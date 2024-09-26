Compilation of the Most Common React.js Interview Questions

Basic What is ReactJS? React JS is a JavaScript library for building user interfaces, primarily used for creating single-page applications where data can change without reloading the page. Why ReactJS is Used? We need React to efficiently build dynamic and interactive user interfaces with reusable components, which improves development speed and maintainability. How Does ReactJS work? ReactJS works by using a component-based architecture to build UIs, where each component manages its own state and behavior. React uses a virtual DOM to efficiently update the actual DOM by only rendering the components that change. When the state or props of a component change, React compares the virtual DOM with the previous one, finds the differences, and updates the DOM efficiently. This approach ensures better performance and a smooth user experience. What are the features/advantage of ReactJS? Component-Based Architecture: React builds the UI using small, reusable components, making the development and management of complex interfaces more efficient.\nVirtual DOM: React maintains a virtual DOM to optimize performance by minimizing direct DOM manipulations. It updates only the parts of the DOM that have changed, improving speed.\nJSX (JavaScript XML): React uses JSX, a syntax that combines JavaScript and HTML-like code, to create components more intuitively.\nUnidirectional Data Flow: Data flows in one direction (from parent to child components), making the code predictable and easier to debug.\nHooks: Hooks, like useState and useEffect, allow you to manage state and side effects in functional components, simplifying the development process.\nReact Native: It provides the ability to build mobile apps using the same concepts and components as React for web development.\nDeclarative Syntax: React's declarative nature makes it easy to describe the UI based on the current application state.\nServer-Side Rendering (SSR): React supports SSR, which enhances performance and SEO by rendering pages on the server before they reach the client. What is virtual DOM in React? The Virtual DOM is a lightweight, in-memory representation of the real DOM in React. When a component’s state or props change, React updates the Virtual DOM instead of the real DOM immediately. It then compares the updated Virtual DOM with a snapshot of the previous one (a process called “diffing”) and identifies the minimum number of changes required. React then updates only the parts of the real DOM that have changed, improving performance by minimizing direct DOM manipulations. Differentiate between real DOM and virtual DOM? Real DOM:\n\nRefers to the actual DOM used in browsers.\nIt is slow in updates because every change involves manipulating the entire tree, which can be expensive when large-scale changes occur.\nDirect interaction happens between the browser and the Real DOM.\n\n\nVirtual DOM:\n\nA lightweight copy of the real DOM used by React.\nReact uses it to optimize updates by first making changes to the Virtual DOM and then comparing it to the previous state (using a diffing algorithm).\nOnly the differences are updated in the Real DOM, making the process faster and more efficient.\nIt enhances the performance of web applications by minimizing direct manipulation of the Real DOM. What is JSX? JSX is a syntax extension for JavaScript that allows you to write HTML-like code within JavaScript, making it easier to visualize the UI structure. How do browsers read JSX? Browsers do not natively understand JSX, as it is not a standard JavaScript syntax. JSX is a syntax extension for JavaScript that looks similar to HTML but is meant for React. Here's how browsers handle it: JSX Transpilation: JSX is first transpiled (translated) into regular JavaScript using tools like Babel. During this process, JSX elements are converted into React.createElement() calls.\n\n\nReact.createElement(): Once transpiled, JSX is represented as JavaScript objects describing the DOM tree. These objects are then processed by React, which renders them into actual DOM elements. For example, JSX like: const element = <h1>Hello, world!</h1>; is transpiled to: const element = React.createElement('h1', null, 'Hello, world!'); JavaScript Execution: The browser's JavaScript engine runs this JavaScript code, and React manipulates the DOM based on the virtual DOM and state updates. What are components in React? In React, components are the building blocks used to create user interfaces. They encapsulate parts of the UI and allow you to split the UI into independent, reusable pieces. How to create components in ReactJS? 1. Functional Components: Functional components are the simplest form of components in React. They are JavaScript functions that return JSX (React’s syntax to write HTML-like code). Example: function MyComponent() {\n return (\n <div>\n <h1>Hello, React!</h1>\n </div>\n );\n}\nexport default MyComponent; 2. Class Components: Class components are ES6 classes that extend React.Component. They can also hold and manage state and lifecycle methods. Example: import React, { Component } from 'react';\n\nclass MyComponent extends Component {\n render() {\n return (\n <div>\n <h1>Hello, React!</h1>\n </div>\n );\n }\n}\n\nexport default MyComponent; What are the lifecycle Methods in Class Components Lifecycle methods in class components are hooks that allow you to execute code at specific points during a component's lifecycle, including: componentDidMount: Called after the component is mounted.\ncomponentDidUpdate: Called after the component updates.\ncomponentWillUnmount: Called before the component unmounts.\nshouldComponentUpdate: Determines if a component should re-render. Explain the difference between functional and class components in React. Class Components: Use ES6 classes, can hold and manage state, and access lifecycle methods.\nFunctional Components: Are stateless by default but can use state and other features through hooks like useState and useEffect. How do you pass data from parent to child? Data is passed from parent to child components using props. Explain props and state in React with differences. Props (Properties):\n\nPassed from parent to child components.\nImmutable, meaning they cannot be modified by the child component.\nUsed for data flow and configuration, allowing components to be reusable and flexible.\nExample: <ChildComponent name="Luis" />, where name is a prop.\n\n\nState:\n\nManaged within the component itself.\nMutable, meaning it can be updated by the component using setState or useState.\nUsed for dynamic data that changes over time (e.g., user input, form data).\nExample: const [count, setCount] = useState(0). Key Differences: Props: Immutable, used for data passed down from parent components.\nState: Mutable, internal to the component, and can change based on interactions. What is the children prop in React? The children prop in React is a special prop that allows components to pass other elements or components as its content. It is used to display whatever is placed between the opening and closing tags of a component. What is defaultProps in React? defaultProps in React is a way to define default values for props in a component. If a prop is not provided by the parent component, the component will use the value specified in defaultProps. What is prop drilling and how to avoid it? Prop drilling is basically a situation when the same data is being sent at almost every level due to requirements in the final level. The problem with Prop Drilling is that whenever data from the Parent component will be needed, it would have to come from each level, Regardless of the fact that it is not needed there and simply needed in last. What is the Purpose of Pure Components? Pure Components in React optimize performance by implementing a shallow comparison on props and state, re-rendering only when there are changes, thus preventing unnecessary renders. How to Create Elements in a Loop in React? You can create elements in a loop in React by using JavaScript’s array methods, such as map(). What is a key in React? Keys are very important in lists for the following reasons: A key is a unique identifier and it is used to identify which items have changed, been updated or deleted from the lists\nIt also helps to determine which components need to be re-rendered instead of re-rendering all the components every time. Therefore, it increases performance, as only the updated components are re-rendered Why are indexes for keys not recommended? Keys are unique identifiers used in lists to help React identify which items have changed, been added, or removed. They are important for efficient re-rendering and to maintain the correct order of elements. Explain one-way data binding in React? One-way data binding in React means that data flows in a single direction, from parent components to child components through props, ensuring predictable and controlled updates to the UI. What are hooks in React? Hooks in React are special functions that allow developers to use state and other React features (such as lifecycle methods) Explain the useState hook in React? The most used hook in React is the useState() hook. It allows functional components to manipulate DOM elements before each render. Using this hook we can declare a state variable inside a function but only one state variable can be declared using a single useState() hook. Whenever the useState() hook is used, the value of the state variable is changed and the new variable is stored in a new cell in the stack. What is useEffect() hook and how to manage side effects? The useEffect() hook in React eliminates the side effect of using class based components. It is used as an alternative to componentDidUpdate() method. The useEffect() hook accepts two arguments where second argument is optional. What are custom hooks in React? A custom hook is a function that encapsulates reusable logic using React hooks. It always starts with “use” to follow the convention. What is conditional rendering in React? Conditional Rendering: In React, it means rendering different UI elements based on certain conditions, often using JavaScript operators like `if`, `ternary`, or `&& What is a Fragment? A Fragment is a wrapper used in React to group multiple elements without adding extra nodes to the DOM. What is React Developer Tools? React Developer Tools is a Chrome DevTools extension for the React JavaScript library. A very useful tool, if you are working on React.js applications. This extension adds React debugging tools to the Chrome Developer Tools. It helps you to inspect and edit the React component tree that builds the page, and for each component, one can check the props, the state, hooks, etc. How to use styles in ReactJS? CSS modules are a way to locally scope the content of your CSS file. We can create a CSS module file by naming our CSS file as App.modules.css and then it can be imported inside App.js file using the special syntax mentioned below. Syntax: import styles from './App.module.css'; What is react-redux? Redux is a predictable state container for JavaScript applications. It helps you write apps that behave consistently, run in different environments (client, server, and native), and are easy to test. Redux manages an application’s state with a single global object called Store. What are benefits of using react-redux? Redux solves the state transfer problem by storing all of the states in a single place called a store. So, managing and transferring states becomes easier as all the states are stored in the same convenient store. Every component in the application can then directly access the required state from that store. Explain the core components of react-redux. Single Source of Truth The state of your whole application is stored in an object tree within a single-store. A single state tree makes it easier to debug or inspect an applicationIt gives you a faster development cycle by enabling you to persist in your app's navigation state State Is Read-Only The only way to change the state is to initiate an action, an object describing what happened. This feature ensures that no events like network callbacks or views can change the state. They can only express an intent to change the stateActions are just plain objects; they can be logged, serialized, stored, and later replayed for debugging or testing purposes Changes are Made with Pure Functions To specify how actions transform the state tree, you need to write pure reducers. The user can return new state objects instead of mutating the previous stateThe user can start with a single reducer, and, as the app grows, can split it off into smaller reducers that manage specific parts of the state treeBecause reducers are just functions, it’s easy to control the order in which they are called, pass additional data, or even make reusable reducers What is context? Context is a React feature that allows you to share state and other values between components without having to pass props manually at every level. What is context API? Context API is used to pass global variables anywhere in the code. It helps when there is a need for sharing state between a lot of nested components. It is light in weight and easier to use, to create a context just need to call React.createContext(). It eliminates the need to install other dependencies or third-party libraries like redux for state management. It has two properties Provider and Consumer. Explain provider and consumer in ContextAPI? A provider is used to provide context to the whole application whereas a consumer consume the context provided by nearest provider. In other words The Provider acts as a parent it passes the state to its children whereas the Consumer uses the state that has been passed. How to handle buttons in React? Handling buttons in React is a straightforward process. Typically, buttons are used to trigger events, perform actions, or update state when clicked. Basic Button with Event Handling\nIn React, buttons can be rendered using the <button> HTML element, and you can handle click events using the onClick attribute. import React, { useState } from 'react';\n\nfunction ButtonExample() {\nconst [count, setCount] = useState(0);\n\nconst handleClick = () => {\nsetCount(count + 1); // Update the state when the button is clicked\n};\n\nreturn (\n<div>\n<p>You clicked {count} times</p>\n<button onClick={handleClick}>Click me</button> {/* onClick event */}\n</div>\n);\n}\n\nexport default ButtonExample; Passing Arguments to Event Handlers\nIf you need to pass arguments to your event handler, you can use an arrow function or bind the function. function ButtonExample() {\n const handleClick = (name) => {\n console.log(Hello, ${name});\n };\n\n return (\n <button onClick={() => handleClick('Luis')}>Say Hello</button>\n );\n} Preventing Default Behavior\nIf a button has default behavior (like a form submission), you can prevent it using event.preventDefault(). function ButtonExample() {\n const handleSubmit = (event) => {\n event.preventDefault(); // Prevent form submission\n console.log('Form was submitted');\n };\n\n return (\n <form onSubmit={handleSubmit}>\n <button type="submit">Submit</button>\n </form>\n );\n} 4. Handling Multiple Buttons If you have multiple buttons, you can use the id or other identifying attributes to differentiate their actions. function MultipleButtons() {\n const handleButtonClick = (action) => {\n console.log(${action} button clicked);\n };\n\n return (\n <div>\n <button onClick={() => handleButtonClick('Save')}>Save</button>\n <button onClick={() => handleButtonClick('Delete')}>Delete</button>\n </div>\n );\n} How to handle inputs in React? In React, inputs are handled using controlled components, where the input's value is tied to the component's state through the value attribute, and updated using the onChange event. This allows for efficient management of inputs like text fields, checkboxes, and dropdowns. const [inputValue, setInputValue] = useState('');\n<input value={inputValue} onChange={(e) => setInputValue(e.target.value)} /> What is React Router? React Router is a library that enables dynamic routing in React applications, allowing you to navigate between different components or pages without reloading the entire application. Explain the components of React Router. React Router is a popular library for handling routing in React applications, allowing you to manage navigation between different components or pages. The main components of React Router include: 1. BrowserRouter Acts as the top-level container for routing and provides the routing context for the rest of the application.\nIt uses the HTML5 history API to keep the UI in sync with the URL. import { BrowserRouter, Route } from 'react-router-dom';\n\nfunction App() {\n return (\n <BrowserRouter>\n <Route path="/" component={Home} />\n </BrowserRouter>\n );\n} 2. Routes and Route Routes is a wrapper that allows multiple routes to be defined.\nRoute defines a path and the component that should render when the URL matches that path. import { Routes, Route } from 'react-router-dom';\n\nfunction App() {\n return (\n <Routes>\n <Route path="/" element={<Home />} />\n <Route path="/about" element={<About />} />\n </Routes>\n );\n} 3. Link A component used for navigating between different routes without reloading the page (client-side routing).\nIt replaces anchor (<a>) tags to ensure React Router can manage the navigation. import { Link } from 'react-router-dom';\n\nfunction Navigation() {\n return (\n <nav>\n <Link to="/">Home</Link>\n <Link to="/about">About</Link>\n </nav>\n );\n} 4. useNavigate A hook that allows programmatic navigation (e.g., redirecting the user after a form submission). import { useNavigate } from 'react-router-dom';\n\nfunction Form() {\n const navigate = useNavigate();\n \n const handleSubmit = () => {\n // After form submission, navigate to another page\n navigate('/success');\n };\n\n return <button onClick={handleSubmit}>Submit</button>;\n} 5. useParams A hook to access dynamic URL parameters.\nUseful for handling dynamic routes (e.g., displaying details of an item by its ID). import { useParams } from 'react-router-dom';\n\nfunction Product() {\n const { id } = useParams(); // Extract 'id' from URL\n return <div>Product ID: {id}</div>;\n} 6. useLocation A hook to access the current location object, which contains information about the current URL (path, query parameters, etc.). import { useLocation } from 'react-router-dom';\n\nfunction CurrentLocation() {\n const location = useLocation();\n return <div>Current Path: {location.pathname}</div>;\n} 7. Navigate A component used for redirecting users to a different route. import { Navigate } from 'react-router-dom';\n\nfunction ProtectedRoute({ isAuthenticated }) {\n return isAuthenticated ? <Dashboard /> : <Navigate to="/login" />;\n} 8. Outlet A placeholder component that renders child routes.\nUseful for creating layouts where the main content changes based on the route. import { Outlet } from 'react-router-dom';\n\nfunction Layout() {\n return (\n <div>\n <header>Header</header>\n <Outlet /> {/* Renders child routes */}\n <footer>Footer</footer>\n </div>\n );\n} How does Routing work in ReactJS? Routing in React is typically managed by libraries like React Router. It works by mapping URL paths to specific components. When a user navigates to a URL, the router displays the corresponding component without reloading the page, creating a seamless single-page application experience. How to implement data fetching in ReactJS? Data fetching in React can be implemented using various methods, depending on your needs and the complexity of the application. The most common approach is to use React’s lifecycle methods or hooks like useEffect to fetch data from APIs or other sources. 1. Using useEffect Hook The useEffect hook allows you to perform side effects in functional components, including data fetching. This is the most common approach when working with functional components in React. import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react';\n\nfunction DataFetchingComponent() {\n const [data, setData] = useState([]);\n const [loading, setLoading] = useState(true);\n const [error, setError] = useState(null);\n\n useEffect(() => {\n // Fetch data when the component mounts\n fetch('https://api.example.com/data')\n .then((response) => {\n if (!response.ok) {\n throw new Error('Network response was not ok');\n }\n return response.json();\n })\n .then((data) => {\n setData(data);\n setLoading(false); // Data is fetched, stop loading\n })\n .catch((error) => {\n setError(error.message);\n setLoading(false);\n });\n }, []); // Empty dependency array ensures it only runs once when component mounts\n\n if (loading) return <p>Loading...</p>;\n if (error) return <p>Error: {error}</p>;\n\n return (\n <ul>\n {data.map(item => (\n <li key={item.id}>{item.name}</li>\n ))}\n </ul>\n );\n}\n\nexport default DataFetchingComponent; 2. Using axios for Data Fetching Instead of using the native fetch API, you can use third-party libraries like Axios, which makes handling promises simpler and supports features like request cancellation. import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react';\nimport axios from 'axios';\n\nfunction AxiosDataFetching() {\n const [data, setData] = useState([]);\n const [loading, setLoading] = useState(true);\n const [error, setError] = useState(null);\n\n useEffect(() => {\n // Fetch data using Axios\n axios.get('https://api.example.com/data')\n .then((response) => {\n setData(response.data);\n setLoading(false);\n })\n .catch((error) => {\n setError(error.message);\n setLoading(false);\n });\n }, []);\n\n if (loading) return <p>Loading...</p>;\n if (error) return <p>Error: {error}</p>;\n\n return (\n <ul>\n {data.map(item => (\n <li key={item.id}>{item.name}</li>\n ))}\n </ul>\n );\n}\n\nexport default AxiosDataFetching; 3. Using async/await for Cleaner Syntax You can use async/await inside the useEffect hook for more readable asynchronous code. import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react';\n\nfunction AsyncDataFetching() {\n const [data, setData] = useState([]);\n const [loading, setLoading] = useState(true);\n const [error, setError] = useState(null);\n\n useEffect(() => {\n const fetchData = async () => {\n try {\n const response = await fetch('https://api.example.com/data');\n if (!response.ok) {\n throw new Error('Error fetching data');\n }\n const data = await response.json();\n setData(data);\n setLoading(false);\n } catch (error) {\n setError(error.message);\n setLoading(false);\n }\n };\n\n fetchData();\n }, []);\n\n if (loading) return <p>Loading...</p>;\n if (error) return <p>Error: {error}</p>;\n\n return (\n <ul>\n {data.map(item => (\n <li key={item.id}>{item.name}</li>\n ))}\n </ul>\n );\n}\n\nexport default AsyncDataFetching; Explain the difference between React and Angular? React is a JavaScript library focused on building user interfaces with a component-based architecture and uses a virtual DOM for efficient updates. It’s flexible and allows you to choose additional libraries for routing and state management.\n\n\nAngular is a full-fledged JavaScript framework that provides a complete solution for building web applications. It uses TypeScript, follows a model-view-controller (MVC) or model-view-view model (MVVM) architecture, and includes built-in tools for routing, state management, and dependency injection. Create a Reusable Button Component with Props. Button.js import React from 'react';\nimport PropTypes from 'prop-types';\nimport './Button.css'; // Optional: for styling\n\nconst Button = ({ onClick, type, children, className, disabled }) => {\n return (\n <button\n onClick={onClick}\n type={type}\n className={`btn ${className}`}\n disabled={disabled}\n >\n {children}\n </button>\n );\n};\n\nButton.propTypes = {\n onClick: PropTypes.func,\n type: PropTypes.oneOf(['button', 'submit', 'reset']),\n children: PropTypes.node.isRequired,\n className: PropTypes.string,\n disabled: PropTypes.bool,\n};\n\nButton.defaultProps = {\n onClick: () => {},\n type: 'button',\n className: '',\n disabled: false,\n};\n\nexport default Button; Button.css .btn {\n padding: 10px 20px;\n font-size: 16px;\n border: none;\n border-radius: 4px;\n cursor: pointer;\n transition: background-color 0.3s;\n}\n\n.btn:hover {\n background-color: #ddd;\n}\n\n.btn:disabled {\n cursor: not-allowed;\n opacity: 0.5;\n} Usage Example: import React from 'react';\nimport Button from './Button';\n\nfunction App() {\n const handleClick = () => {\n alert('Button clicked!');\n };\n\n return (\n <div>\n <Button onClick={handleClick} className="primary-button">\n Click Me\n </Button>\n <Button onClick={handleClick} type="submit" disabled>\n Submit\n </Button>\n </div>\n );\n}\n\nexport default App; Create a form, email, pass, user, with validations. Form.js import React, { useState } from 'react';\n\nconst Form = () => {\n const [formData, setFormData] = useState({\n email: '',\n password: '',\n username: ''\n });\n\n const [errors, setErrors] = useState({\n email: '',\n password: '',\n username: ''\n });\n\n const [isSubmitted, setIsSubmitted] = useState(false);\n\n const handleChange = (e) => {\n const { name, value } = e.target;\n setFormData((prev) => ({\n ...prev,\n [name]: value,\n }));\n };\n\n const validate = () => {\n const { email, password, username } = formData;\n const newErrors = {};\n\n if (!email) {\n newErrors.email = 'Email is required';\n } else if (!