground()

When we run this, we would see a random task is getting inserted while the workers are running in the background, and one of the workers picking the task up. It would eventually stop when it matches the condition to stop.

Conclusion

We explored how we can build a robust solution with worker pool from the naive one in the first part. Also, we extended further to implement the worker pool running in the background to handle further incoming tasks.

Tags