/\\S+@\\S+\\.\\S+/.test(email)) {\n newErrors.email = 'Email address is invalid';\n }\n\n if (!password) {\n newErrors.password = 'Password is required';\n } else if (password.length < 6) {\n newErrors.password = 'Password must be at least 6 characters long';\n }\n\n if (!username) {\n newErrors.username = 'Username is required';\n }\n\n setErrors(newErrors);\n return Object.keys(newErrors).length === 0;\n };\n\n const handleSubmit = (e) => {\n e.preventDefault();\n if (validate()) {\n setIsSubmitted(true);\n // Handle form submission (e.g., API call)\n console.log('Form data submitted:', formData);\n }\n };\n\n return (\n <form onSubmit={handleSubmit}>\n <div>\n <label htmlFor="email">Email:</label>\n <input\n type="email"\n id="email"\n name="email"\n value={formData.email}\n onChange={handleChange}\n />\n {errors.email && <p className="error">{errors.email}</p>}\n </div>\n\n <div>\n <label htmlFor="username">Username:</label>\n <input\n type="text"\n id="username"\n name="username"\n value={formData.username}\n onChange={handleChange}\n />\n {errors.username && <p className="error">{errors.username}</p>}\n </div>\n\n <div>\n <label htmlFor="password">Password:</label>\n <input\n type="password"\n id="password"\n name="password"\n value={formData.password}\n onChange={handleChange}\n />\n {errors.password && <p className="error">{errors.password}</p>}\n </div>\n\n <button type="submit">Submit</button>\n\n {isSubmitted && <p className="success">Form submitted successfully!</p>}\n </form>\n );\n};\n\nexport default Form; Form.css .error {\n color: red;\n font-size: 0.875em;\n}\n\n.success {\n color: green;\n font-size: 1em;\n}\n\nform {\n max-width: 400px;\n margin: auto;\n}\n\ndiv {\n margin-bottom: 15px;\n} Usage: import React from 'react';\nimport Form from './Form';\nimport './Form.css';\n\nfunction App() {\n return (\n <div className="App">\n <h1>Registration Form</h1>\n <Form />\n </div>\n );\n}\n\nexport default App; Intermediate What is the difference between controlled and uncontrolled components in React? Controlled components in React have their form data managed by the component’s state, with updates handled via onChange events. Uncontrolled components manage their form data through the DOM, using refs to access values. Controlled components offer better control and synchronization, while uncontrolled components are simpler but less flexible. Explain the lifecycle methods of components A React Component can go through four stages of its life as follows. Initialization: This is the stage where the component is constructed with the given Props and default state. This is done in the constructor of a Component Class.\n\n\nMounting: Mounting is the stage of rendering the JSX returned by the render method itself.\n\n\nUpdating: Updating is the stage when the state of a component is updated and the application is repainted.\n\n\nUnmounting: As the name suggests Unmounting is the final step of the component lifecycle where the component is removed from the page. What is the difference between useState and useRef in React? useState: Creates state variables that trigger re-renders when updated.\n\n\nuseRef: Creates a mutable reference that persists across renders without causing re-renders, commonly used to access DOM elements directly. What is StrictMode in React? StrictMode is a tool for highlighting potential problems in a React application. It activates additional checks and warnings for its descendants, such as identifying unsafe lifecycle methods, detecting side effects in components, and ensuring best practices. StrictMode is a development-only feature and has no impact on production builds. How Do You Modularize Code in a React Project? Modularizing code in a React project involves organizing components, utilities, and styles into separate files and directories, making the codebase more maintainable and scalable. This can be achieved by: Using Component-based Structure: Each component has its own file.\nCreating Reusable Utility Functions: Keep utility functions in separate files.\nUsing CSS Modules or Styled-components: Manage component-specific styles.\nUsing Context for Global State: Group related states and logic together using Context API or state management libraries like Redux. How to implement custom hooks in React? Custom hooks in React are functions that start with use and allow you to encapsulate and reuse stateful logic across multiple components. They can call other hooks and return values such as state variables or functions. For example, a custom hook like useCounter can manage counter state and provide methods to increment, decrement, or reset the counter. How does React implement reusability in components? React implements reusability in components through several key features: Component-Based Architecture: React allows you to build your UI with reusable, self-contained components. Each component can be used in multiple places, promoting consistency and reducing code duplication.\nProps: Components accept inputs called props, which allow you to customize their behavior and appearance. This makes components highly reusable with different configurations.\nComposition: React components can be composed together to build complex UIs from simpler components. This allows you to create reusable building blocks that can be combined in various ways.\nCustom Hooks: Custom hooks enable you to extract and reuse stateful logic across multiple components. They provide a way to share functionality without duplicating code.\nHigher-Order Components (HOCs): HOCs are functions that take a component and return a new component with additional props or behavior. This pattern helps reuse logic across different components. What is a higher-order component (HOC) in React? A Higher-Order Component (HOC) in React is a function that takes a component and returns a new component with additional props or behavior. It is used to enhance or reuse component logic across different components without modifying the original component. For example, an HOC can add loading functionality to a component by wrapping it and conditionally rendering a loading indicator. What is code splitting in React? Code splitting in React is a technique to improve performance by breaking up the application into smaller chunks that are loaded on demand. This is achieved using React.lazy and Suspense, which dynamically import components and show a fallback UI while they are being loaded. What is Redux? Redux is a state management library for JavaScript applications, often used with React. It provides a centralized store for all application state, making it easier to manage and debug complex states. How Redux Works? Redux works by following a unidirectional data flow: Dispatch an Action: An action is dispatched based on user interaction or other triggers.\nReducer Updates State: The reducer function processes the action and returns a new state.\nStore Holds State: The store saves the updated state and informs the application of changes, which causes a re-render of the components that rely on that state. What is Redux Toolkit? Redux Toolkit is a library that simplifies using Redux by providing tools like createSlice for reducing boilerplate code, configureStore for setting up the store, and built-in support for handling asynchronous logic. It streamlines state management in Redux and improves the development experience. What is the use of the useCallback hook in React? The useCallback hook is used to memoize a function, preventing it from being recreated on every render unless its dependencies change. This is useful for optimizing performance, especially when passing functions to child components. What is the use of the useMemo hook in React? The useMemo hook in React is used to memoize expensive calculations and prevent unnecessary re-computation. It recalculates the result only when its dependencies change, improving performance by avoiding re-renders of components with heavy computations. What is React.memo and how is it used for performance optimization? React.memo is a higher-order component (HOC) in React that optimizes performance by preventing unnecessary re-renders of a component. It works by memoizing the rendered output of a functional component and only re-renders it when its props change. Explain provider and consumer in Context API. In React's Context API, the Provider supplies data to components, while the Consumer accesses that data. The Provider wraps components and passes a value prop, and the Consumer retrieves that value. In functional components, the useContext hook is often used instead of Consumer for easier access to context. Explain the Concept of Reconciliation in React. Reconciliation is the process React uses to update the DOM by comparing the new and previous virtual DOM trees and applying the minimal set of changes needed to the real DOM. What is the role of TypeScript in improving React code safety and scalability? TypeScript improves React code safety and scalability by adding static type checking, which helps catch errors during development rather than at runtime. It ensures that components receive the correct props, enforces consistent data structures, and improves code maintainability. TypeScript also enhances scalability by making refactoring easier and improving code readability through type definitions. Why is It Important to Test Your React Application? Testing ensures that your React application works as expected. It helps catch bugs early, ensures that individual components function correctly, and maintains application stability as the codebase grows. Testing also provides confidence when refactoring or adding new features, as it can quickly identify unintended side effects. What Would You Do If Your React Application is Rendering Slowly? If a React application is rendering slowly, you can: Use React DevTools Profiler: Identify slow components and understand where rendering bottlenecks occur.\nOptimize with React.memo() or pureComponent: Prevent unnecessary re-renders of components that haven't changed.\nLazy Load Components: Split the code and load components only when needed using React's lazy and Suspense.\nDebounce or Throttle Events: Reduce the frequency of event handler execution, especially for inputs or scrolling.\nAvoid Inline Functions/Objects: Inline functions or objects re-create on every render, causing child components to re-render.\nUse useCallback and useMemo: Optimize expensive calculations and function references in functional components. Describe how to implement lazy loading in React using the lazy function and the Suspense component. To implement lazy loading in React, use the React.lazy function to dynamically import components and the Suspense component to handle the loading state while the component is being loaded. Use React.lazy to load the component dynamically:\nconst LazyComponent = React.lazy(() => import('./LazyComponent'));\n\n\n\nWrap the lazy-loaded component with Suspense, providing a fallback UI (e.g., a loader) while the component is being fetched:\nimport React, { Suspense } from 'react';\n\nconst App = () => (\n <Suspense fallback={<div>Loading...</div>}>\n <LazyComponent />\n </Suspense>\n);\n\nexport default App; This ensures that LazyComponent is only loaded when needed, optimizing performance. How do you write a simple test in Jest 1. Create a function to test: // sum.js\nexport function sum(a, b) {\n return a + b;\n} 2. Write the test: // sum.test.js\nimport { sum } from './sum';\n\ntest('adds 1 + 2 to equal 3', () => {\n expect(sum(1, 2)).toBe(3);\n}); 3. Run the test: In your terminal, run: npm run test Build a Component that Uses an Effect to Perform Cleanup import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react';\n\nconst Timer = () => {\n const [count, setCount] = useState(0);\n\n useEffect(() => {\n // Set up an interval\n const intervalId = setInterval(() => {\n setCount((prevCount) => prevCount + 1);\n }, 1000);\n\n // Cleanup function to clear the interval on component unmount\n return () => {\n clearInterval(intervalId);\n };\n }, []); // Empty dependency array means the effect runs once on mount\n\n return (\n <div>\n <h1>Timer: {count}</h1>\n </div>\n );\n};\n\nexport default Timer; Create a dobounced function and throttle function in two inputs one debounce and one throttle, and print the values. import React, { useState, useCallback } from 'react';\n\n// Debounce function\nconst debounce = (func, delay) => {\n let timeout;\n return (...args) => {\n if (timeout) clearTimeout(timeout);\n timeout = setTimeout(() => {\n func(...args);\n }, delay);\n };\n};\n\n// Throttle function\nconst throttle = (func, delay) => {\n let lastCall = 0;\n return (...args) => {\n const now = new Date().getTime();\n if (now - lastCall < delay) return;\n lastCall = now;\n func(...args);\n };\n};\n\nconst DebounceThrottleInputs = () => {\n const [debouncedValue, setDebouncedValue] = useState('');\n const [throttledValue, setThrottledValue] = useState('');\n\n // Handle debounced input\n const handleDebouncedInput = useCallback(\n debounce((value) => {\n setDebouncedValue(value);\n }, 1000),\n []\n );\n\n // Handle throttled input\n const handleThrottledInput = useCallback(\n throttle((value) => {\n setThrottledValue(value);\n }, 1000),\n []\n );\n\n return (\n <div>\n <div>\n <label>Debounced Input (1s delay): </label>\n <input\n type="text"\n onChange={(e) => handleDebouncedInput(e.target.value)}\n />\n <p>Debounced Value: {debouncedValue}</p>\n </div>\n <div>\n <label>Throttled Input (1s delay): </label>\n <input\n type="text"\n onChange={(e) => handleThrottledInput(e.target.value)}\n />\n <p>Throttled Value: {throttledValue}</p>\n </div>\n </div>\n );\n};\n\nexport default DebounceThrottleInputs; How it Works: Debounce: The debounce function delays invoking the input handler until after a set delay (1 second here) has passed since the last event.\n\n\nThrottle: The throttle function limits how often the input handler can be invoked (at most once per second).\n\n\nTwo Inputs:\n\nOne input is debounced, meaning it waits for 1 second of inactivity before updating the value.\nThe other input is throttled, meaning it only updates the value once every second, no matter how often the input changes. Advanced How would you optimize the performance of a React application? To optimize the performance of a React application, you can follow these strategies: Use React.memo(): Wrap functional components with React.memo to prevent unnecessary re-renders if the props don’t change.\nImplement useMemo and useCallback: Use useMemo to memoize expensive calculations and useCallback to memoize functions, preventing them from being recreated on every render.\nCode Splitting with React.lazy and Suspense: Use lazy loading to split your code and load components only when needed, reducing initial load time.\nOptimize Re-renders: Avoid passing new objects/arrays in props or state unnecessarily to reduce re-renders. Use shouldComponentUpdate or PureComponent for class components.\nVirtualization: Implement windowing or virtualization (e.g., with react-window) for large lists to render only visible items in the DOM.\nAvoid Inline Functions and Objects: Pass functions and objects from outside the render function to avoid re-creating them on every render.\nDebounce or Throttle Expensive Operations: For input-heavy operations like search or scrolling, use debouncing or throttling to limit how often they are triggered.\nOptimize Images: Compress images, use lazy loading for images, and serve images in modern formats like WebP.\nMinimize Bundle Size: Use tree shaking, remove unused code, and optimize third-party libraries to reduce the final bundle size.\nUse the Production Build: Ensure the app is running in production mode (NODE_ENV=production) to take advantage of React’s optimizations. What is reconciliation in React, and how does it contribute to performance efficiency? Reconciliation in React is the process by which React updates the DOM efficiently. It compares the new virtual DOM (after state or props changes) with the previous virtual DOM to determine the minimal set of changes needed to update the real DOM. What is list virtualization in React and how does it help improve performance when rendering large numbers of elements? List virtualization in React is a performance optimization technique used to efficiently render large lists or grids of elements by only rendering visible items in the viewport. Instead of rendering the entire list at once, virtualization ensures that only a small subset of items are rendered at a time, reducing the number of DOM nodes and improving performance. What is the difference between React’s memoization, useMemo, and useCallback, and when is it appropriate to use each? React.memo: Prevents re-renders of a component if its props haven’t changed.\nuseMemo: Memoizes a value to avoid recalculating it unless its dependencies change.\nuseCallback: Memoizes a function to prevent its recreation on every render unless its dependencies change. Use React.memo for components, useMemo for expensive calculations, and useCallback for stable functions passed to child components. Explain Redux architecture and the relationship between reducers, actions, and stores. Action: An object that describes what happened in the application, containing a type and optional payload.\n\n\nStore: A centralized place to hold the application state, managed by reducers.\n\n\nReducer: A pure function that takes the current state and an action, then returns a new state based on the action type. Explain server-side rendering (SSR) in React and its use cases. Server-Side Rendering (SSR) in React refers to the process of rendering React components on the server and sending fully rendered HTML to the browser. This contrasts with traditional client-side rendering, where React components are rendered on the client after the JavaScript bundle is downloaded. How SSR Works: On the server, React components are rendered into HTML.\n\n\nThis HTML is sent to the client.\n\n\nThe browser displays the HTML content immediately (providing faster initial load).\n\n\nReact then "hydrates" the app by attaching event handlers and making it interactive. Use Cases: Improved SEO: SSR is beneficial for SEO because search engines can index the fully rendered content, as opposed to waiting for JavaScript to load.\n\n\nFaster Initial Page Load: Since the browser gets fully rendered HTML, users can see the content faster, especially on slower networks or devices.\n\n\nBetter Performance for Large Apps: SSR can help in rendering large applications quickly by offloading the initial rendering to the server. What are some common anti-patterns in React development? Here are some common anti-patterns in React development to avoid: 1. Mutating State Directly Anti-Pattern: Modifying the state directly instead of using setState or state updater functions.\nFix: Always use the state setter function to update the state. // Bad\nthis.state.value = newValue;\n\n// Good\nthis.setState({ value: newValue }); 2. Overusing State Anti-Pattern: Storing derived data in the state instead of computing it directly.\nFix: Calculate values directly in render or use memoization. // Bad\nthis.setState({ derivedValue: this.state.value * 2 });\n\n// Good\nconst derivedValue = value * 2; 3. Unnecessary Re-renders Anti-Pattern: Components re-rendering unnecessarily due to non-memoized functions or components.\nFix: Use React.memo for functional components and shouldComponentUpdate for class components. // Bad\nconst MyComponent = ({ onClick }) => <button onClick={onClick}>Click</button>;\n\n// Good\nconst MyComponent = React.memo(({ onClick }) => <button onClick={onClick}>Click</button>); 4. Ignoring Key Prop in Lists Anti-Pattern: Not using unique keys when rendering lists, which can lead to rendering issues.\nFix: Always provide a unique key prop for elements in lists. // Bad\n{items.map(item => <div>{item}</div>)}\n\n// Good\n{items.map(item => <div key={item.id}>{item}</div>)} 5. Complex Component Logic Anti-Pattern: Keeping too much logic in a single component, making it hard to read and maintain.\nFix: Break components into smaller, reusable ones. // Bad\nconst ComplexComponent = () => { /* large logic */ };\n\n// Good\nconst PartOne = () => { /* logic */ };\nconst PartTwo = () => { /* logic */ };\nconst ComplexComponent = () => <><PartOne /><PartTwo /></>; 6. Using Inline Functions in Render Anti-Pattern: Defining functions inline in the render method, which creates a new function on every render.\nFix: Define functions outside of the render method or use useCallback. // Bad\n<button onClick={() => doSomething()}>Click</button>;\n\n// Good\nconst handleClick = () => doSomething();\n<button onClick={handleClick}>Click</button>; 7. Not Using Error Boundaries Anti-Pattern: Failing to use error boundaries to catch JavaScript errors in components.\nFix: Implement error boundaries to handle errors gracefully. class ErrorBoundary extends React.Component {\n // Implement error handling logic\n} 8. Over-fetching Data Anti-Pattern: Fetching more data than necessary, which can lead to performance issues.\nFix: Optimize data fetching by only requesting needed data and utilizing caching strategies. What are Web Workers and how can they be used in React to perform background operations and avoid blocking the user interface during computationally intensive tasks? Web Workers are a feature of web browsers that allow JavaScript to run in the background, on a separate thread from the main execution thread. This enables you to perform computationally intensive tasks without blocking the user interface, leading to a smoother user experience. Benefits of Using Web Workers Non-blocking: Web Workers run in the background, so they don’t interfere with the UI thread, keeping the interface responsive.\nConcurrency: They can execute multiple tasks concurrently, leveraging multi-core processors. Explain the difference between useLayoutEffect and useEffect. When would you prefer one over the other? useEffect: When it runs: It runs after the render is committed to the screen. This means that any side effects in useEffect will execute after the browser has painted the UI.\nUse case: Ideal for non-blocking side effects such as data fetching, event listeners, or updating external data sources (e.g., local storage). useLayoutEffect: When it runs: It runs synchronously after React has calculated the DOM updates but before the changes are painted to the screen. This can block the browser from painting until the effect is complete.\nUse case: It is useful when you need to read layout measurements or make visual adjustments before the browser paints, such as:\n\nMeasuring DOM elements.\nUpdating styles or applying visual changes that must happen before the user sees anything.\nSynchronizing animations or UI changes based on layout. Example: import React, { useEffect, useLayoutEffect, useRef, useState } from 'react';\n\nfunction Example() {\n const [height, setHeight] = useState(0);\n const divRef = useRef(null);\n\n // useLayoutEffect: Measure DOM before painting\n useLayoutEffect(() => {\n const measuredHeight = divRef.current.getBoundingClientRect().height;\n setHeight(measuredHeight);\n }, []);\n\n // useEffect: Fetch data after render\n useEffect(() => {\n // Fetch some data here\n console.log("Data fetched after render");\n }, []);\n\n return (\n <div ref={divRef} style={{ height: '100px' }}>\n The div height is: {height}\n </div>\n );\n}\n\nexport default Example; In this example: useLayoutEffect ensures that the height of the div is measured before the browser paints the UI.\nuseEffect handles side effects that don’t need to block rendering, like fetching data. How would you handle preloading components or data to improve the user experience in a React application? To improve user experience in a React application by preloading components or data, you can apply several strategies such as lazy loading, code splitting, and prefetching data or components. These techniques help ensure that resources or data are available ahead of time, reducing wait times and enhancing the overall performance. 1. Preloading Components: Preloading or pre-rendering components that the user is likely to interact with can prevent delays when those components are needed. Using React.lazy() and Suspense:\nNormally, React.lazy loads components on demand. You can combine lazy loading with preloading to ensure components are loaded ahead of time (e.g., when hovering over a button). const LazyComponent = React.lazy(() => import('./MyComponent'));\n\n// Preload the component when hovering over a button\nfunction preloadComponent() {\n import('./MyComponent');\n}\n\nfunction App() {\n return (\n <div>\n <button onMouseEnter={preloadComponent}>\n Preload Component\n </button>\n <React.Suspense fallback={<div>Loading...</div>}>\n <LazyComponent />\n </React.Suspense>\n </div>\n );\n} 2. Preloading Routes: In large apps, you may use code splitting to load routes only when needed, but preloading them for smoother transitions can help avoid delays. React Router with Route Preloading:\nCombine React.lazy() with dynamic imports to preload route components that are likely to be visited soon. import { lazy, Suspense } from 'react';\nimport { BrowserRouter as Router, Route, Link } from 'react-router-dom';\n\nconst Home = lazy(() => import('./Home'));\nconst About = lazy(() => import('./About'));\n\n// Preload the 'About' component\nfunction preloadAbout() {\n import('./About');\n}\n\nfunction App() {\n return (\n <Router>\n <nav>\n <Link to="/">Home</Link>\n <Link to="/about" onMouseEnter={preloadAbout}>\n About (Preload)\n </Link>\n </nav>\n <Suspense fallback={<div>Loading...</div>}>\n <Route path="/" exact component={Home} />\n <Route path="/about" component={About} />\n </Suspense>\n </Router>\n );\n} 3. Preloading Data: You can preload data in advance by fetching data before the user navigates to the relevant section, avoiding waiting times for data-heavy operations. Using React Query for Prefetching:\nLibraries like React Query allow you to prefetch data before it’s needed, improving UX by ensuring data is already available when the component is rendered. import { useQuery, QueryClient } from 'react-query';\nconst queryClient = new QueryClient();\n\n// Fetch data function\nconst fetchUserData = async () => {\n const res = await fetch('/api/user');\n return res.json();\n};\n\n// Component that uses data\nfunction UserComponent() {\n const { data, isLoading } = useQuery('user', fetchUserData);\n if (isLoading) return <div>Loading...</div>;\n return <div>User: {data.name}</div>;\n}\n\n// Preload data\nqueryClient.prefetchQuery('user', fetchUserData); 4. Prefetching Assets (Images, Fonts, etc.): Preloading images, fonts, or other assets ensures smoother transitions when components are displayed. You can use <link rel="preload"> in the HTML or JavaScript APIs to preload assets. function preloadImage(src) {\n const img = new Image();\n img.src = src;\n}\n\nfunction ImageComponent() {\n const imageUrl = 'https://example.com/image.jpg';\n preloadImage(imageUrl); // Preload the image\n return <img src={imageUrl} alt="example" />;\n} 5. Prefetching with rel="prefetch": Modern browsers support prefetching of resources (JS, CSS, etc.). You can add rel="prefetch" links to preload components that the user might need later. <link rel="prefetch" href="/static/js/component.js" /> Summary of Preloading Strategies: Preload Components: Use React.lazy with prefetching (via import()) to load components in advance.\nPreload Routes: Prefetch likely routes before navigation using onMouseEnter events and dynamic imports.\nPrefetch Data: Use libraries like React Query to prefetch data before it is needed in a component.\nPreload Assets: Preload images, fonts, and other assets using native browser APIs like <link rel="prefetch">. How would you optimize the rendering of a component that frequently receives new props or state updates? To optimize the rendering of a component that frequently receives new props or state updates: Use React.memo: Wrap the component with React.memo to prevent unnecessary re-renders if the props haven’t changed.\nUse useCallback and useMemo: Memoize functions and computed values to avoid recalculations or re-creating objects on every render.\nAvoid Unnecessary State Updates: Ensure state updates are minimal and efficient by only updating the state when needed.\nVirtualize Long Lists: Use list virtualization (e.g., react-window) to only render visible items in large lists.\nLazy Loading: Split and load components only when they are needed. What are some common performance bottlenecks in large React applications, and how would you address them? Common performance bottlenecks in large React applications and ways to address them include: Too Many Re-renders:\n\nSolution: Use React.memo to prevent unnecessary re-renders of components when props haven’t changed. Optimize component structures and reduce frequent state updates.\n\n\nLarge Component Trees:\n\nSolution: Split large components into smaller ones and use code splitting and lazy loading (React.lazy and Suspense) to load parts of the app only when needed.\n\n\nInefficient State Management:\n\nSolution: Avoid deeply nested or redundant state. Use Context API or libraries like Redux or Recoil for efficient global state management.\n\n\nLarge Lists Rendering:\n\nSolution: Implement list virtualization (e.g., react-window) to render only the visible portion of large datasets.\n\n\nBlocking the Main Thread:\n\nSolution: Use Web Workers for heavy computations and offload non-UI tasks to avoid blocking the main thread.\n\n\nExcessive Use of Inline Functions:\n\nSolution: Use useCallback to memoize callback functions to avoid creating new functions on every render.\n\n\nUnoptimized Asset Loading:\n\nSolution: Optimize images, fonts, and static assets by lazy loading and compression. Use <link rel="preload"> for critical assets. How do you manage deeply nested or complex global state in React using Context API without causing unnecessary re-renders? Managing deeply nested or complex global state in React using the Context API while minimizing unnecessary re-renders can be achieved through several strategies: Split Contexts:\n\nCreate multiple contexts for different slices of state. This allows components to subscribe only to the parts of the state they need, reducing re-renders for unrelated updates.\n\n\nMemoization:\n\nUse React.memo to wrap components that consume context. This prevents them from re-rendering unless their props change.\nUse useMemo to memoize values passed to the context provider, ensuring that only necessary updates trigger re-renders.\n\n\nSelector Functions:\n\nCreate selector functions that derive state values. Instead of passing the entire state to the context, pass only the derived state. This can be combined with useMemo to optimize performance.\n\n\nLocal State Management:\n\nKeep local state in components where possible. Only lift state to the global context when it's necessary for shared access, reducing the complexity of the global state.\n\n\nBatched Updates:\n\nUse batching techniques (such as React’s built-in batching with useState or event handlers) to group multiple state updates into a single render cycle. Example: import React, { createContext, useContext, useState, useMemo } from 'react';\n\n// Create context\nconst GlobalContext = createContext();\n\nexport const GlobalProvider = ({ children }) => {\n const [state, setState] = useState({\n user: null,\n theme: 'light',\n // other state...\n });\n\n const value = useMemo(() => ({\n user: state.user,\n theme: state.theme,\n setUser: (user) => setState((prev) => ({ ...prev, user })),\n setTheme: (theme) => setState((prev) => ({ ...prev, theme })),\n }), [state.user, state.theme]); // Only update when these change\n\n return (\n <GlobalContext.Provider value={value}>\n {children}\n </GlobalContext.Provider>\n );\n};\n\n// Usage in a component\nconst UserProfile = () => {\n const { user, setUser } = useContext(GlobalContext);\n return (\n <div>\n <h1>{user ? user.name : 'Guest'}</h1>\n <button onClick={() => setUser({ name: 'John Doe' })}>Login</button>\n </div>\n );\n}; How would you handle error boundaries in React? Can you explain a real-world scenario where error boundaries are crucial? In React, error boundaries are used to catch JavaScript errors in components and provide a fallback UI instead of crashing the entire application. You can implement error boundaries by creating a class component that implements the componentDidCatch lifecycle method and the getDerivedStateFromError static method. Implementation of an Error Boundary: import React from 'react';\n\nclass ErrorBoundary extends React.Component {\n constructor(props) {\n super(props);\n this.state = { hasError: false };\n }\n\n static getDerivedStateFromError(error) {\n // Update state so the next render shows the fallback UI\n return { hasError: true };\n }\n\n componentDidCatch(error, errorInfo) {\n // Log the error to an error reporting service\n console.error("Error logged:", error, errorInfo);\n }\n\n render() {\n if (this.state.hasError) {\n // Fallback UI\n return <h1>Something went wrong.</h1>;\n }\n\n return this.props.children; \n }\n} Usage: Wrap components that might throw errors with the ErrorBoundary: function App() {\n return (\n <ErrorBoundary>\n <SomeComponent />\n </ErrorBoundary>\n );\n} Example: E-Commerce Checkout Process:\nIn a large e-commerce application, the checkout process involves multiple components: cart summary, payment processing, and order confirmation. If a user encounters an error during payment processing (e.g., a network issue or a validation error), an error boundary can catch this error without crashing the entire checkout flow. Without error boundaries, a JavaScript error could prevent the user from completing their purchase, leading to a poor user experience and potential loss of sales. By using error boundaries, you can display a friendly error message, allow the user to retry the payment, or redirect them back to the cart, ensuring the application remains stable and functional. How would you debug performance issues in a React application, and what tools would you use? Debugging performance issues in a React application involves several steps and tools to identify and resolve bottlenecks. 1. Identify Performance Issues: User Feedback: Start with user reports on lagging or unresponsive interfaces.\nPerformance Metrics: Use metrics such as loading time, rendering time, and time to interactive to gauge performance. 2. Use React DevTools: Profiler: The React DevTools Profiler helps visualize component render times, identify components that take longer to render, and detect unnecessary re-renders.\nHighlight Updates: Enable the "Highlight Updates" option to visually see which components are re-rendering when props or state change. 3. Chrome DevTools: Performance Tab: Record the performance of your application and analyze the timeline to identify scripting, rendering, and painting issues.\nMemory Tab: Check for memory leaks and excessive memory usage by taking heap snapshots and analyzing memory allocation. 4. Lighthouse: Run Lighthouse audits in Chrome to evaluate performance, accessibility, SEO, and more. It provides insights and recommendations for improvements. 5. Analyze Network Requests: Use the Network Tab in Chrome DevTools to monitor API calls, check for large payloads, and identify slow requests that may impact rendering. 6. Code Analysis: Look for common performance pitfalls such as:\n\nUnnecessary re-renders (using React.memo, useMemo, and useCallback).\nInefficient rendering of large lists (implementing list virtualization).\nHeavy computations in render methods (consider offloading to Web Workers). 7. Monitor with External Tools: Sentry or LogRocket: Use these tools to track errors and performance metrics in production, gaining insights into real user experiences. 8. Profiling and Optimization: After identifying issues, apply optimization techniques such as:\n\nCode splitting and lazy loading.\nOptimizing images and assets.\nReducing bundle size with tools like Webpack. How would you test components that use hooks like useEffect or useState with Jest and React Testing Library? To test components that use hooks like useEffect or useState with Jest and React Testing Library, you need to focus on testing how the component behaves when the state changes or side effects are triggered, rather than testing the implementation details of the hooks themselves. The idea is to ensure that your component works as expected with the hooks. 1. Testing useState: For components that use useState, the goal is to test how the component's state changes based on user interactions or other events. import React, { useState } from 'react';\n\nfunction Counter() {\n const [count, setCount] = useState(0);\n\n return (\n <div>\n <p>Count: {count}</p>\n <button onClick={() => setCount(count + 1)}>Increment</button>\n </div>\n );\n}\n\nexport default Counter; Test for useState with Jest and React Testing Library: import { render, screen, fireEvent } from '@testing-library/react';\nimport Counter from './Counter';\n\ntest('increments count when button is clicked', () => {\n render(<Counter />);\n \n const button = screen.getByText(/Increment/i);\n const countText = screen.getByText(/Count: 0/i);\n\n // Ensure the initial state is rendered\n expect(countText).toBeInTheDocument();\n\n // Simulate a button click\n fireEvent.click(button);\n\n // Expect the count to increment\n expect(screen.getByText(/Count: 1/i)).toBeInTheDocument();\n}); In this example: We render the Counter component.\n\n\nUse fireEvent.click() to simulate a user interaction that triggers a state change.\n\n\nCheck that the UI updates as expected after the state change. 2. Testing useEffect: For components using useEffect, you can test how the component behaves after the effect is triggered (e.g., fetching data, subscribing to events). import React, { useEffect, useState } from 'react';\n\nfunction DataFetcher() {\n const [data, setData] = useState(null);\n\n useEffect(() => {\n async function fetchData() {\n const response = await fetch('/api/data');\n const result = await response.json();\n setData(result);\n }\n\n fetchData();\n }, []);\n\n if (!data) {\n return <div>Loading...</div>;\n }\n\n return <div>Data: {data.name}</div>;\n}\n\nexport default DataFetcher; Test for useEffect with Jest and React Testing Library: To test asynchronous operations like fetching data, you’ll use mocking with Jest. You can mock the fetch API and control its return values to simulate different scenarios (like success or failure). import { render, screen, waitFor } from '@testing-library/react';\nimport DataFetcher from './DataFetcher';\n\n// Mock the fetch API\nglobal.fetch = jest.fn(() =>\n Promise.resolve({\n json: () => Promise.resolve({ name: 'Test Data' }),\n })\n);\n\ntest('renders fetched data after loading', async () => {\n render(<DataFetcher />);\n\n // Initially, "Loading..." text should appear\n expect(screen.getByText(/Loading/i)).toBeInTheDocument();\n\n // Wait for the data to load\n await waitFor(() => screen.getByText(/Data: Test Data/i));\n\n // Check if the data is rendered\n expect(screen.getByText(/Data: Test Data/i)).toBeInTheDocument();\n}); In this example: Mocking fetch: We mock the fetch function to return test data without making real network requests.\nwaitFor: Since fetching data is asynchronous, we use waitFor to wait until the component updates and displays the fetched data. 3. Testing Custom Hooks: If you have a custom hook, it’s a good practice to extract the logic from the component and write unit tests specifically for the hook. You can use @testing-library/react-hooks for testing custom hooks. import { useState, useEffect } from 'react';\n\nfunction useFetchData(url) {\n const [data, setData] = useState(null);\n const [loading, setLoading] = useState(true);\n\n useEffect(() => {\n async function fetchData() {\n const response = await fetch(url);\n const result = await response.json();\n setData(result);\n setLoading(false);\n }\n\n fetchData();\n }, [url]);\n\n return { data, loading };\n}\n\nexport default useFetchData; Test for the custom hook: import { renderHook } from '@testing-library/react-hooks';\nimport useFetchData from './useFetchData';\n\nglobal.fetch = jest.fn(() =>\n Promise.resolve({\n json: () => Promise.resolve({ name: 'Test Data' }),\n })\n);\n\ntest('should fetch and return data', async () => {\n const { result, waitForNextUpdate } = renderHook(() => useFetchData('/api/data'));\n\n // Initially, loading should be true\n expect(result.current.loading).toBe(true);\n\n // Wait for the hook to finish the data fetching\n await waitForNextUpdate();\n\n // After the update, data should be present and loading should be false\n expect(result.current.loading).toBe(false);\n expect(result.current.data).toEqual({ name: 'Test Data' });\n}); In this example: We test the custom hook separately by rendering it with renderHook.\nwaitForNextUpdate is used to wait for the asynchronous fetch operation to complete before asserting the data. Summary of Steps to Test Components with Hooks: For useState: Simulate user interactions that trigger state changes, and check that the component’s output updates correctly.\nFor useEffect: Mock external dependencies (e.g., fetch) and verify the component behavior once the effect has completed.\nFor Asynchronous Code: Use waitFor or similar methods to handle async updates in the UI.\nFor Custom Hooks: Use renderHook to test the logic of hooks independently from component. Create a Custom Hook for Managing Complex Forms Description:\nCreate a custom hook called useForm to manage complex forms with validation and state management. The hook should: Support real-time field validation.\n\n\nHandle state for multiple fields (e.g., Name, Email, Password).\n\n\nDisplay error messages when validation fails.\n\n\nProvide a way to reset the form to its initial state. Requirements: The form should include fields: Name, Email, and Password.\n\n\nThe hook should accept a validation object that contains the validation rules for each field.\n\n\nDisplay error messages under each field if it does not meet the validation rules.\n\n\nInclude a button to reset the form. Solution: import { useState } from 'react';\n\n// Custom hook for form management\nfunction useForm(initialState, validate) {\n const [values, setValues] = useState(initialState);\n const [errors, setErrors] = useState({});\n\n const handleChange = (e) => {\n const { name, value } = e.target;\n setValues({\n ...values,\n [name]: value,\n });\n if (validate[name]) {\n const error = validate[name](value);\n setErrors({\n ...errors,\n [name]: error,\n });\n }\n };\n\n const handleReset = () => {\n setValues(initialState);\n setErrors({});\n };\n\n return {\n values,\n errors,\n handleChange,\n handleReset,\n };\n}\n\n// Validation rules\nconst validate = {\n name: (value) => (value ? '' : 'Name is required'),\n email: (value) =>\n /\\S+@\\S+\\.\\S+/.test(value) ? '' : 'Invalid email address',\n password: (value) =>\n value.length >= 6 ? '' : 'Password must be at least 6 characters',\n};\n\n// Form Component using useForm\nfunction Form() {\n const initialState = { name: '', email: '', password: '' };\n const { values, errors, handleChange, handleReset } = useForm(\n initialState,\n validate\n );\n\n return (\n <form>\n <div>\n <label>Name:</label>\n <input\n type="text"\n name="name"\n value={values.name}\n onChange={handleChange}\n />\n {errors.name && <span>{errors.name}</span>}\n </div>\n <div>\n <label>Email:</label>\n <input\n type="email"\n name="email"\n value={values.email}\n onChange={handleChange}\n />\n {errors.email && <span>{errors.email}</span>}\n </div>\n <div>\n <label>Password:</label>\n <input\n type="password"\n name="password"\n value={values.password}\n onChange={handleChange}\n />\n {errors.password && <span>{errors.password}</span>}\n </div>\n <button type="button" onClick={handleReset}>\n Reset Form\n </button>\n </form>\n );\n}\n\nexport default Form; Optimizing a List of Elements with Virtualization Description:\nYou have a list of 10,000 items that need to be rendered on a page. Implement a component that optimizes the rendering of this list using "list virtualization" techniques. The component should load only the visible items in the viewport and render additional elements as the user scrolls. Requirements: The list should contain at least 10,000 simulated items, each with a unique ID.\nImplement virtualization so that only the visible items in the viewport are rendered.\nAs the user scrolls, new items should load efficiently without degrading performance.\nUse a library like react-window or implement a custom solution. Solution using react-window: First, install the library: npm install react-window Then, implement the component: import React from 'react';\nimport { FixedSizeList as List } from 'react-window';\n\n// Sample data: Array of 10,000 items\nconst items = Array.from({ length: 10000 }, (_, index) => `Item ${index + 1}`);\n\nfunction Row({ index, style }) {\n return (\n <div style={style} className="list-item">\n {items[index]}\n </div>\n );\n}\n\nfunction VirtualizedList() {\n return (\n <List\n height={400} // Height of the viewport\n itemCount={items.length} // Total number of items\n itemSize={35} // Height of each item\n width={300} // Width of the list\n >\n {Row}\n </List>\n );\n}\n\nexport default VirtualizedList; Custom Form Hook:\n\nWe created a useForm hook to manage form state and validation. It accepts an initial state and validation rules, handling updates and form resets.\nThe form displays real-time validation errors and includes a reset button.\n\n\nVirtualized List with react-window:\n\n\nWe used the react-window library to handle list virtualization for a large list of 10,000 items.\n\n\nOnly the items visible in the viewport are rendered, improving performance significantly by reducing the number of DOM elements. Basic Basic What is ReactJS? What is ReactJS? React JS is a JavaScript library for building user interfaces, primarily used for creating single-page applications where data can change without reloading the page. Why ReactJS is Used? Why ReactJS is Used? We need React to efficiently build dynamic and interactive user interfaces with reusable components, which improves development speed and maintainability. How Does ReactJS work? How Does ReactJS work? ReactJS works by using a component-based architecture to build UIs, where each component manages its own state and behavior. React uses a virtual DOM to efficiently update the actual DOM by only rendering the components that change. When the state or props of a component change, React compares the virtual DOM with the previous one, finds the differences, and updates the DOM efficiently. This approach ensures better performance and a smooth user experience. What are the features/advantage of ReactJS? What are the features/advantage of ReactJS? Component-Based Architecture: React builds the UI using small, reusable components, making the development and management of complex interfaces more efficient. Virtual DOM: React maintains a virtual DOM to optimize performance by minimizing direct DOM manipulations. It updates only the parts of the DOM that have changed, improving speed. JSX (JavaScript XML): React uses JSX, a syntax that combines JavaScript and HTML-like code, to create components more intuitively. Unidirectional Data Flow: Data flows in one direction (from parent to child components), making the code predictable and easier to debug. Hooks: Hooks, like useState and useEffect, allow you to manage state and side effects in functional components, simplifying the development process. React Native: It provides the ability to build mobile apps using the same concepts and components as React for web development. Declarative Syntax: React's declarative nature makes it easy to describe the UI based on the current application state. Server-Side Rendering (SSR): React supports SSR, which enhances performance and SEO by rendering pages on the server before they reach the client. Component-Based Architecture: React builds the UI using small, reusable components, making the development and management of complex interfaces more efficient. Virtual DOM: React maintains a virtual DOM to optimize performance by minimizing direct DOM manipulations. It updates only the parts of the DOM that have changed, improving speed. JSX (JavaScript XML): React uses JSX, a syntax that combines JavaScript and HTML-like code, to create components more intuitively. Unidirectional Data Flow: Data flows in one direction (from parent to child components), making the code predictable and easier to debug. Hooks: Hooks, like useState and useEffect , allow you to manage state and side effects in functional components, simplifying the development process. useState useEffect React Native: It provides the ability to build mobile apps using the same concepts and components as React for web development. Declarative Syntax: React's declarative nature makes it easy to describe the UI based on the current application state. Server-Side Rendering (SSR): React supports SSR, which enhances performance and SEO by rendering pages on the server before they reach the client. What is virtual DOM in React? What is virtual DOM in React? The Virtual DOM is a lightweight, in-memory representation of the real DOM in React. When a component’s state or props change, React updates the Virtual DOM instead of the real DOM immediately. It then compares the updated Virtual DOM with a snapshot of the previous one (a process called “diffing”) and identifies the minimum number of changes required. React then updates only the parts of the real DOM that have changed, improving performance by minimizing direct DOM manipulations. Differentiate between real DOM and virtual DOM? Differentiate between real DOM and virtual DOM? Real DOM:\n\nRefers to the actual DOM used in browsers.\nIt is slow in updates because every change involves manipulating the entire tree, which can be expensive when large-scale changes occur.\nDirect interaction happens between the browser and the Real DOM. Virtual DOM:\n\nA lightweight copy of the real DOM used by React.\nReact uses it to optimize updates by first making changes to the Virtual DOM and then comparing it to the previous state (using a diffing algorithm).\nOnly the differences are updated in the Real DOM, making the process faster and more efficient.\nIt enhances the performance of web applications by minimizing direct manipulation of the Real DOM. Real DOM: Refers to the actual DOM used in browsers.\nIt is slow in updates because every change involves manipulating the entire tree, which can be expensive when large-scale changes occur.\nDirect interaction happens between the browser and the Real DOM. Refers to the actual DOM used in browsers. It is slow in updates because every change involves manipulating the entire tree, which can be expensive when large-scale changes occur. Direct interaction happens between the browser and the Real DOM. Refers to the actual DOM used in browsers. It is slow in updates because every change involves manipulating the entire tree, which can be expensive when large-scale changes occur. Direct interaction happens between the browser and the Real DOM. Virtual DOM: A lightweight copy of the real DOM used by React.\nReact uses it to optimize updates by first making changes to the Virtual DOM and then comparing it to the previous state (using a diffing algorithm).\nOnly the differences are updated in the Real DOM, making the process faster and more efficient.\nIt enhances the performance of web applications by minimizing direct manipulation of the Real DOM. A lightweight copy of the real DOM used by React. React uses it to optimize updates by first making changes to the Virtual DOM and then comparing it to the previous state (using a diffing algorithm). Only the differences are updated in the Real DOM, making the process faster and more efficient. It enhances the performance of web applications by minimizing direct manipulation of the Real DOM. A lightweight copy of the real DOM used by React. React uses it to optimize updates by first making changes to the Virtual DOM and then comparing it to the previous state (using a diffing algorithm). Only the differences are updated in the Real DOM, making the process faster and more efficient. It enhances the performance of web applications by minimizing direct manipulation of the Real DOM. What is JSX? What is JSX? JSX is a syntax extension for JavaScript that allows you to write HTML-like code within JavaScript, making it easier to visualize the UI structure. How do browsers read JSX? How do browsers read JSX? Browsers do not natively understand JSX, as it is not a standard JavaScript syntax. JSX is a syntax extension for JavaScript that looks similar to HTML but is meant for React. Here's how browsers handle it: JSX Transpilation: JSX is first transpiled (translated) into regular JavaScript using tools like Babel. During this process, JSX elements are converted into React.createElement() calls. React.createElement(): Once transpiled, JSX is represented as JavaScript objects describing the DOM tree. These objects are then processed by React, which renders them into actual DOM elements. JSX Transpilation: JSX is first transpiled (translated) into regular JavaScript using tools like Babel. During this process, JSX elements are converted into React.createElement() calls. JSX Transpilation: JSX is first transpiled (translated) into regular JavaScript using tools like Babel. During this process, JSX elements are converted into React.createElement() calls. React.createElement() React.createElement(): Once transpiled, JSX is represented as JavaScript objects describing the DOM tree. These objects are then processed by React, which renders them into actual DOM elements. React.createElement(): Once transpiled, JSX is represented as JavaScript objects describing the DOM tree. These objects are then processed by React, which renders them into actual DOM elements. For example, JSX like: const element = <h1>Hello, world!</h1>; const element = <h1>Hello, world!</h1>; is transpiled to: const element = React.createElement('h1', null, 'Hello, world!'); const element = React.createElement('h1', null, 'Hello, world!'); JavaScript Execution: The browser's JavaScript engine runs this JavaScript code, and React manipulates the DOM based on the virtual DOM and state updates. JavaScript Execution: The browser's JavaScript engine runs this JavaScript code, and React manipulates the DOM based on the virtual DOM and state updates. What are components in React? What are components in React? In React, components are the building blocks used to create user interfaces. They encapsulate parts of the UI and allow you to split the UI into independent, reusable pieces. How to create components in ReactJS? How to create components in ReactJS? 1. Functional Components: Functional components are the simplest form of components in React. They are JavaScript functions that return JSX (React’s syntax to write HTML-like code). Example: function MyComponent() {\n return (\n <div>\n <h1>Hello, React!</h1>\n </div>\n );\n}\nexport default MyComponent; function MyComponent() {\n return (\n <div>\n <h1>Hello, React!</h1>\n </div>\n );\n}\nexport default MyComponent; 2. Class Components: Class components are ES6 classes that extend React.Component . They can also hold and manage state and lifecycle methods. React.Component Example: import React, { Component } from 'react';\n\nclass MyComponent extends Component {\n render() {\n return (\n <div>\n <h1>Hello, React!</h1>\n </div>\n );\n }\n}\n\nexport default MyComponent; import React, { Component } from 'react';\n\nclass MyComponent extends Component {\n render() {\n return (\n <div>\n <h1>Hello, React!</h1>\n </div>\n );\n }\n}\n\nexport default MyComponent; What are the lifecycle Methods in Class Components What are the lifecycle Methods in Class Components Lifecycle methods in class components are hooks that allow you to execute code at specific points during a component's lifecycle, including: componentDidMount: Called after the component is mounted. componentDidUpdate: Called after the component updates. componentWillUnmount: Called before the component unmounts. shouldComponentUpdate: Determines if a component should re-render. componentDidMount: Called after the component is mounted. componentDidUpdate: Called after the component updates. componentWillUnmount: Called before the component unmounts. shouldComponentUpdate: Determines if a component should re-render. Explain the difference between functional and class components in React. Explain the difference between functional and class components in React. Class Components: Use ES6 classes, can hold and manage state, and access lifecycle methods. Functional Components: Are stateless by default but can use state and other features through hooks like useState and useEffect. Class Components: Use ES6 classes, can hold and manage state, and access lifecycle methods. Functional Components: Are stateless by default but can use state and other features through hooks like useState and useEffect . useState useEffect How do you pass data from parent to child? How do you pass data from parent to child? Data is passed from parent to child components using props. Explain props and state in React with differences. Explain props and state in React with differences. Props (Properties):\n\nPassed from parent to child components.\nImmutable, meaning they cannot be modified by the child component.\nUsed for data flow and configuration, allowing components to be reusable and flexible.\nExample: <ChildComponent name="Luis" />, where name is a prop. State:\n\nManaged within the component itself.\nMutable, meaning it can be updated by the component using setState or useState.\nUsed for dynamic data that changes over time (e.g., user input, form data).\nExample: const [count, setCount] = useState(0). Props (Properties): Passed from parent to child components.\nImmutable, meaning they cannot be modified by the child component.\nUsed for data flow and configuration, allowing components to be reusable and flexible.\nExample: <ChildComponent name="Luis" />, where name is a prop. Passed from parent to child components. Immutable, meaning they cannot be modified by the child component. Used for data flow and configuration, allowing components to be reusable and flexible. Example: <ChildComponent name="Luis" />, where name is a prop. Passed from parent to child components. Immutable, meaning they cannot be modified by the child component. Used for data flow and configuration, allowing components to be reusable and flexible. Example: <ChildComponent name="Luis" /> , where name is a prop. <ChildComponent name="Luis" /> name State: Managed within the component itself.\nMutable, meaning it can be updated by the component using setState or useState.\nUsed for dynamic data that changes over time (e.g., user input, form data).\nExample: const [count, setCount] = useState(0). Managed within the component itself. Mutable, meaning it can be updated by the component using setState or useState. Used for dynamic data that changes over time (e.g., user input, form data). Example: const [count, setCount] = useState(0). Managed within the component itself. Mutable, meaning it can be updated by the component using setState or useState . setState useState Used for dynamic data that changes over time (e.g., user input, form data). Example: const [count, setCount] = useState(0) . const [count, setCount] = useState(0) Key Differences: Props: Immutable, used for data passed down from parent components. State: Mutable, internal to the component, and can change based on interactions. Props: Immutable, used for data passed down from parent components. State: Mutable, internal to the component, and can change based on interactions. What is the children prop in React? What is the children prop in React? The children prop in React is a special prop that allows components to pass other elements or components as its content. It is used to display whatever is placed between the opening and closing tags of a component. children What is defaultProps in React? What is defaultProps in React? defaultProps in React is a way to define default values for props in a component. If a prop is not provided by the parent component, the component will use the value specified in defaultProps . defaultProps defaultProps What is prop drilling and how to avoid it? What is prop drilling and how to avoid it? Prop drilling is basically a situation when the same data is being sent at almost every level due to requirements in the final level. The problem with Prop Drilling is that whenever data from the Parent component will be needed, it would have to come from each level, Regardless of the fact that it is not needed there and simply needed in last. What is the Purpose of Pure Components? What is the Purpose of Pure Components? Pure Components in React optimize performance by implementing a shallow comparison on props and state, re-rendering only when there are changes, thus preventing unnecessary renders. How to Create Elements in a Loop in React? How to Create Elements in a Loop in React? You can create elements in a loop in React by using JavaScript’s array methods, such as map() . map() What is a key in React? What is a key in React? Keys are very important in lists for the following reasons: A key is a unique identifier and it is used to identify which items have changed, been updated or deleted from the lists It also helps to determine which components need to be re-rendered instead of re-rendering all the components every time. Therefore, it increases performance, as only the updated components are re-rendered A key is a unique identifier and it is used to identify which items have changed, been updated or deleted from the lists It also helps to determine which components need to be re-rendered instead of re-rendering all the components every time. Therefore, it increases performance, as only the updated components are re-rendered Why are indexes for keys not recommended? Why are indexes for keys not recommended? Keys are unique identifiers used in lists to help React identify which items have changed, been added, or removed. They are important for efficient re-rendering and to maintain the correct order of elements. Explain one-way data binding in React? Explain one-way data binding in React? One-way data binding in React means that data flows in a single direction, from parent components to child components through props, ensuring predictable and controlled updates to the UI. What are hooks in React? What are hooks in React? Hooks in React are special functions that allow developers to use state and other React features (such as lifecycle methods) Explain the useState hook in React? Explain the useState hook in React? The most used hook in React is the useState() hook. It allows functional components to manipulate DOM elements before each render. Using this hook we can declare a state variable inside a function but only one state variable can be declared using a single useState() hook. Whenever the useState() hook is used, the value of the state variable is changed and the new variable is stored in a new cell in the stack. useState() useState() useState() What is useEffect() hook and how to manage side effects? What is useEffect() hook and how to manage side effects? The useEffect() hook in React eliminates the side effect of using class based components. It is used as an alternative to componentDidUpdate() method. The useEffect() hook accepts two arguments where second argument is optional. useEffect() componentDidUpdate() useEffect() What are custom hooks in React? What are custom hooks in React? A custom hook is a function that encapsulates reusable logic using React hooks. It always starts with “use” to follow the convention. What is conditional rendering in React? What is conditional rendering in React? Conditional Rendering: In React, it means rendering different UI elements based on certain conditions, often using JavaScript operators like `if`, `ternary`, or `&& What is a Fragment? What is a Fragment? A Fragment is a wrapper used in React to group multiple elements without adding extra nodes to the DOM. What is React Developer Tools? What is React Developer Tools? React Developer Tools is a Chrome DevTools extension for the React JavaScript library. A very useful tool, if you are working on React.js applications. This extension adds React debugging tools to the Chrome Developer Tools. It helps you to inspect and edit the React component tree that builds the page, and for each component, one can check the props, the state, hooks, etc. React Developer Tools How to use styles in ReactJS? How to use styles in ReactJS? CSS modules are a way to locally scope the content of your CSS file. We can create a CSS module file by naming our CSS file as App.modules.css and then it can be imported inside App.js file using the special syntax mentioned below. Syntax: import styles from './App.module.css'; import styles from './App.module.css'; What is react-redux ? What is react-redux ? Redux is a predictable state container for JavaScript applications. It helps you write apps that behave consistently, run in different environments (client, server, and native), and are easy to test. Redux manages an application’s state with a single global object called Store. What are benefits of using react-redux ? What are benefits of using react-redux ? Redux solves the state transfer problem by storing all of the states in a single place called a store. So, managing and transferring states becomes easier as all the states are stored in the same convenient store. Every component in the application can then directly access the required state from that store. Explain the core components of react-redux . Explain the core components of react-redux . Single Source of Truth Single Source of Truth The state of your whole application is stored in an object tree within a single-store. A single state tree makes it easier to debug or inspect an application It gives you a faster development cycle by enabling you to persist in your app's navigation state State Is Read-Only State Is Read-Only The only way to change the state is to initiate an action, an object describing what happened. This feature ensures that no events like network callbacks or views can change the state. They can only express an intent to change the state Actions are just plain objects; they can be logged, serialized, stored, and later replayed for debugging or testing purposes Changes are Made with Pure Functions Changes are Made with Pure Functions To specify how actions transform the state tree, you need to write pure reducers. The user can return new state objects instead of mutating the previous stateThe user can start with a single reducer, and, as the app grows, can split it off into smaller reducers that manage specific parts of the state treeBecause reducers are just functions, it’s easy to control the order in which they are called, pass additional data, or even make reusable reducers What is context? What is context? Context is a React feature that allows you to share state and other values between components without having to pass props manually at every level. What is context API? What is context API? Context API is used to pass global variables anywhere in the code. It helps when there is a need for sharing state between a lot of nested components. It is light in weight and easier to use, to create a context just need to call React.createContext(). It eliminates the need to install other dependencies or third-party libraries like redux for state management. It has two properties Provider and Consumer. Context API Explain provider and consumer in ContextAPI? Explain provider and consumer in ContextAPI? A provider is used to provide context to the whole application whereas a consumer consume the context provided by nearest provider. In other words The Provider acts as a parent it passes the state to its children whereas the Consumer uses the state that has been passed. How to handle buttons in React? How to handle buttons in React? Handling buttons in React is a straightforward process. Typically, buttons are used to trigger events, perform actions, or update state when clicked. Basic Button with Event Handling\nIn React, buttons can be rendered using the <button> HTML element, and you can handle click events using the onClick attribute. Basic Button with Event Handling\nIn React, buttons can be rendered using the <button> HTML element, and you can handle click events using the onClick attribute. import React, { useState } from 'react';\n\nfunction ButtonExample() {\nconst [count, setCount] = useState(0);\n\nconst handleClick = () => {\nsetCount(count + 1); // Update the state when the button is clicked\n};\n\nreturn (\n<div>\n<p>You clicked {count} times</p>\n<button onClick={handleClick}>Click me</button> {/* onClick event */}\n</div>\n);\n}\n\nexport default ButtonExample; import React, { useState } from 'react';\n\nfunction ButtonExample() {\nconst [count, setCount] = useState(0);\n\nconst handleClick = () => {\nsetCount(count + 1); // Update the state when the button is clicked\n};\n\nreturn (\n<div>\n<p>You clicked {count} times</p>\n<button onClick={handleClick}>Click me</button> {/* onClick event */}\n</div>\n);\n}\n\nexport default ButtonExample; Passing Arguments to Event Handlers\nIf you need to pass arguments to your event handler, you can use an arrow function or bind the function. Passing Arguments to Event Handlers\nIf you need to pass arguments to your event handler, you can use an arrow function or bind the function. function ButtonExample() {\n const handleClick = (name) => {\n console.log(Hello, ${name});\n };\n\n return (\n <button onClick={() => handleClick('Luis')}>Say Hello</button>\n );\n} function ButtonExample() {\n const handleClick = (name) => {\n console.log(Hello, ${name});\n };\n\n return (\n <button onClick={() => handleClick('Luis')}>Say Hello</button>\n );\n} Preventing Default Behavior\nIf a button has default behavior (like a form submission), you can prevent it using event.preventDefault(). Preventing Default Behavior If a button has default behavior (like a form submission), you can prevent it using event.preventDefault(). Preventing Default Behavior If a button has default behavior (like a form submission), you can prevent it using event.preventDefault(). function ButtonExample() {\n const handleSubmit = (event) => {\n event.preventDefault(); // Prevent form submission\n console.log('Form was submitted');\n };\n\n return (\n <form onSubmit={handleSubmit}>\n <button type="submit">Submit</button>\n </form>\n );\n} function ButtonExample() {\n const handleSubmit = (event) => {\n event.preventDefault(); // Prevent form submission\n console.log('Form was submitted');\n };\n\n return (\n <form onSubmit={handleSubmit}>\n <button type="submit">Submit</button>\n </form>\n );\n} 4. Handling Multiple Buttons If you have multiple buttons, you can use the id or other identifying attributes to differentiate their actions. function MultipleButtons() {\n const handleButtonClick = (action) => {\n console.log(${action} button clicked);\n };\n\n return (\n <div>\n <button onClick={() => handleButtonClick('Save')}>Save</button>\n <button onClick={() => handleButtonClick('Delete')}>Delete</button>\n </div>\n );\n} function MultipleButtons() {\n const handleButtonClick = (action) => {\n console.log(${action} button clicked);\n };\n\n return (\n <div>\n <button onClick={() => handleButtonClick('Save')}>Save</button>\n <button onClick={() => handleButtonClick('Delete')}>Delete</button>\n </div>\n );\n} How to handle inputs in React? How to handle inputs in React? In React, inputs are handled using controlled components, where the input's value is tied to the component's state through the value attribute, and updated using the onChange event. This allows for efficient management of inputs like text fields, checkboxes, and dropdowns. value onChange const [inputValue, setInputValue] = useState('');\n<input value={inputValue} onChange={(e) => setInputValue(e.target.value)} /> const [inputValue, setInputValue] = useState('');\n<input value={inputValue} onChange={(e) => setInputValue(e.target.value)} /> What is React Router? What is React Router? React Router is a library that enables dynamic routing in React applications, allowing you to navigate between different components or pages without reloading the entire application. Explain the components of React Router. Explain the components of React Router. React Router is a popular library for handling routing in React applications, allowing you to manage navigation between different components or pages. The main components of React Router include: 1. BrowserRouter BrowserRouter Acts as the top-level container for routing and provides the routing context for the rest of the application. It uses the HTML5 history API to keep the UI in sync with the URL. Acts as the top-level container for routing and provides the routing context for the rest of the application. It uses the HTML5 history API to keep the UI in sync with the URL. import { BrowserRouter, Route } from 'react-router-dom';\n\nfunction App() {\n return (\n <BrowserRouter>\n <Route path="/" component={Home} />\n </BrowserRouter>\n );\n} import { BrowserRouter, Route } from 'react-router-dom';\n\nfunction App() {\n return (\n <BrowserRouter>\n <Route path="/" component={Home} />\n </BrowserRouter>\n );\n} 2. Routes and Route Routes Route Routes is a wrapper that allows multiple routes to be defined. Route defines a path and the component that should render when the URL matches that path. Routes is a wrapper that allows multiple routes to be defined. Routes Route defines a path and the component that should render when the URL matches that path. Route import { Routes, Route } from 'react-router-dom';\n\nfunction App() {\n return (\n <Routes>\n <Route path="/" element={<Home />} />\n <Route path="/about" element={<About />} />\n </Routes>\n );\n} import { Routes, Route } from 'react-router-dom';\n\nfunction App() {\n return (\n <Routes>\n <Route path="/" element={<Home />} />\n <Route path="/about" element={<About />} />\n </Routes>\n );\n} 3. Link Link A component used for navigating between different routes without reloading the page (client-side routing). It replaces anchor (<a>) tags to ensure React Router can manage the navigation. A component used for navigating between different routes without reloading the page (client-side routing). It replaces anchor ( <a> ) tags to ensure React Router can manage the navigation. <a> import { Link } from 'react-router-dom';\n\nfunction Navigation() {\n return (\n <nav>\n <Link to="/">Home</Link>\n <Link to="/about">About</Link>\n </nav>\n );\n} import { Link } from 'react-router-dom';\n\nfunction Navigation() {\n return (\n <nav>\n <Link to="/">Home</Link>\n <Link to="/about">About</Link>\n </nav>\n );\n} 4. useNavigate useNavigate A hook that allows programmatic navigation (e.g., redirecting the user after a form submission). A hook that allows programmatic navigation (e.g., redirecting the user after a form submission). import { useNavigate } from 'react-router-dom';\n\nfunction Form() {\n const navigate = useNavigate();\n \n const handleSubmit = () => {\n // After form submission, navigate to another page\n navigate('/success');\n };\n\n return <button onClick={handleSubmit}>Submit</button>;\n} import { useNavigate } from 'react-router-dom';\n\nfunction Form() {\n const navigate = useNavigate();\n \n const handleSubmit = () => {\n // After form submission, navigate to another page\n navigate('/success');\n };\n\n return <button onClick={handleSubmit}>Submit</button>;\n} 5. useParams useParams A hook to access dynamic URL parameters. Useful for handling dynamic routes (e.g., displaying details of an item by its ID). A hook to access dynamic URL parameters. Useful for handling dynamic routes (e.g., displaying details of an item by its ID). import { useParams } from 'react-router-dom';\n\nfunction Product() {\n const { id } = useParams(); // Extract 'id' from URL\n return <div>Product ID: {id}</div>;\n} import { useParams } from 'react-router-dom';\n\nfunction Product() {\n const { id } = useParams(); // Extract 'id' from URL\n return <div>Product ID: {id}</div>;\n} 6. useLocation useLocation A hook to access the current location object, which contains information about the current URL (path, query parameters, etc.). A hook to access the current location object, which contains information about the current URL (path, query parameters, etc.). import { useLocation } from 'react-router-dom';\n\nfunction CurrentLocation() {\n const location = useLocation();\n return <div>Current Path: {location.pathname}</div>;\n} import { useLocation } from 'react-router-dom';\n\nfunction CurrentLocation() {\n const location = useLocation();\n return <div>Current Path: {location.pathname}</div>;\n} 7. Navigate Navigate A component used for redirecting users to a different route. A component used for redirecting users to a different route. import { Navigate } from 'react-router-dom';\n\nfunction ProtectedRoute({ isAuthenticated }) {\n return isAuthenticated ? <Dashboard /> : <Navigate to="/login" />;\n} import { Navigate } from 'react-router-dom';\n\nfunction ProtectedRoute({ isAuthenticated }) {\n return isAuthenticated ? <Dashboard /> : <Navigate to="/login" />;\n} 8. Outlet Outlet A placeholder component that renders child routes. Useful for creating layouts where the main content changes based on the route. A placeholder component that renders child routes. Useful for creating layouts where the main content changes based on the route. import { Outlet } from 'react-router-dom';\n\nfunction Layout() {\n return (\n <div>\n <header>Header</header>\n <Outlet /> {/* Renders child routes */}\n <footer>Footer</footer>\n </div>\n );\n} import { Outlet } from 'react-router-dom';\n\nfunction Layout() {\n return (\n <div>\n <header>Header</header>\n <Outlet /> {/* Renders child routes */}\n <footer>Footer</footer>\n </div>\n );\n} How does Routing work in ReactJS? How does Routing work in ReactJS? Routing in React is typically managed by libraries like React Router. It works by mapping URL paths to specific components. When a user navigates to a URL, the router displays the corresponding component without reloading the page, creating a seamless single-page application experience. How to implement data fetching in ReactJS? How to implement data fetching in ReactJS? Data fetching in React can be implemented using various methods, depending on your needs and the complexity of the application. The most common approach is to use React’s lifecycle methods or hooks like useEffect to fetch data from APIs or other sources. useEffect 1. Using useEffect Hook useEffect The useEffect hook allows you to perform side effects in functional components, including data fetching. This is the most common approach when working with functional components in React. useEffect import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react';\n\nfunction DataFetchingComponent() {\n const [data, setData] = useState([]);\n const [loading, setLoading] = useState(true);\n const [error, setError] = useState(null);\n\n useEffect(() => {\n // Fetch data when the component mounts\n fetch('https://api.example.com/data')\n .then((response) => {\n if (!response.ok) {\n throw new Error('Network response was not ok');\n }\n return response.json();\n })\n .then((data) => {\n setData(data);\n setLoading(false); // Data is fetched, stop loading\n })\n .catch((error) => {\n setError(error.message);\n setLoading(false);\n });\n }, []); // Empty dependency array ensures it only runs once when component mounts\n\n if (loading) return <p>Loading...</p>;\n if (error) return <p>Error: {error}</p>;\n\n return (\n <ul>\n {data.map(item => (\n <li key={item.id}>{item.name}</li>\n ))}\n </ul>\n );\n}\n\nexport default DataFetchingComponent; import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react';\n\nfunction DataFetchingComponent() {\n const [data, setData] = useState([]);\n const [loading, setLoading] = useState(true);\n const [error, setError] = useState(null);\n\n useEffect(() => {\n // Fetch data when the component mounts\n fetch('https://api.example.com/data')\n .then((response) => {\n if (!response.ok) {\n throw new Error('Network response was not ok');\n }\n return response.json();\n })\n .then((data) => {\n setData(data);\n setLoading(false); // Data is fetched, stop loading\n })\n .catch((error) => {\n setError(error.message);\n setLoading(false);\n });\n }, []); // Empty dependency array ensures it only runs once when component mounts\n\n if (loading) return <p>Loading...</p>;\n if (error) return <p>Error: {error}</p>;\n\n return (\n <ul>\n {data.map(item => (\n <li key={item.id}>{item.name}</li>\n ))}\n </ul>\n );\n}\n\nexport default DataFetchingComponent; 2. Using axios for Data Fetching axios Instead of using the native fetch API, you can use third-party libraries like Axios , which makes handling promises simpler and supports features like request cancellation. fetch Axios import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react';\nimport axios from 'axios';\n\nfunction AxiosDataFetching() {\n const [data, setData] = useState([]);\n const [loading, setLoading] = useState(true);\n const [error, setError] = useState(null);\n\n useEffect(() => {\n // Fetch data using Axios\n axios.get('https://api.example.com/data')\n .then((response) => {\n setData(response.data);\n setLoading(false);\n })\n .catch((error) => {\n setError(error.message);\n setLoading(false);\n });\n }, []);\n\n if (loading) return <p>Loading...</p>;\n if (error) return <p>Error: {error}</p>;\n\n return (\n <ul>\n {data.map(item => (\n <li key={item.id}>{item.name}</li>\n ))}\n </ul>\n );\n}\n\nexport default AxiosDataFetching; import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react';\nimport axios from 'axios';\n\nfunction AxiosDataFetching() {\n const [data, setData] = useState([]);\n const [loading, setLoading] = useState(true);\n const [error, setError] = useState(null);\n\n useEffect(() => {\n // Fetch data using Axios\n axios.get('https://api.example.com/data')\n .then((response) => {\n setData(response.data);\n setLoading(false);\n })\n .catch((error) => {\n setError(error.message);\n setLoading(false);\n });\n }, []);\n\n if (loading) return <p>Loading...</p>;\n if (error) return <p>Error: {error}</p>;\n\n return (\n <ul>\n {data.map(item => (\n <li key={item.id}>{item.name}</li>\n ))}\n </ul>\n );\n}\n\nexport default AxiosDataFetching; 3. Using async/await for Cleaner Syntax async/await You can use async/await inside the useEffect hook for more readable asynchronous code. async/await useEffect import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react';\n\nfunction AsyncDataFetching() {\n const [data, setData] = useState([]);\n const [loading, setLoading] = useState(true);\n const [error, setError] = useState(null);\n\n useEffect(() => {\n const fetchData = async () => {\n try {\n const response = await fetch('https://api.example.com/data');\n if (!response.ok) {\n throw new Error('Error fetching data');\n }\n const data = await response.json();\n setData(data);\n setLoading(false);\n } catch (error) {\n setError(error.message);\n setLoading(false);\n }\n };\n\n fetchData();\n }, []);\n\n if (loading) return <p>Loading...</p>;\n if (error) return <p>Error: {error}</p>;\n\n return (\n <ul>\n {data.map(item => (\n <li key={item.id}>{item.name}</li>\n ))}\n </ul>\n );\n}\n\nexport default AsyncDataFetching; import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react';\n\nfunction AsyncDataFetching() {\n const [data, setData] = useState([]);\n const [loading, setLoading] = useState(true);\n const [error, setError] = useState(null);\n\n useEffect(() => {\n const fetchData = async () => {\n try {\n const response = await fetch('https://api.example.com/data');\n if (!response.ok) {\n throw new Error('Error fetching data');\n }\n const data = await response.json();\n setData(data);\n setLoading(false);\n } catch (error) {\n setError(error.message);\n setLoading(false);\n }\n };\n\n fetchData();\n }, []);\n\n if (loading) return <p>Loading...</p>;\n if (error) return <p>Error: {error}</p>;\n\n return (\n <ul>\n {data.map(item => (\n <li key={item.id}>{item.name}</li>\n ))}\n </ul>\n );\n}\n\nexport default AsyncDataFetching; Explain the difference between React and Angular? Explain the difference between React and Angular? React is a JavaScript library focused on building user interfaces with a component-based architecture and uses a virtual DOM for efficient updates. It’s flexible and allows you to choose additional libraries for routing and state management. Angular is a full-fledged JavaScript framework that provides a complete solution for building web applications. It uses TypeScript, follows a model-view-controller (MVC) or model-view-view model (MVVM) architecture, and includes built-in tools for routing, state management, and dependency injection. React is a JavaScript library focused on building user interfaces with a component-based architecture and uses a virtual DOM for efficient updates. It’s flexible and allows you to choose additional libraries for routing and state management. React is a JavaScript library focused on building user interfaces with a component-based architecture and uses a virtual DOM for efficient updates. It’s flexible and allows you to choose additional libraries for routing and state management. Angular is a full-fledged JavaScript framework that provides a complete solution for building web applications. It uses TypeScript, follows a model-view-controller (MVC) or model-view-view model (MVVM) architecture, and includes built-in tools for routing, state management, and dependency injection. Angular is a full-fledged JavaScript framework that provides a complete solution for building web applications. It uses TypeScript, follows a model-view-controller (MVC) or model-view-view model (MVVM) architecture, and includes built-in tools for routing, state management, and dependency injection. Create a Reusable Button Component with Props. Create a Reusable Button Component with Props. Button.js import React from 'react';\nimport PropTypes from 'prop-types';\nimport './Button.css'; // Optional: for styling\n\nconst Button = ({ onClick, type, children, className, disabled }) => {\n return (\n <button\n onClick={onClick}\n type={type}\n className={`btn ${className}`}\n disabled={disabled}\n >\n {children}\n </button>\n );\n};\n\nButton.propTypes = {\n onClick: PropTypes.func,\n type: PropTypes.oneOf(['button', 'submit', 'reset']),\n children: PropTypes.node.isRequired,\n className: PropTypes.string,\n disabled: PropTypes.bool,\n};\n\nButton.defaultProps = {\n onClick: () => {},\n type: 'button',\n className: '',\n disabled: false,\n};\n\nexport default Button; import React from 'react';\nimport PropTypes from 'prop-types';\nimport './Button.css'; // Optional: for styling\n\nconst Button = ({ onClick, type, children, className, disabled }) => {\n return (\n <button\n onClick={onClick}\n type={type}\n className={`btn ${className}`}\n disabled={disabled}\n >\n {children}\n </button>\n );\n};\n\nButton.propTypes = {\n onClick: PropTypes.func,\n type: PropTypes.oneOf(['button', 'submit', 'reset']),\n children: PropTypes.node.isRequired,\n className: PropTypes.string,\n disabled: PropTypes.bool,\n};\n\nButton.defaultProps = {\n onClick: () => {},\n type: 'button',\n className: '',\n disabled: false,\n};\n\nexport default Button; Button.css .btn {\n padding: 10px 20px;\n font-size: 16px;\n border: none;\n border-radius: 4px;\n cursor: pointer;\n transition: background-color 0.3s;\n}\n\n.btn:hover {\n background-color: #ddd;\n}\n\n.btn:disabled {\n cursor: not-allowed;\n opacity: 0.5;\n} .btn {\n padding: 10px 20px;\n font-size: 16px;\n border: none;\n border-radius: 4px;\n cursor: pointer;\n transition: background-color 0.3s;\n}\n\n.btn:hover {\n background-color: #ddd;\n}\n\n.btn:disabled {\n cursor: not-allowed;\n opacity: 0.5;\n} Usage Example: import React from 'react';\nimport Button from './Button';\n\nfunction App() {\n const handleClick = () => {\n alert('Button clicked!');\n };\n\n return (\n <div>\n <Button onClick={handleClick} className="primary-button">\n Click Me\n </Button>\n <Button onClick={handleClick} type="submit" disabled>\n Submit\n </Button>\n </div>\n );\n}\n\nexport default App; import React from 'react';\nimport Button from './Button';\n\nfunction App() {\n const handleClick = () => {\n alert('Button clicked!');\n };\n\n return (\n <div>\n <Button onClick={handleClick} className="primary-button">\n Click Me\n </Button>\n <Button onClick={handleClick} type="submit" disabled>\n Submit\n </Button>\n </div>\n );\n}\n\nexport default App; Create a form, email, pass, user, with validations. Create a form, email, pass, user, with validations. Form.js import React, { useState } from 'react';\n\nconst Form = () => {\n const [formData, setFormData] = useState({\n email: '',\n password: '',\n username: ''\n });\n\n const [errors, setErrors] = useState({\n email: '',\n password: '',\n username: ''\n });\n\n const [isSubmitted, setIsSubmitted] = useState(false);\n\n const handleChange = (e) => {\n const { name, value } = e.target;\n setFormData((prev) => ({\n ...prev,\n [name]: value,\n }));\n };\n\n const validate = () => {\n const { email, password, username } = formData;\n const newErrors = {};\n\n if (!email) {\n newErrors.email = 'Email is required';\n } else if (!/\\S+@\\S+\\.\\S+/.test(email)) {\n newErrors.email = 'Email address is invalid';\n }\n\n if (!password) {\n newErrors.password = 'Password is required';\n } else if (password.length < 6) {\n newErrors.password = 'Password must be at least 6 characters long';\n }\n\n if (!username) {\n newErrors.username = 'Username is required';\n }\n\n setErrors(newErrors);\n return Object.keys(newErrors).length === 0;\n };\n\n const handleSubmit = (e) => {\n e.preventDefault();\n if (validate()) {\n setIsSubmitted(true);\n // Handle form submission (e.g., API call)\n console.log('Form data submitted:', formData);\n }\n };\n\n return (\n <form onSubmit={handleSubmit}>\n <div>\n <label htmlFor="email">Email:</label>\n <input\n type="email"\n id="email"\n name="email"\n value={formData.email}\n onChange={handleChange}\n />\n {errors.email && <p className="error">{errors.email}</p>}\n </div>\n\n <div>\n <label htmlFor="username">Username:</label>\n <input\n type="text"\n id="username"\n name="username"\n value={formData.username}\n onChange={handleChange}\n />\n {errors.username && <p className="error">{errors.username}</p>}\n </div>\n\n <div>\n <label htmlFor="password">Password:</label>\n <input\n type="password"\n id="password"\n name="password"\n value={formData.password}\n onChange={handleChange}\n />\n {errors.password && <p className="error">{errors.password}</p>}\n </div>\n\n <button type="submit">Submit</button>\n\n {isSubmitted && <p className="success">Form submitted successfully!</p>}\n </form>\n );\n};\n\nexport default Form; import React, { useState } from 'react';\n\nconst Form = () => {\n const [formData, setFormData] = useState({\n email: '',\n password: '',\n username: ''\n });\n\n const [errors, setErrors] = useState({\n email: '',\n password: '',\n username: ''\n });\n\n const [isSubmitted, setIsSubmitted] = useState(false);\n\n const handleChange = (e) => {\n const { name, value } = e.target;\n setFormData((prev) => ({\n ...prev,\n [name]: value,\n }));\n };\n\n const validate = () => {\n const { email, password, username } = formData;\n const newErrors = {};\n\n if (!email) {\n newErrors.email = 'Email is required';\n } else if (!/\\S+@\\S+\\.\\S+/.test(email)) {\n newErrors.email = 'Email address is invalid';\n }\n\n if (!password) {\n newErrors.password = 'Password is required';\n } else if (password.length < 6) {\n newErrors.password = 'Password must be at least 6 characters long';\n }\n\n if (!username) {\n newErrors.username = 'Username is required';\n }\n\n setErrors(newErrors);\n return Object.keys(newErrors).length === 0;\n };\n\n const handleSubmit = (e) => {\n e.preventDefault();\n if (validate()) {\n setIsSubmitted(true);\n // Handle form submission (e.g., API call)\n console.log('Form data submitted:', formData);\n }\n };\n\n return (\n <form onSubmit={handleSubmit}>\n <div>\n <label htmlFor="email">Email:</label>\n <input\n type="email"\n id="email"\n name="email"\n value={formData.email}\n onChange={handleChange}\n />\n {errors.email && <p className="error">{errors.email}</p>}\n </div>\n\n <div>\n <label htmlFor="username">Username:</label>\n <input\n type="text"\n id="username"\n name="username"\n value={formData.username}\n onChange={handleChange}\n />\n {errors.username && <p className="error">{errors.username}</p>}\n </div>\n\n <div>\n <label htmlFor="password">Password:</label>\n <input\n type="password"\n id="password"\n name="password"\n value={formData.password}\n onChange={handleChange}\n />\n {errors.password && <p className="error">{errors.password}</p>}\n </div>\n\n <button type="submit">Submit</button>\n\n {isSubmitted && <p className="success">Form submitted successfully!</p>}\n </form>\n );\n};\n\nexport default Form; Form.css .error {\n color: red;\n font-size: 0.875em;\n}\n\n.success {\n color: green;\n font-size: 1em;\n}\n\nform {\n max-width: 400px;\n margin: auto;\n}\n\ndiv {\n margin-bottom: 15px;\n} .error {\n color: red;\n font-size: 0.875em;\n}\n\n.success {\n color: green;\n font-size: 1em;\n}\n\nform {\n max-width: 400px;\n margin: auto;\n}\n\ndiv {\n margin-bottom: 15px;\n} Usage: import React from 'react';\nimport Form from './Form';\nimport './Form.css';\n\nfunction App() {\n return (\n <div className="App">\n <h1>Registration Form</h1>\n <Form />\n </div>\n );\n}\n\nexport default App; import React from 'react';\nimport Form from './Form';\nimport './Form.css';\n\nfunction App() {\n return (\n <div className="App">\n <h1>Registration Form</h1>\n <Form />\n </div>\n );\n}\n\nexport default App; Intermediate What is the difference between controlled and uncontrolled components in React? What is the difference between controlled and uncontrolled components in React? Controlled components in React have their form data managed by the component’s state, with updates handled via onChange events. Uncontrolled components manage their form data through the DOM, using refs to access values. Controlled components offer better control and synchronization, while uncontrolled components are simpler but less flexible. onChange Explain the lifecycle methods of components Explain the lifecycle methods of components A React Component can go through four stages of its life as follows. Initialization: This is the stage where the component is constructed with the given Props and default state. This is done in the constructor of a Component Class. Mounting: Mounting is the stage of rendering the JSX returned by the render method itself. Updating: Updating is the stage when the state of a component is updated and the application is repainted. Unmounting: As the name suggests Unmounting is the final step of the component lifecycle where the component is removed from the page. Initialization: This is the stage where the component is constructed with the given Props and default state. This is done in the constructor of a Component Class. Initialization: This is the stage where the component is constructed with the given Props and default state. This is done in the constructor of a Component Class. Mounting: Mounting is the stage of rendering the JSX returned by the render method itself. Mounting: Mounting is the stage of rendering the JSX returned by the render method itself. Updating: Updating is the stage when the state of a component is updated and the application is repainted. Updating: Updating is the stage when the state of a component is updated and the application is repainted. Unmounting: As the name suggests Unmounting is the final step of the component lifecycle where the component is removed from the page. Unmounting: As the name suggests Unmounting is the final step of the component lifecycle where the component is removed from the page. What is the difference between useState and useRef in React? What is the difference between useState and useRef in React? useState: Creates state variables that trigger re-renders when updated. useRef: Creates a mutable reference that persists across renders without causing re-renders, commonly used to access DOM elements directly. useState: Creates state variables that trigger re-renders when updated. useState : Creates state variables that trigger re-renders when updated. useState useRef: Creates a mutable reference that persists across renders without causing re-renders, commonly used to access DOM elements directly. useRef : Creates a mutable reference that persists across renders without causing re-renders, commonly used to access DOM elements directly. useRef What is StrictMode in React? What is StrictMode in React? StrictMode is a tool for highlighting potential problems in a React application. It activates additional checks and warnings for its descendants, such as identifying unsafe lifecycle methods, detecting side effects in components, and ensuring best practices. StrictMode is a development-only feature and has no impact on production builds. StrictMode StrictMode How Do You Modularize Code in a React Project? How Do You Modularize Code in a React Project? Modularizing code in a React project involves organizing components, utilities, and styles into separate files and directories, making the codebase more maintainable and scalable. This can be achieved by: Using Component-based Structure: Each component has its own file. Creating Reusable Utility Functions: Keep utility functions in separate files. Using CSS Modules or Styled-components: Manage component-specific styles. Using Context for Global State: Group related states and logic together using Context API or state management libraries like Redux. Using Component-based Structure: Each component has its own file. Creating Reusable Utility Functions: Keep utility functions in separate files. Using CSS Modules or Styled-components: Manage component-specific styles. Using Context for Global State: Group related states and logic together using Context API or state management libraries like Redux. How to implement custom hooks in React? How to implement custom hooks in React? Custom hooks in React are functions that start with use and allow you to encapsulate and reuse stateful logic across multiple components. They can call other hooks and return values such as state variables or functions. For example, a custom hook like useCounter can manage counter state and provide methods to increment, decrement, or reset the counter. use useCounter How does React implement reusability in components? How does React implement reusability in components? React implements reusability in components through several key features: Component-Based Architecture: React allows you to build your UI with reusable, self-contained components. Each component can be used in multiple places, promoting consistency and reducing code duplication. Props: Components accept inputs called props, which allow you to customize their behavior and appearance. This makes components highly reusable with different configurations. Composition: React components can be composed together to build complex UIs from simpler components. This allows you to create reusable building blocks that can be combined in various ways. Custom Hooks: Custom hooks enable you to extract and reuse stateful logic across multiple components. They provide a way to share functionality without duplicating code. Higher-Order Components (HOCs): HOCs are functions that take a component and return a new component with additional props or behavior. This pattern helps reuse logic across different components. Component-Based Architecture: React allows you to build your UI with reusable, self-contained components. Each component can be used in multiple places, promoting consistency and reducing code duplication. Props: Components accept inputs called props, which allow you to customize their behavior and appearance. This makes components highly reusable with different configurations. Composition: React components can be composed together to build complex UIs from simpler components. This allows you to create reusable building blocks that can be combined in various ways. Custom Hooks: Custom hooks enable you to extract and reuse stateful logic across multiple components. They provide a way to share functionality without duplicating code. Higher-Order Components (HOCs): HOCs are functions that take a component and return a new component with additional props or behavior. This pattern helps reuse logic across different components. What is a higher-order component (HOC) in React? What is a higher-order component (HOC) in React? A Higher-Order Component (HOC) in React is a function that takes a component and returns a new component with additional props or behavior. It is used to enhance or reuse component logic across different components without modifying the original component. For example, an HOC can add loading functionality to a component by wrapping it and conditionally rendering a loading indicator. What is code splitting in React? What is code splitting in React? Code splitting in React is a technique to improve performance by breaking up the application into smaller chunks that are loaded on demand. This is achieved using React.lazy and Suspense , which dynamically import components and show a fallback UI while they are being loaded. React.lazy Suspense What is Redux? What is Redux? Redux is a state management library for JavaScript applications, often used with React. It provides a centralized store for all application state, making it easier to manage and debug complex states. How Redux Works? How Redux Works? Redux works by following a unidirectional data flow: Dispatch an Action: An action is dispatched based on user interaction or other triggers. Reducer Updates State: The reducer function processes the action and returns a new state. Store Holds State: The store saves the updated state and informs the application of changes, which causes a re-render of the components that rely on that state. Dispatch an Action: An action is dispatched based on user interaction or other triggers. Reducer Updates State: The reducer function processes the action and returns a new state. Store Holds State: The store saves the updated state and informs the application of changes, which causes a re-render of the components that rely on that state. What is Redux Toolkit? What is Redux Toolkit? Redux Toolkit is a library that simplifies using Redux by providing tools like createSlice for reducing boilerplate code, configureStore for setting up the store, and built-in support for handling asynchronous logic. It streamlines state management in Redux and improves the development experience. createSlice configureStore What is the use of the useCallback hook in React? What is the use of the useCallback hook in React? The useCallback hook is used to memoize a function, preventing it from being recreated on every render unless its dependencies change. This is useful for optimizing performance, especially when passing functions to child components. useCallback What is the use of the useMemo hook in React? What is the use of the useMemo hook in React? The useMemo hook in React is used to memoize expensive calculations and prevent unnecessary re-computation. It recalculates the result only when its dependencies change, improving performance by avoiding re-renders of components with heavy computations. useMemo What is React.memo and how is it used for performance optimization? What is React.memo and how is it used for performance optimization? React.memo is a higher-order component (HOC) in React that optimizes performance by preventing unnecessary re-renders of a component. It works by memoizing the rendered output of a functional component and only re-renders it when its props change. React.memo Explain provider and consumer in Context API. Explain provider and consumer in Context API. In React's Context API, the Provider supplies data to components, while the Consumer accesses that data. The Provider wraps components and passes a value prop, and the Consumer retrieves that value. In functional components, the useContext hook is often used instead of Consumer for easier access to context. Provider value Consumer useContext Consumer Explain the Concept of Reconciliation in React. Explain the Concept of Reconciliation in React. Reconciliation is the process React uses to update the DOM by comparing the new and previous virtual DOM trees and applying the minimal set of changes needed to the real DOM. What is the role of TypeScript in improving React code safety and scalability? What is the role of TypeScript in improving React code safety and scalability? TypeScript improves React code safety and scalability by adding static type checking, which helps catch errors during development rather than at runtime. It ensures that components receive the correct props, enforces consistent data structures, and improves code maintainability. TypeScript also enhances scalability by making refactoring easier and improving code readability through type definitions. Why is It Important to Test Your React Application? Why is It Important to Test Your React Application? Testing ensures that your React application works as expected. It helps catch bugs early, ensures that individual components function correctly, and maintains application stability as the codebase grows. Testing also provides confidence when refactoring or adding new features, as it can quickly identify unintended side effects. What Would You Do If Your React Application is Rendering Slowly? What Would You Do If Your React Application is Rendering Slowly? If a React application is rendering slowly, you can: Use React DevTools Profiler: Identify slow components and understand where rendering bottlenecks occur. Optimize with React.memo() or pureComponent: Prevent unnecessary re-renders of components that haven't changed. Lazy Load Components: Split the code and load components only when needed using React's lazy and Suspense. Debounce or Throttle Events: Reduce the frequency of event handler execution, especially for inputs or scrolling. Avoid Inline Functions/Objects: Inline functions or objects re-create on every render, causing child components to re-render. Use useCallback and useMemo: Optimize expensive calculations and function references in functional components. Use React DevTools Profiler: Identify slow components and understand where rendering bottlenecks occur. Optimize with React.memo() or pureComponent : Prevent unnecessary re-renders of components that haven't changed. React.memo() pureComponent Lazy Load Components: Split the code and load components only when needed using React's lazy and Suspense . lazy Suspense Debounce or Throttle Events: Reduce the frequency of event handler execution, especially for inputs or scrolling. Avoid Inline Functions/Objects: Inline functions or objects re-create on every render, causing child components to re-render. Use useCallback and useMemo : Optimize expensive calculations and function references in functional components. useCallback useMemo Describe how to implement lazy loading in React using the lazy function and the Suspense component. Describe how to implement lazy loading in React using the lazy function and the Suspense component. To implement lazy loading in React, use the React.lazy function to dynamically import components and the Suspense component to handle the loading state while the component is being loaded. React.lazy Suspense Use React.lazy to load the component dynamically:\nconst LazyComponent = React.lazy(() => import('./LazyComponent')); Wrap the lazy-loaded component with Suspense, providing a fallback UI (e.g., a loader) while the component is being fetched:\nimport React, { Suspense } from 'react';\n\nconst App = () => (\n <Suspense fallback={<div>Loading...</div>}>\n <LazyComponent />\n </Suspense>\n);\n\nexport default App; Use React.lazy to load the component dynamically: const LazyComponent = React.lazy(() => import('./LazyComponent')); Use React.lazy to load the component dynamically: React.lazy const LazyComponent = React.lazy(() => import('./LazyComponent')); const LazyComponent = React.lazy(() => import('./LazyComponent')); Wrap the lazy-loaded component with Suspense, providing a fallback UI (e.g., a loader) while the component is being fetched: import React, { Suspense } from 'react';\n\nconst App = () => (\n <Suspense fallback={<div>Loading...</div>}>\n <LazyComponent />\n </Suspense>\n);\n\nexport default App; Wrap the lazy-loaded component with Suspense , providing a fallback UI (e.g., a loader) while the component is being fetched: Suspense import React, { Suspense } from 'react';\n\nconst App = () => (\n <Suspense fallback={<div>Loading...</div>}>\n <LazyComponent />\n </Suspense>\n);\n\nexport default App; import React, { Suspense } from 'react';\n\nconst App = () => (\n <Suspense fallback={<div>Loading...</div>}>\n <LazyComponent />\n </Suspense>\n);\n\nexport default App; This ensures that LazyComponent is only loaded when needed, optimizing performance. LazyComponent How do you write a simple test in Jest How do you write a simple test in Jest 1. Create a function to test: // sum.js\nexport function sum(a, b) {\n return a + b;\n} // sum.js\nexport function sum(a, b) {\n return a + b;\n} 2. Write the test: // sum.test.js\nimport { sum } from './sum';\n\ntest('adds 1 + 2 to equal 3', () => {\n expect(sum(1, 2)).toBe(3);\n}); // sum.test.js\nimport { sum } from './sum';\n\ntest('adds 1 + 2 to equal 3', () => {\n expect(sum(1, 2)).toBe(3);\n}); 3. Run the test: In your terminal, run: npm run test npm run test Build a Component that Uses an Effect to Perform Cleanup Build a Component that Uses an Effect to Perform Cleanup import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react';\n\nconst Timer = () => {\n const [count, setCount] = useState(0);\n\n useEffect(() => {\n // Set up an interval\n const intervalId = setInterval(() => {\n setCount((prevCount) => prevCount + 1);\n }, 1000);\n\n // Cleanup function to clear the interval on component unmount\n return () => {\n clearInterval(intervalId);\n };\n }, []); // Empty dependency array means the effect runs once on mount\n\n return (\n <div>\n <h1>Timer: {count}</h1>\n </div>\n );\n};\n\nexport default Timer; import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react';\n\nconst Timer = () => {\n const [count, setCount] = useState(0);\n\n useEffect(() => {\n // Set up an interval\n const intervalId = setInterval(() => {\n setCount((prevCount) => prevCount + 1);\n }, 1000);\n\n // Cleanup function to clear the interval on component unmount\n return () => {\n clearInterval(intervalId);\n };\n }, []); // Empty dependency array means the effect runs once on mount\n\n return (\n <div>\n <h1>Timer: {count}</h1>\n </div>\n );\n};\n\nexport default Timer; Create a dobounced function and throttle function in two inputs one debounce and one throttle, and print the values. Create a dobounced function and throttle function in two inputs one debounce and one throttle, and print the values. import React, { useState, useCallback } from 'react';\n\n// Debounce function\nconst debounce = (func, delay) => {\n let timeout;\n return (...args) => {\n if (timeout) clearTimeout(timeout);\n timeout = setTimeout(() => {\n func(...args);\n }, delay);\n };\n};\n\n// Throttle function\nconst throttle = (func, delay) => {\n let lastCall = 0;\n return (...args) => {\n const now = new Date().getTime();\n if (now - lastCall < delay) return;\n lastCall = now;\n func(...args);\n };\n};\n\nconst DebounceThrottleInputs = () => {\n const [debouncedValue, setDebouncedValue] = useState('');\n const [throttledValue, setThrottledValue] = useState('');\n\n // Handle debounced input\n const handleDebouncedInput = useCallback(\n debounce((value) => {\n setDebouncedValue(value);\n }, 1000),\n []\n );\n\n // Handle throttled input\n const handleThrottledInput = useCallback(\n throttle((value) => {\n setThrottledValue(value);\n }, 1000),\n []\n );\n\n return (\n <div>\n <div>\n <label>Debounced Input (1s delay): </label>\n <input\n type="text"\n onChange={(e) => handleDebouncedInput(e.target.value)}\n />\n <p>Debounced Value: {debouncedValue}</p>\n </div>\n <div>\n <label>Throttled Input (1s delay): </label>\n <input\n type="text"\n onChange={(e) => handleThrottledInput(e.target.value)}\n />\n <p>Throttled Value: {throttledValue}</p>\n </div>\n </div>\n );\n};\n\nexport default DebounceThrottleInputs; import React, { useState, useCallback } from 'react';\n\n// Debounce function\nconst debounce = (func, delay) => {\n let timeout;\n return (...args) => {\n if (timeout) clearTimeout(timeout);\n timeout = setTimeout(() => {\n func(...args);\n }, delay);\n };\n};\n\n// Throttle function\nconst throttle = (func, delay) => {\n let lastCall = 0;\n return (...args) => {\n const now = new Date().getTime();\n if (now - lastCall < delay) return;\n lastCall = now;\n func(...args);\n };\n};\n\nconst DebounceThrottleInputs = () => {\n const [debouncedValue, setDebouncedValue] = useState('');\n const [throttledValue, setThrottledValue] = useState('');\n\n // Handle debounced input\n const handleDebouncedInput = useCallback(\n debounce((value) => {\n setDebouncedValue(value);\n }, 1000),\n []\n );\n\n // Handle throttled input\n const handleThrottledInput = useCallback(\n throttle((value) => {\n setThrottledValue(value);\n }, 1000),\n []\n );\n\n return (\n <div>\n <div>\n <label>Debounced Input (1s delay): </label>\n <input\n type="text"\n onChange={(e) => handleDebouncedInput(e.target.value)}\n />\n <p>Debounced Value: {debouncedValue}</p>\n </div>\n <div>\n <label>Throttled Input (1s delay): </label>\n <input\n type="text"\n onChange={(e) => handleThrottledInput(e.target.value)}\n />\n <p>Throttled Value: {throttledValue}</p>\n </div>\n </div>\n );\n};\n\nexport default DebounceThrottleInputs; How it Works: Debounce: The debounce function delays invoking the input handler until after a set delay (1 second here) has passed since the last event. Throttle: The throttle function limits how often the input handler can be invoked (at most once per second). Two Inputs:\n\nOne input is debounced, meaning it waits for 1 second of inactivity before updating the value.\nThe other input is throttled, meaning it only updates the value once every second, no matter how often the input changes. Debounce: The debounce function delays invoking the input handler until after a set delay (1 second here) has passed since the last event. Debounce: The debounce function delays invoking the input handler until after a set delay (1 second here) has passed since the last event. debounce Throttle: The throttle function limits how often the input handler can be invoked (at most once per second). Throttle: The throttle function limits how often the input handler can be invoked (at most once per second). throttle Two Inputs: One input is debounced, meaning it waits for 1 second of inactivity before updating the value.\nThe other input is throttled, meaning it only updates the value once every second, no matter how often the input changes. Two Inputs: One input is debounced, meaning it waits for 1 second of inactivity before updating the value. The other input is throttled, meaning it only updates the value once every second, no matter how often the input changes. One input is debounced, meaning it waits for 1 second of inactivity before updating the value. The other input is throttled, meaning it only updates the value once every second, no matter how often the input changes. Advanced How would you optimize the performance of a React application? How would you optimize the performance of a React application? To optimize the performance of a React application, you can follow these strategies: Use React.memo(): Wrap functional components with React.memo to prevent unnecessary re-renders if the props don’t change. Implement useMemo and useCallback: Use useMemo to memoize expensive calculations and useCallback to memoize functions, preventing them from being recreated on every render. Code Splitting with React.lazy and Suspense: Use lazy loading to split your code and load components only when needed, reducing initial load time. Optimize Re-renders: Avoid passing new objects/arrays in props or state unnecessarily to reduce re-renders. Use shouldComponentUpdate or PureComponent for class components. Virtualization: Implement windowing or virtualization (e.g., with react-window) for large lists to render only visible items in the DOM. Avoid Inline Functions and Objects: Pass functions and objects from outside the render function to avoid re-creating them on every render. Debounce or Throttle Expensive Operations: For input-heavy operations like search or scrolling, use debouncing or throttling to limit how often they are triggered. Optimize Images: Compress images, use lazy loading for images, and serve images in modern formats like WebP. Minimize Bundle Size: Use tree shaking, remove unused code, and optimize third-party libraries to reduce the final bundle size. Use the Production Build: Ensure the app is running in production mode (NODE_ENV=production) to take advantage of React’s optimizations. Use React.memo() : Wrap functional components with React.memo to prevent unnecessary re-renders if the props don’t change. React.memo() React.memo Implement useMemo and useCallback : Use useMemo to memoize expensive calculations and useCallback to memoize functions, preventing them from being recreated on every render. useMemo useCallback useMemo useCallback Code Splitting with React.lazy and Suspense : Use lazy loading to split your code and load components only when needed, reducing initial load time. React.lazy Suspense Optimize Re-renders: Avoid passing new objects/arrays in props or state unnecessarily to reduce re-renders. Use shouldComponentUpdate or PureComponent for class components. shouldComponentUpdate PureComponent Virtualization: Implement windowing or virtualization (e.g., with react-window ) for large lists to render only visible items in the DOM. react-window Avoid Inline Functions and Objects: Pass functions and objects from outside the render function to avoid re-creating them on every render. Debounce or Throttle Expensive Operations: For input-heavy operations like search or scrolling, use debouncing or throttling to limit how often they are triggered. Optimize Images: Compress images, use lazy loading for images, and serve images in modern formats like WebP. Minimize Bundle Size: Use tree shaking, remove unused code, and optimize third-party libraries to reduce the final bundle size. Use the Production Build: Ensure the app is running in production mode ( NODE_ENV=production ) to take advantage of React’s optimizations. NODE_ENV=production What is reconciliation in React, and how does it contribute to performance efficiency? What is reconciliation in React, and how does it contribute to performance efficiency? Reconciliation in React is the process by which React updates the DOM efficiently. It compares the new virtual DOM (after state or props changes) with the previous virtual DOM to determine the minimal set of changes needed to update the real DOM. What is list virtualization in React and how does it help improve performance when rendering large numbers of elements? What is list virtualization in React and how does it help improve performance when rendering large numbers of elements? List virtualization in React is a performance optimization technique used to efficiently render large lists or grids of elements by only rendering visible items in the viewport. Instead of rendering the entire list at once, virtualization ensures that only a small subset of items are rendered at a time, reducing the number of DOM nodes and improving performance. What is the difference between React’s memoization, useMemo , and useCallback , and when is it appropriate to use each? What is the difference between React’s memoization, useMemo , and useCallback , and when is it appropriate to use each? React.memo: Prevents re-renders of a component if its props haven’t changed. useMemo: Memoizes a value to avoid recalculating it unless its dependencies change. useCallback: Memoizes a function to prevent its recreation on every render unless its dependencies change. React.memo : Prevents re-renders of a component if its props haven’t changed. React.memo useMemo : Memoizes a value to avoid recalculating it unless its dependencies change. useMemo useCallback : Memoizes a function to prevent its recreation on every render unless its dependencies change. useCallback Use React.memo for components, useMemo for expensive calculations, and useCallback for stable functions passed to child components. React.memo useMemo useCallback Explain Redux architecture and the relationship between reducers, actions, and stores. Explain Redux architecture and the relationship between reducers, actions, and stores. Action: An object that describes what happened in the application, containing a type and optional payload. Store: A centralized place to hold the application state, managed by reducers. Reducer: A pure function that takes the current state and an action, then returns a new state based on the action type. Action: An object that describes what happened in the application, containing a type and optional payload. Action: An object that describes what happened in the application, containing a type and optional payload . type payload Store: A centralized place to hold the application state, managed by reducers. Store: A centralized place to hold the application state, managed by reducers. Reducer: A pure function that takes the current state and an action, then returns a new state based on the action type. Reducer: A pure function that takes the current state and an action, then returns a new state based on the action type. Explain server-side rendering (SSR) in React and its use cases. Explain server-side rendering (SSR) in React and its use cases. Server-Side Rendering (SSR) in React refers to the process of rendering React components on the server and sending fully rendered HTML to the browser. This contrasts with traditional client-side rendering, where React components are rendered on the client after the JavaScript bundle is downloaded. How SSR Works: On the server, React components are rendered into HTML. This HTML is sent to the client. The browser displays the HTML content immediately (providing faster initial load). React then "hydrates" the app by attaching event handlers and making it interactive. On the server, React components are rendered into HTML. On the server, React components are rendered into HTML. This HTML is sent to the client. This HTML is sent to the client. The browser displays the HTML content immediately (providing faster initial load). The browser displays the HTML content immediately (providing faster initial load). React then "hydrates" the app by attaching event handlers and making it interactive. React then "hydrates" the app by attaching event handlers and making it interactive. Use Cases: Improved SEO: SSR is beneficial for SEO because search engines can index the fully rendered content, as opposed to waiting for JavaScript to load. Faster Initial Page Load: Since the browser gets fully rendered HTML, users can see the content faster, especially on slower networks or devices. Better Performance for Large Apps: SSR can help in rendering large applications quickly by offloading the initial rendering to the server. Improved SEO: SSR is beneficial for SEO because search engines can index the fully rendered content, as opposed to waiting for JavaScript to load. Improved SEO: SSR is beneficial for SEO because search engines can index the fully rendered content, as opposed to waiting for JavaScript to load. Faster Initial Page Load: Since the browser gets fully rendered HTML, users can see the content faster, especially on slower networks or devices. Faster Initial Page Load: Since the browser gets fully rendered HTML, users can see the content faster, especially on slower networks or devices. Better Performance for Large Apps: SSR can help in rendering large applications quickly by offloading the initial rendering to the server. Better Performance for Large Apps: SSR can help in rendering large applications quickly by offloading the initial rendering to the server. What are some common anti-patterns in React development? What are some common anti-patterns in React development? Here are some common anti-patterns in React development to avoid: 1. Mutating State Directly Anti-Pattern: Modifying the state directly instead of using setState or state updater functions. Fix: Always use the state setter function to update the state. Anti-Pattern: Modifying the state directly instead of using setState or state updater functions. setState Fix: Always use the state setter function to update the state. // Bad\nthis.state.value = newValue;\n\n// Good\nthis.setState({ value: newValue }); // Bad\nthis.state.value = newValue;\n\n// Good\nthis.setState({ value: newValue }); 2. Overusing State Anti-Pattern: Storing derived data in the state instead of computing it directly. Fix: Calculate values directly in render or use memoization. Anti-Pattern: Storing derived data in the state instead of computing it directly. Fix: Calculate values directly in render or use memoization. // Bad\nthis.setState({ derivedValue: this.state.value * 2 });\n\n// Good\nconst derivedValue = value * 2; // Bad\nthis.setState({ derivedValue: this.state.value * 2 });\n\n// Good\nconst derivedValue = value * 2; 3. Unnecessary Re-renders Anti-Pattern: Components re-rendering unnecessarily due to non-memoized functions or components. Fix: Use React.memo for functional components and shouldComponentUpdate for class components. Anti-Pattern: Components re-rendering unnecessarily due to non-memoized functions or components. Fix: Use React.memo for functional components and shouldComponentUpdate for class components. React.memo shouldComponentUpdate // Bad\nconst MyComponent = ({ onClick }) => <button onClick={onClick}>Click</button>;\n\n// Good\nconst MyComponent = React.memo(({ onClick }) => <button onClick={onClick}>Click</button>); // Bad\nconst MyComponent = ({ onClick }) => <button onClick={onClick}>Click</button>;\n\n// Good\nconst MyComponent = React.memo(({ onClick }) => <button onClick={onClick}>Click</button>); 4. Ignoring Key Prop in Lists Anti-Pattern: Not using unique keys when rendering lists, which can lead to rendering issues. Fix: Always provide a unique key prop for elements in lists. Anti-Pattern: Not using unique keys when rendering lists, which can lead to rendering issues. Fix: Always provide a unique key prop for elements in lists. key // Bad\n{items.map(item => <div>{item}</div>)}\n\n// Good\n{items.map(item => <div key={item.id}>{item}</div>)} // Bad\n{items.map(item => <div>{item}</div>)}\n\n// Good\n{items.map(item => <div key={item.id}>{item}</div>)} 5. Complex Component Logic Anti-Pattern: Keeping too much logic in a single component, making it hard to read and maintain. Fix: Break components into smaller, reusable ones. Anti-Pattern: Keeping too much logic in a single component, making it hard to read and maintain. Fix: Break components into smaller, reusable ones. // Bad\nconst ComplexComponent = () => { /* large logic */ };\n\n// Good\nconst PartOne = () => { /* logic */ };\nconst PartTwo = () => { /* logic */ };\nconst ComplexComponent = () => <><PartOne /><PartTwo /></>; // Bad\nconst ComplexComponent = () => { /* large logic */ };\n\n// Good\nconst PartOne = () => { /* logic */ };\nconst PartTwo = () => { /* logic */ };\nconst ComplexComponent = () => <><PartOne /><PartTwo /></>; 6. Using Inline Functions in Render Anti-Pattern: Defining functions inline in the render method, which creates a new function on every render. Fix: Define functions outside of the render method or use useCallback. Anti-Pattern: Defining functions inline in the render method, which creates a new function on every render. Fix: Define functions outside of the render method or use useCallback . useCallback // Bad\n<button onClick={() => doSomething()}>Click</button>;\n\n// Good\nconst handleClick = () => doSomething();\n<button onClick={handleClick}>Click</button>; // Bad\n<button onClick={() => doSomething()}>Click</button>;\n\n// Good\nconst handleClick = () => doSomething();\n<button onClick={handleClick}>Click</button>; 7. Not Using Error Boundaries Anti-Pattern: Failing to use error boundaries to catch JavaScript errors in components. Fix: Implement error boundaries to handle errors gracefully. Anti-Pattern: Failing to use error boundaries to catch JavaScript errors in components. Fix: Implement error boundaries to handle errors gracefully. class ErrorBoundary extends React.Component {\n // Implement error handling logic\n} class ErrorBoundary extends React.Component {\n // Implement error handling logic\n} 8. Over-fetching Data Anti-Pattern: Fetching more data than necessary, which can lead to performance issues. Fix: Optimize data fetching by only requesting needed data and utilizing caching strategies. Anti-Pattern: Fetching more data than necessary, which can lead to performance issues. Fix: Optimize data fetching by only requesting needed data and utilizing caching strategies. What are Web Workers and how can they be used in React to perform background operations and avoid blocking the user interface during computationally intensive tasks? What are Web Workers and how can they be used in React to perform background operations and avoid blocking the user interface during computationally intensive tasks? Web Workers are a feature of web browsers that allow JavaScript to run in the background, on a separate thread from the main execution thread. This enables you to perform computationally intensive tasks without blocking the user interface, leading to a smoother user experience. Benefits of Using Web Workers Non-blocking: Web Workers run in the background, so they don’t interfere with the UI thread, keeping the interface responsive. Concurrency: They can execute multiple tasks concurrently, leveraging multi-core processors. Non-blocking: Web Workers run in the background, so they don’t interfere with the UI thread, keeping the interface responsive. Concurrency: They can execute multiple tasks concurrently, leveraging multi-core processors. Explain the difference between useLayoutEffect and useEffect . When would you prefer one over the other? Explain the difference between useLayoutEffect and useEffect . When would you prefer one over the other? useEffect : useEffect When it runs: It runs after the render is committed to the screen. This means that any side effects in useEffect will execute after the browser has painted the UI. Use case: Ideal for non-blocking side effects such as data fetching, event listeners, or updating external data sources (e.g., local storage). When it runs: It runs after the render is committed to the screen. This means that any side effects in useEffect will execute after the browser has painted the UI. useEffect Use case: Ideal for non-blocking side effects such as data fetching, event listeners, or updating external data sources (e.g., local storage). useLayoutEffect : useLayoutEffect When it runs: It runs synchronously after React has calculated the DOM updates but before the changes are painted to the screen. This can block the browser from painting until the effect is complete. Use case: It is useful when you need to read layout measurements or make visual adjustments before the browser paints, such as:\n\nMeasuring DOM elements.\nUpdating styles or applying visual changes that must happen before the user sees anything.\nSynchronizing animations or UI changes based on layout. When it runs: It runs synchronously after React has calculated the DOM updates but before the changes are painted to the screen. This can block the browser from painting until the effect is complete. Use case: It is useful when you need to read layout measurements or make visual adjustments before the browser paints, such as: Measuring DOM elements.\nUpdating styles or applying visual changes that must happen before the user sees anything.\nSynchronizing animations or UI changes based on layout. Measuring DOM elements. Updating styles or applying visual changes that must happen before the user sees anything. Synchronizing animations or UI changes based on layout. Measuring DOM elements. Updating styles or applying visual changes that must happen before the user sees anything. Synchronizing animations or UI changes based on layout. Example: import React, { useEffect, useLayoutEffect, useRef, useState } from 'react';\n\nfunction Example() {\n const [height, setHeight] = useState(0);\n const divRef = useRef(null);\n\n // useLayoutEffect: Measure DOM before painting\n useLayoutEffect(() => {\n const measuredHeight = divRef.current.getBoundingClientRect().height;\n setHeight(measuredHeight);\n }, []);\n\n // useEffect: Fetch data after render\n useEffect(() => {\n // Fetch some data here\n console.log("Data fetched after render");\n }, []);\n\n return (\n <div ref={divRef} style={{ height: '100px' }}>\n The div height is: {height}\n </div>\n );\n}\n\nexport default Example; import React, { useEffect, useLayoutEffect, useRef, useState } from 'react';\n\nfunction Example() {\n const [height, setHeight] = useState(0);\n const divRef = useRef(null);\n\n // useLayoutEffect: Measure DOM before painting\n useLayoutEffect(() => {\n const measuredHeight = divRef.current.getBoundingClientRect().height;\n setHeight(measuredHeight);\n }, []);\n\n // useEffect: Fetch data after render\n useEffect(() => {\n // Fetch some data here\n console.log("Data fetched after render");\n }, []);\n\n return (\n <div ref={divRef} style={{ height: '100px' }}>\n The div height is: {height}\n </div>\n );\n}\n\nexport default Example; In this example: useLayoutEffect ensures that the height of the div is measured before the browser paints the UI. useEffect handles side effects that don’t need to block rendering, like fetching data. useLayoutEffect ensures that the height of the div is measured before the browser paints the UI. useLayoutEffect div useEffect handles side effects that don’t need to block rendering, like fetching data. useEffect How would you handle preloading components or data to improve the user experience in a React application? How would you handle preloading components or data to improve the user experience in a React application? To improve user experience in a React application by preloading components or data, you can apply several strategies such as lazy loading, code splitting, and prefetching data or components. These techniques help ensure that resources or data are available ahead of time, reducing wait times and enhancing the overall performance. 1. Preloading Components: Preloading or pre-rendering components that the user is likely to interact with can prevent delays when those components are needed. Using React.lazy() and Suspense:\nNormally, React.lazy loads components on demand. You can combine lazy loading with preloading to ensure components are loaded ahead of time (e.g., when hovering over a button). Using React.lazy() and Suspense:\nNormally, React.lazy loads components on demand. You can combine lazy loading with preloading to ensure components are loaded ahead of time (e.g., when hovering over a button). Using React.lazy() and Suspense :\nNormally, React.lazy loads components on demand. You can combine lazy loading with preloading to ensure components are loaded ahead of time (e.g., when hovering over a button). React.lazy() Suspense const LazyComponent = React.lazy(() => import('./MyComponent'));\n\n// Preload the component when hovering over a button\nfunction preloadComponent() {\n import('./MyComponent');\n}\n\nfunction App() {\n return (\n <div>\n <button onMouseEnter={preloadComponent}>\n Preload Component\n </button>\n <React.Suspense fallback={<div>Loading...</div>}>\n <LazyComponent />\n </React.Suspense>\n </div>\n );\n} const LazyComponent = React.lazy(() => import('./MyComponent'));\n\n// Preload the component when hovering over a button\nfunction preloadComponent() {\n import('./MyComponent');\n}\n\nfunction App() {\n return (\n <div>\n <button onMouseEnter={preloadComponent}>\n Preload Component\n </button>\n <React.Suspense fallback={<div>Loading...</div>}>\n <LazyComponent />\n </React.Suspense>\n </div>\n );\n} 2. Preloading Routes: In large apps, you may use code splitting to load routes only when needed, but preloading them for smoother transitions can help avoid delays. React Router with Route Preloading:\nCombine React.lazy() with dynamic imports to preload route components that are likely to be visited soon. React Router with Route Preloading:\nCombine React.lazy() with dynamic imports to preload route components that are likely to be visited soon. React Router with Route Preloading:\nCombine React.lazy() with dynamic imports to preload route components that are likely to be visited soon. React.lazy() import { lazy, Suspense } from 'react';\nimport { BrowserRouter as Router, Route, Link } from 'react-router-dom';\n\nconst Home = lazy(() => import('./Home'));\nconst About = lazy(() => import('./About'));\n\n// Preload the 'About' component\nfunction preloadAbout() {\n import('./About');\n}\n\nfunction App() {\n return (\n <Router>\n <nav>\n <Link to="/">Home</Link>\n <Link to="/about" onMouseEnter={preloadAbout}>\n About (Preload)\n </Link>\n </nav>\n <Suspense fallback={<div>Loading...</div>}>\n <Route path="/" exact component={Home} />\n <Route path="/about" component={About} />\n </Suspense>\n </Router>\n );\n} import { lazy, Suspense } from 'react';\nimport { BrowserRouter as Router, Route, Link } from 'react-router-dom';\n\nconst Home = lazy(() => import('./Home'));\nconst About = lazy(() => import('./About'));\n\n// Preload the 'About' component\nfunction preloadAbout() {\n import('./About');\n}\n\nfunction App() {\n return (\n <Router>\n <nav>\n <Link to="/">Home</Link>\n <Link to="/about" onMouseEnter={preloadAbout}>\n About (Preload)\n </Link>\n </nav>\n <Suspense fallback={<div>Loading...</div>}>\n <Route path="/" exact component={Home} />\n <Route path="/about" component={About} />\n </Suspense>\n </Router>\n );\n} 3. Preloading Data: You can preload data in advance by fetching data before the user navigates to the relevant section, avoiding waiting times for data-heavy operations. Using React Query for Prefetching:\nLibraries like React Query allow you to prefetch data before it’s needed, improving UX by ensuring data is already available when the component is rendered. Using React Query for Prefetching:\nLibraries like React Query allow you to prefetch data before it’s needed, improving UX by ensuring data is already available when the component is rendered. Using React Query for Prefetching:\nLibraries like React Query allow you to prefetch data before it’s needed, improving UX by ensuring data is already available when the component is rendered. React Query React Query import { useQuery, QueryClient } from 'react-query';\nconst queryClient = new QueryClient();\n\n// Fetch data function\nconst fetchUserData = async () => {\n const res = await fetch('/api/user');\n return res.json();\n};\n\n// Component that uses data\nfunction UserComponent() {\n const { data, isLoading } = useQuery('user', fetchUserData);\n if (isLoading) return <div>Loading...</div>;\n return <div>User: {data.name}</div>;\n}\n\n// Preload data\nqueryClient.prefetchQuery('user', fetchUserData); import { useQuery, QueryClient } from 'react-query';\nconst queryClient = new QueryClient();\n\n// Fetch data function\nconst fetchUserData = async () => {\n const res = await fetch('/api/user');\n return res.json();\n};\n\n// Component that uses data\nfunction UserComponent() {\n const { data, isLoading } = useQuery('user', fetchUserData);\n if (isLoading) return <div>Loading...</div>;\n return <div>User: {data.name}</div>;\n}\n\n// Preload data\nqueryClient.prefetchQuery('user', fetchUserData); 4. Prefetching Assets (Images, Fonts, etc.): Preloading images, fonts, or other assets ensures smoother transitions when components are displayed. You can use <link rel="preload"> in the HTML or JavaScript APIs to preload assets. <link rel="preload"> function preloadImage(src) {\n const img = new Image();\n img.src = src;\n}\n\nfunction ImageComponent() {\n const imageUrl = 'https://example.com/image.jpg';\n preloadImage(imageUrl); // Preload the image\n return <img src={imageUrl} alt="example" />;\n} function preloadImage(src) {\n const img = new Image();\n img.src = src;\n}\n\nfunction ImageComponent() {\n const imageUrl = 'https://example.com/image.jpg';\n preloadImage(imageUrl); // Preload the image\n return <img src={imageUrl} alt="example" />;\n} 5. Prefetching with rel="prefetch" : rel="prefetch" Modern browsers support prefetching of resources (JS, CSS, etc.). You can add rel="prefetch" links to preload components that the user might need later. rel="prefetch" <link rel="prefetch" href="/static/js/component.js" /> <link rel="prefetch" href="/static/js/component.js" /> Summary of Preloading Strategies: Preload Components: Use React.lazy with prefetching (via import()) to load components in advance. Preload Routes: Prefetch likely routes before navigation using onMouseEnter events and dynamic imports. Prefetch Data: Use libraries like React Query to prefetch data before it is needed in a component. Preload Assets: Preload images, fonts, and other assets using native browser APIs like <link rel="prefetch">. Preload Components: Use React.lazy with prefetching (via import() ) to load components in advance. React.lazy import() Preload Routes: Prefetch likely routes before navigation using onMouseEnter events and dynamic imports. onMouseEnter Prefetch Data: Use libraries like React Query to prefetch data before it is needed in a component. React Query Preload Assets: Preload images, fonts, and other assets using native browser APIs like <link rel="prefetch"> . <link rel="prefetch"> How would you optimize the rendering of a component that frequently receives new props or state updates? How would you optimize the rendering of a component that frequently receives new props or state updates? To optimize the rendering of a component that frequently receives new props or state updates: Use React.memo: Wrap the component with React.memo to prevent unnecessary re-renders if the props haven’t changed. Use useCallback and useMemo: Memoize functions and computed values to avoid recalculations or re-creating objects on every render. Avoid Unnecessary State Updates: Ensure state updates are minimal and efficient by only updating the state when needed. Virtualize Long Lists: Use list virtualization (e.g., react-window) to only render visible items in large lists. Lazy Loading: Split and load components only when they are needed. Use React.memo : Wrap the component with React.memo to prevent unnecessary re-renders if the props haven’t changed. React.memo React.memo Use useCallback and useMemo : Memoize functions and computed values to avoid recalculations or re-creating objects on every render. useCallback useMemo Avoid Unnecessary State Updates: Ensure state updates are minimal and efficient by only updating the state when needed. Virtualize Long Lists: Use list virtualization (e.g., react-window ) to only render visible items in large lists. react-window Lazy Loading: Split and load components only when they are needed. What are some common performance bottlenecks in large React applications, and how would you address them? What are some common performance bottlenecks in large React applications, and how would you address them? Common performance bottlenecks in large React applications and ways to address them include: Too Many Re-renders:\n\nSolution: Use React.memo to prevent unnecessary re-renders of components when props haven’t changed. Optimize component structures and reduce frequent state updates. Large Component Trees:\n\nSolution: Split large components into smaller ones and use code splitting and lazy loading (React.lazy and Suspense) to load parts of the app only when needed. Inefficient State Management:\n\nSolution: Avoid deeply nested or redundant state. Use Context API or libraries like Redux or Recoil for efficient global state management. Large Lists Rendering:\n\nSolution: Implement list virtualization (e.g., react-window) to render only the visible portion of large datasets. Blocking the Main Thread:\n\nSolution: Use Web Workers for heavy computations and offload non-UI tasks to avoid blocking the main thread. Excessive Use of Inline Functions:\n\nSolution: Use useCallback to memoize callback functions to avoid creating new functions on every render. Unoptimized Asset Loading:\n\nSolution: Optimize images, fonts, and static assets by lazy loading and compression. Use <link rel="preload"> for critical assets. Too Many Re-renders: Solution: Use React.memo to prevent unnecessary re-renders of components when props haven’t changed. Optimize component structures and reduce frequent state updates. Solution: Use React.memo to prevent unnecessary re-renders of components when props haven’t changed. Optimize component structures and reduce frequent state updates. Solution: Use React.memo to prevent unnecessary re-renders of components when props haven’t changed. Optimize component structures and reduce frequent state updates. React.memo Large Component Trees: Solution: Split large components into smaller ones and use code splitting and lazy loading (React.lazy and Suspense) to load parts of the app only when needed. Solution: Split large components into smaller ones and use code splitting and lazy loading (React.lazy and Suspense) to load parts of the app only when needed. Solution: Split large components into smaller ones and use code splitting and lazy loading ( React.lazy and Suspense ) to load parts of the app only when needed. React.lazy Suspense Inefficient State Management: Solution: Avoid deeply nested or redundant state. Use Context API or libraries like Redux or Recoil for efficient global state management. Solution: Avoid deeply nested or redundant state. Use Context API or libraries like Redux or Recoil for efficient global state management. Solution: Avoid deeply nested or redundant state. Use Context API or libraries like Redux or Recoil for efficient global state management. Large Lists Rendering: Solution: Implement list virtualization (e.g., react-window) to render only the visible portion of large datasets. Solution: Implement list virtualization (e.g., react-window) to render only the visible portion of large datasets. Solution: Implement list virtualization (e.g., react-window ) to render only the visible portion of large datasets. react-window Blocking the Main Thread: Solution: Use Web Workers for heavy computations and offload non-UI tasks to avoid blocking the main thread. Solution: Use Web Workers for heavy computations and offload non-UI tasks to avoid blocking the main thread. Solution: Use Web Workers for heavy computations and offload non-UI tasks to avoid blocking the main thread. Excessive Use of Inline Functions: Solution: Use useCallback to memoize callback functions to avoid creating new functions on every render. Solution: Use useCallback to memoize callback functions to avoid creating new functions on every render. Solution: Use useCallback to memoize callback functions to avoid creating new functions on every render. useCallback Unoptimized Asset Loading: Solution: Optimize images, fonts, and static assets by lazy loading and compression. Use <link rel="preload"> for critical assets. Solution: Optimize images, fonts, and static assets by lazy loading and compression. Use <link rel="preload"> for critical assets. Solution: Optimize images, fonts, and static assets by lazy loading and compression. Use <link rel="preload"> for critical assets. <link rel="preload"> How do you manage deeply nested or complex global state in React using Context API without causing unnecessary re-renders? How do you manage deeply nested or complex global state in React using Context API without causing unnecessary re-renders? Managing deeply nested or complex global state in React using the Context API while minimizing unnecessary re-renders can be achieved through several strategies: Split Contexts:\n\nCreate multiple contexts for different slices of state. This allows components to subscribe only to the parts of the state they need, reducing re-renders for unrelated updates. Memoization:\n\nUse React.memo to wrap components that consume context. This prevents them from re-rendering unless their props change.\nUse useMemo to memoize values passed to the context provider, ensuring that only necessary updates trigger re-renders. Selector Functions:\n\nCreate selector functions that derive state values. Instead of passing the entire state to the context, pass only the derived state. This can be combined with useMemo to optimize performance. Local State Management:\n\nKeep local state in components where possible. Only lift state to the global context when it's necessary for shared access, reducing the complexity of the global state. Batched Updates:\n\nUse batching techniques (such as React’s built-in batching with useState or event handlers) to group multiple state updates into a single render cycle. Split Contexts: Create multiple contexts for different slices of state. This allows components to subscribe only to the parts of the state they need, reducing re-renders for unrelated updates. Create multiple contexts for different slices of state. This allows components to subscribe only to the parts of the state they need, reducing re-renders for unrelated updates. Create multiple contexts for different slices of state. This allows components to subscribe only to the parts of the state they need, reducing re-renders for unrelated updates. Memoization: Use React.memo to wrap components that consume context. This prevents them from re-rendering unless their props change.\nUse useMemo to memoize values passed to the context provider, ensuring that only necessary updates trigger re-renders. Use React.memo to wrap components that consume context. This prevents them from re-rendering unless their props change. Use useMemo to memoize values passed to the context provider, ensuring that only necessary updates trigger re-renders. Use React.memo to wrap components that consume context. This prevents them from re-rendering unless their props change. Use useMemo to memoize values passed to the context provider, ensuring that only necessary updates trigger re-renders. Selector Functions: Create selector functions that derive state values. Instead of passing the entire state to the context, pass only the derived state. This can be combined with useMemo to optimize performance. Create selector functions that derive state values. Instead of passing the entire state to the context, pass only the derived state. This can be combined with useMemo to optimize performance. Create selector functions that derive state values. Instead of passing the entire state to the context, pass only the derived state. This can be combined with useMemo to optimize performance. Local State Management: Keep local state in components where possible. Only lift state to the global context when it's necessary for shared access, reducing the complexity of the global state. Keep local state in components where possible. Only lift state to the global context when it's necessary for shared access, reducing the complexity of the global state. Keep local state in components where possible. Only lift state to the global context when it's necessary for shared access, reducing the complexity of the global state. Batched Updates: Use batching techniques (such as React’s built-in batching with useState or event handlers) to group multiple state updates into a single render cycle. Use batching techniques (such as React’s built-in batching with useState or event handlers) to group multiple state updates into a single render cycle. Use batching techniques (such as React’s built-in batching with useState or event handlers) to group multiple state updates into a single render cycle. useState Example: import React, { createContext, useContext, useState, useMemo } from 'react';\n\n// Create context\nconst GlobalContext = createContext();\n\nexport const GlobalProvider = ({ children }) => {\n const [state, setState] = useState({\n user: null,\n theme: 'light',\n // other state...\n });\n\n const value = useMemo(() => ({\n user: state.user,\n theme: state.theme,\n setUser: (user) => setState((prev) => ({ ...prev, user })),\n setTheme: (theme) => setState((prev) => ({ ...prev, theme })),\n }), [state.user, state.theme]); // Only update when these change\n\n return (\n <GlobalContext.Provider value={value}>\n {children}\n </GlobalContext.Provider>\n );\n};\n\n// Usage in a component\nconst UserProfile = () => {\n const { user, setUser } = useContext(GlobalContext);\n return (\n <div>\n <h1>{user ? user.name : 'Guest'}</h1>\n <button onClick={() => setUser({ name: 'John Doe' })}>Login</button>\n </div>\n );\n}; import React, { createContext, useContext, useState, useMemo } from 'react';\n\n// Create context\nconst GlobalContext = createContext();\n\nexport const GlobalProvider = ({ children }) => {\n const [state, setState] = useState({\n user: null,\n theme: 'light',\n // other state...\n });\n\n const value = useMemo(() => ({\n user: state.user,\n theme: state.theme,\n setUser: (user) => setState((prev) => ({ ...prev, user })),\n setTheme: (theme) => setState((prev) => ({ ...prev, theme })),\n }), [state.user, state.theme]); // Only update when these change\n\n return (\n <GlobalContext.Provider value={value}>\n {children}\n </GlobalContext.Provider>\n );\n};\n\n// Usage in a component\nconst UserProfile = () => {\n const { user, setUser } = useContext(GlobalContext);\n return (\n <div>\n <h1>{user ? user.name : 'Guest'}</h1>\n <button onClick={() => setUser({ name: 'John Doe' })}>Login</button>\n </div>\n );\n}; How would you handle error boundaries in React? Can you explain a real-world scenario where error boundaries are crucial? How would you handle error boundaries in React? Can you explain a real-world scenario where error boundaries are crucial? In React, error boundaries are used to catch JavaScript errors in components and provide a fallback UI instead of crashing the entire application. You can implement error boundaries by creating a class component that implements the componentDidCatch lifecycle method and the getDerivedStateFromError static method. componentDidCatch getDerivedStateFromError Implementation of an Error Boundary: import React from 'react';\n\nclass ErrorBoundary extends React.Component {\n constructor(props) {\n super(props);\n this.state = { hasError: false };\n }\n\n static getDerivedStateFromError(error) {\n // Update state so the next render shows the fallback UI\n return { hasError: true };\n }\n\n componentDidCatch(error, errorInfo) {\n // Log the error to an error reporting service\n console.error("Error logged:", error, errorInfo);\n }\n\n render() {\n if (this.state.hasError) {\n // Fallback UI\n return <h1>Something went wrong.</h1>;\n }\n\n return this.props.children; \n }\n} import React from 'react';\n\nclass ErrorBoundary extends React.Component {\n constructor(props) {\n super(props);\n this.state = { hasError: false };\n }\n\n static getDerivedStateFromError(error) {\n // Update state so the next render shows the fallback UI\n return { hasError: true };\n }\n\n componentDidCatch(error, errorInfo) {\n // Log the error to an error reporting service\n console.error("Error logged:", error, errorInfo);\n }\n\n render() {\n if (this.state.hasError) {\n // Fallback UI\n return <h1>Something went wrong.</h1>;\n }\n\n return this.props.children; \n }\n} Usage: Wrap components that might throw errors with the ErrorBoundary : ErrorBoundary function App() {\n return (\n <ErrorBoundary>\n <SomeComponent />\n </ErrorBoundary>\n );\n} function App() {\n return (\n <ErrorBoundary>\n <SomeComponent />\n </ErrorBoundary>\n );\n} Example: E-Commerce Checkout Process:\nIn a large e-commerce application, the checkout process involves multiple components: cart summary, payment processing, and order confirmation. If a user encounters an error during payment processing (e.g., a network issue or a validation error), an error boundary can catch this error without crashing the entire checkout flow. Without error boundaries, a JavaScript error could prevent the user from completing their purchase, leading to a poor user experience and potential loss of sales. By using error boundaries, you can display a friendly error message, allow the user to retry the payment, or redirect them back to the cart, ensuring the application remains stable and functional. How would you debug performance issues in a React application, and what tools would you use? How would you debug performance issues in a React application, and what tools would you use? Debugging performance issues in a React application involves several steps and tools to identify and resolve bottlenecks. 1. Identify Performance Issues: User Feedback: Start with user reports on lagging or unresponsive interfaces. Performance Metrics: Use metrics such as loading time, rendering time, and time to interactive to gauge performance. User Feedback: Start with user reports on lagging or unresponsive interfaces. Performance Metrics: Use metrics such as loading time, rendering time, and time to interactive to gauge performance. 2. Use React DevTools: Profiler: The React DevTools Profiler helps visualize component render times, identify components that take longer to render, and detect unnecessary re-renders. Highlight Updates: Enable the "Highlight Updates" option to visually see which components are re-rendering when props or state change. Profiler: The React DevTools Profiler helps visualize component render times, identify components that take longer to render, and detect unnecessary re-renders. Highlight Updates: Enable the "Highlight Updates" option to visually see which components are re-rendering when props or state change. 3. Chrome DevTools: Performance Tab: Record the performance of your application and analyze the timeline to identify scripting, rendering, and painting issues. Memory Tab: Check for memory leaks and excessive memory usage by taking heap snapshots and analyzing memory allocation. Performance Tab: Record the performance of your application and analyze the timeline to identify scripting, rendering, and painting issues. Memory Tab: Check for memory leaks and excessive memory usage by taking heap snapshots and analyzing memory allocation. 4. Lighthouse: Run Lighthouse audits in Chrome to evaluate performance, accessibility, SEO, and more. It provides insights and recommendations for improvements. Run Lighthouse audits in Chrome to evaluate performance, accessibility, SEO, and more. It provides insights and recommendations for improvements. 5. Analyze Network Requests: Use the Network Tab in Chrome DevTools to monitor API calls, check for large payloads, and identify slow requests that may impact rendering. Use the Network Tab in Chrome DevTools to monitor API calls, check for large payloads, and identify slow requests that may impact rendering. 6. Code Analysis: Look for common performance pitfalls such as:\n\nUnnecessary re-renders (using React.memo, useMemo, and useCallback).\nInefficient rendering of large lists (implementing list virtualization).\nHeavy computations in render methods (consider offloading to Web Workers). Look for common performance pitfalls such as: Unnecessary re-renders (using React.memo, useMemo, and useCallback).\nInefficient rendering of large lists (implementing list virtualization).\nHeavy computations in render methods (consider offloading to Web Workers). Unnecessary re-renders (using React.memo, useMemo, and useCallback). Inefficient rendering of large lists (implementing list virtualization). Heavy computations in render methods (consider offloading to Web Workers). Unnecessary re-renders (using React.memo , useMemo , and useCallback ). React.memo useMemo useCallback Inefficient rendering of large lists (implementing list virtualization). Heavy computations in render methods (consider offloading to Web Workers). 7. Monitor with External Tools: Sentry or LogRocket: Use these tools to track errors and performance metrics in production, gaining insights into real user experiences. Sentry or LogRocket: Use these tools to track errors and performance metrics in production, gaining insights into real user experiences. 8. Profiling and Optimization: After identifying issues, apply optimization techniques such as:\n\nCode splitting and lazy loading.\nOptimizing images and assets.\nReducing bundle size with tools like Webpack. After identifying issues, apply optimization techniques such as: Code splitting and lazy loading.\nOptimizing images and assets.\nReducing bundle size with tools like Webpack. Code splitting and lazy loading. Optimizing images and assets. Reducing bundle size with tools like Webpack. Code splitting and lazy loading. Optimizing images and assets. Reducing bundle size with tools like Webpack. How would you test components that use hooks like useEffect or useState with Jest and React Testing Library? How would you test components that use hooks like useEffect or useState with Jest and React Testing Library? To test components that use hooks like useEffect or useState with Jest and React Testing Library, you need to focus on testing how the component behaves when the state changes or side effects are triggered, rather than testing the implementation details of the hooks themselves. The idea is to ensure that your component works as expected with the hooks. useEffect useState 1. Testing useState : useState For components that use useState , the goal is to test how the component's state changes based on user interactions or other events. useState import React, { useState } from 'react';\n\nfunction Counter() {\n const [count, setCount] = useState(0);\n\n return (\n <div>\n <p>Count: {count}</p>\n <button onClick={() => setCount(count + 1)}>Increment</button>\n </div>\n );\n}\n\nexport default Counter; import React, { useState } from 'react';\n\nfunction Counter() {\n const [count, setCount] = useState(0);\n\n return (\n <div>\n <p>Count: {count}</p>\n <button onClick={() => setCount(count + 1)}>Increment</button>\n </div>\n );\n}\n\nexport default Counter; Test for useState with Jest and React Testing Library: useState import { render, screen, fireEvent } from '@testing-library/react';\nimport Counter from './Counter';\n\ntest('increments count when button is clicked', () => {\n render(<Counter />);\n \n const button = screen.getByText(/Increment/i);\n const countText = screen.getByText(/Count: 0/i);\n\n // Ensure the initial state is rendered\n expect(countText).toBeInTheDocument();\n\n // Simulate a button click\n fireEvent.click(button);\n\n // Expect the count to increment\n expect(screen.getByText(/Count: 1/i)).toBeInTheDocument();\n}); import { render, screen, fireEvent } from '@testing-library/react';\nimport Counter from './Counter';\n\ntest('increments count when button is clicked', () => {\n render(<Counter />);\n \n const button = screen.getByText(/Increment/i);\n const countText = screen.getByText(/Count: 0/i);\n\n // Ensure the initial state is rendered\n expect(countText).toBeInTheDocument();\n\n // Simulate a button click\n fireEvent.click(button);\n\n // Expect the count to increment\n expect(screen.getByText(/Count: 1/i)).toBeInTheDocument();\n}); In this example: We render the Counter component. Use fireEvent.click() to simulate a user interaction that triggers a state change. Check that the UI updates as expected after the state change. We render the Counter component. We render the Counter component. Counter Use fireEvent.click() to simulate a user interaction that triggers a state change. Use fireEvent.click() to simulate a user interaction that triggers a state change. fireEvent.click() Check that the UI updates as expected after the state change. Check that the UI updates as expected after the state change. 2. Testing useEffect : useEffect For components using useEffect , you can test how the component behaves after the effect is triggered (e.g., fetching data, subscribing to events). useEffect import React, { useEffect, useState } from 'react';\n\nfunction DataFetcher() {\n const [data, setData] = useState(null);\n\n useEffect(() => {\n async function fetchData() {\n const response = await fetch('/api/data');\n const result = await response.json();\n setData(result);\n }\n\n fetchData();\n }, []);\n\n if (!data) {\n return <div>Loading...</div>;\n }\n\n return <div>Data: {data.name}</div>;\n}\n\nexport default DataFetcher; import React, { useEffect, useState } from 'react';\n\nfunction DataFetcher() {\n const [data, setData] = useState(null);\n\n useEffect(() => {\n async function fetchData() {\n const response = await fetch('/api/data');\n const result = await response.json();\n setData(result);\n }\n\n fetchData();\n }, []);\n\n if (!data) {\n return <div>Loading...</div>;\n }\n\n return <div>Data: {data.name}</div>;\n}\n\nexport default DataFetcher; Test for useEffect with Jest and React Testing Library: useEffect To test asynchronous operations like fetching data, you’ll use mocking with Jest. You can mock the fetch API and control its return values to simulate different scenarios (like success or failure). fetch import { render, screen, waitFor } from '@testing-library/react';\nimport DataFetcher from './DataFetcher';\n\n// Mock the fetch API\nglobal.fetch = jest.fn(() =>\n Promise.resolve({\n json: () => Promise.resolve({ name: 'Test Data' }),\n })\n);\n\ntest('renders fetched data after loading', async () => {\n render(<DataFetcher />);\n\n // Initially, "Loading..." text should appear\n expect(screen.getByText(/Loading/i)).toBeInTheDocument();\n\n // Wait for the data to load\n await waitFor(() => screen.getByText(/Data: Test Data/i));\n\n // Check if the data is rendered\n expect(screen.getByText(/Data: Test Data/i)).toBeInTheDocument();\n}); import { render, screen, waitFor } from '@testing-library/react';\nimport DataFetcher from './DataFetcher';\n\n// Mock the fetch API\nglobal.fetch = jest.fn(() =>\n Promise.resolve({\n json: () => Promise.resolve({ name: 'Test Data' }),\n })\n);\n\ntest('renders fetched data after loading', async () => {\n render(<DataFetcher />);\n\n // Initially, "Loading..." text should appear\n expect(screen.getByText(/Loading/i)).toBeInTheDocument();\n\n // Wait for the data to load\n await waitFor(() => screen.getByText(/Data: Test Data/i));\n\n // Check if the data is rendered\n expect(screen.getByText(/Data: Test Data/i)).toBeInTheDocument();\n}); In this example: Mocking fetch: We mock the fetch function to return test data without making real network requests. waitFor: Since fetching data is asynchronous, we use waitFor to wait until the component updates and displays the fetched data. Mocking fetch : We mock the fetch function to return test data without making real network requests. fetch fetch waitFor : Since fetching data is asynchronous, we use waitFor to wait until the component updates and displays the fetched data. waitFor waitFor 3. Testing Custom Hooks: If you have a custom hook, it’s a good practice to extract the logic from the component and write unit tests specifically for the hook. You can use @testing-library/react-hooks for testing custom hooks. @testing-library/react-hooks import { useState, useEffect } from 'react';\n\nfunction useFetchData(url) {\n const [data, setData] = useState(null);\n const [loading, setLoading] = useState(true);\n\n useEffect(() => {\n async function fetchData() {\n const response = await fetch(url);\n const result = await response.json();\n setData(result);\n setLoading(false);\n }\n\n fetchData();\n }, [url]);\n\n return { data, loading };\n}\n\nexport default useFetchData; import { useState, useEffect } from 'react';\n\nfunction useFetchData(url) {\n const [data, setData] = useState(null);\n const [loading, setLoading] = useState(true);\n\n useEffect(() => {\n async function fetchData() {\n const response = await fetch(url);\n const result = await response.json();\n setData(result);\n setLoading(false);\n }\n\n fetchData();\n }, [url]);\n\n return { data, loading };\n}\n\nexport default useFetchData; Test for the custom hook: import { renderHook } from '@testing-library/react-hooks';\nimport useFetchData from './useFetchData';\n\nglobal.fetch = jest.fn(() =>\n Promise.resolve({\n json: () => Promise.resolve({ name: 'Test Data' }),\n })\n);\n\ntest('should fetch and return data', async () => {\n const { result, waitForNextUpdate } = renderHook(() => useFetchData('/api/data'));\n\n // Initially, loading should be true\n expect(result.current.loading).toBe(true);\n\n // Wait for the hook to finish the data fetching\n await waitForNextUpdate();\n\n // After the update, data should be present and loading should be false\n expect(result.current.loading).toBe(false);\n expect(result.current.data).toEqual({ name: 'Test Data' });\n}); import { renderHook } from '@testing-library/react-hooks';\nimport useFetchData from './useFetchData';\n\nglobal.fetch = jest.fn(() =>\n Promise.resolve({\n json: () => Promise.resolve({ name: 'Test Data' }),\n })\n);\n\ntest('should fetch and return data', async () => {\n const { result, waitForNextUpdate } = renderHook(() => useFetchData('/api/data'));\n\n // Initially, loading should be true\n expect(result.current.loading).toBe(true);\n\n // Wait for the hook to finish the data fetching\n await waitForNextUpdate();\n\n // After the update, data should be present and loading should be false\n expect(result.current.loading).toBe(false);\n expect(result.current.data).toEqual({ name: 'Test Data' });\n}); In this example: We test the custom hook separately by rendering it with renderHook. waitForNextUpdate is used to wait for the asynchronous fetch operation to complete before asserting the data. We test the custom hook separately by rendering it with renderHook . renderHook waitForNextUpdate is used to wait for the asynchronous fetch operation to complete before asserting the data. waitForNextUpdate Summary of Steps to Test Components with Hooks: For useState: Simulate user interactions that trigger state changes, and check that the component’s output updates correctly. For useEffect: Mock external dependencies (e.g., fetch) and verify the component behavior once the effect has completed. For Asynchronous Code: Use waitFor or similar methods to handle async updates in the UI. For Custom Hooks: Use renderHook to test the logic of hooks independently from component. For useState : Simulate user interactions that trigger state changes, and check that the component’s output updates correctly. useState For useEffect : Mock external dependencies (e.g., fetch ) and verify the component behavior once the effect has completed. useEffect fetch For Asynchronous Code: Use waitFor or similar methods to handle async updates in the UI. waitFor For Custom Hooks: Use renderHook to test the logic of hooks independently from component. renderHook Create a Custom Hook for Managing Complex Forms Create a Custom Hook for Managing Complex Forms Description: Create a custom hook called useForm to manage complex forms with validation and state management. The hook should: Description: useForm Support real-time field validation. Handle state for multiple fields (e.g., Name, Email, Password). Display error messages when validation fails. Provide a way to reset the form to its initial state. Support real-time field validation. Support real-time field validation. Handle state for multiple fields (e.g., Name, Email, Password). Handle state for multiple fields (e.g., Name, Email, Password). Display error messages when validation fails. Display error messages when validation fails. Provide a way to reset the form to its initial state. Provide a way to reset the form to its initial state. Requirements: Requirements: The form should include fields: Name, Email, and Password. The hook should accept a validation object that contains the validation rules for each field. Display error messages under each field if it does not meet the validation rules. Include a button to reset the form. The form should include fields: Name, Email, and Password. The form should include fields: Name, Email, and Password. The hook should accept a validation object that contains the validation rules for each field. The hook should accept a validation object that contains the validation rules for each field. Display error messages under each field if it does not meet the validation rules. Display error messages under each field if it does not meet the validation rules. Include a button to reset the form. Include a button to reset the form. Solution: Solution: import { useState } from 'react';\n\n// Custom hook for form management\nfunction useForm(initialState, validate) {\n const [values, setValues] = useState(initialState);\n const [errors, setErrors] = useState({});\n\n const handleChange = (e) => {\n const { name, value } = e.target;\n setValues({\n ...values,\n [name]: value,\n });\n if (validate[name]) {\n const error = validate[name](value);\n setErrors({\n ...errors,\n [name]: error,\n });\n }\n };\n\n const handleReset = () => {\n setValues(initialState);\n setErrors({});\n };\n\n return {\n values,\n errors,\n handleChange,\n handleReset,\n };\n}\n\n// Validation rules\nconst validate = {\n name: (value) => (value ? '' : 'Name is required'),\n email: (value) =>\n /\\S+@\\S+\\.\\S+/.test(value) ? '' : 'Invalid email address',\n password: (value) =>\n value.length >= 6 ? '' : 'Password must be at least 6 characters',\n};\n\n// Form Component using useForm\nfunction Form() {\n const initialState = { name: '', email: '', password: '' };\n const { values, errors, handleChange, handleReset } = useForm(\n initialState,\n validate\n );\n\n return (\n <form>\n <div>\n <label>Name:</label>\n <input\n type="text"\n name="name"\n value={values.name}\n onChange={handleChange}\n />\n {errors.name && <span>{errors.name}</span>}\n </div>\n <div>\n <label>Email:</label>\n <input\n type="email"\n name="email"\n value={values.email}\n onChange={handleChange}\n />\n {errors.email && <span>{errors.email}</span>}\n </div>\n <div>\n <label>Password:</label>\n <input\n type="password"\n name="password"\n value={values.password}\n onChange={handleChange}\n />\n {errors.password && <span>{errors.password}</span>}\n </div>\n <button type="button" onClick={handleReset}>\n Reset Form\n </button>\n </form>\n );\n}\n\nexport default Form; import { useState } from 'react';\n\n// Custom hook for form management\nfunction useForm(initialState, validate) {\n const [values, setValues] = useState(initialState);\n const [errors, setErrors] = useState({});\n\n const handleChange = (e) => {\n const { name, value } = e.target;\n setValues({\n ...values,\n [name]: value,\n });\n if (validate[name]) {\n const error = validate[name](value);\n setErrors({\n ...errors,\n [name]: error,\n });\n }\n };\n\n const handleReset = () => {\n setValues(initialState);\n setErrors({});\n };\n\n return {\n values,\n errors,\n handleChange,\n handleReset,\n };\n}\n\n// Validation rules\nconst validate = {\n name: (value) => (value ? '' : 'Name is required'),\n email: (value) =>\n /\\S+@\\S+\\.\\S+/.test(value) ? '' : 'Invalid email address',\n password: (value) =>\n value.length >= 6 ? '' : 'Password must be at least 6 characters',\n};\n\n// Form Component using useForm\nfunction Form() {\n const initialState = { name: '', email: '', password: '' };\n const { values, errors, handleChange, handleReset } = useForm(\n initialState,\n validate\n );\n\n return (\n <form>\n <div>\n <label>Name:</label>\n <input\n type="text"\n name="name"\n value={values.name}\n onChange={handleChange}\n />\n {errors.name && <span>{errors.name}</span>}\n </div>\n <div>\n <label>Email:</label>\n <input\n type="email"\n name="email"\n value={values.email}\n onChange={handleChange}\n />\n {errors.email && <span>{errors.email}</span>}\n </div>\n <div>\n <label>Password:</label>\n <input\n type="password"\n name="password"\n value={values.password}\n onChange={handleChange}\n />\n {errors.password && <span>{errors.password}</span>}\n </div>\n <button type="button" onClick={handleReset}>\n Reset Form\n </button>\n </form>\n );\n}\n\nexport default Form; Optimizing a List of Elements with Virtualization Optimizing a List of Elements with Virtualization Description: You have a list of 10,000 items that need to be rendered on a page. Implement a component that optimizes the rendering of this list using "list virtualization" techniques. The component should load only the visible items in the viewport and render additional elements as the user scrolls. Description: Requirements: Requirements: The list should contain at least 10,000 simulated items, each with a unique ID. Implement virtualization so that only the visible items in the viewport are rendered. As the user scrolls, new items should load efficiently without degrading performance. Use a library like react-window or implement a custom solution. The list should contain at least 10,000 simulated items, each with a unique ID. Implement virtualization so that only the visible items in the viewport are rendered. As the user scrolls, new items should load efficiently without degrading performance. Use a library like react-window or implement a custom solution. react-window Solution using react-window : Solution using react-window First, install the library: npm install react-window npm install react-window Then, implement the component: import React from 'react';\nimport { FixedSizeList as List } from 'react-window';\n\n// Sample data: Array of 10,000 items\nconst items = Array.from({ length: 10000 }, (_, index) => `Item ${index + 1}`);\n\nfunction Row({ index, style }) {\n return (\n <div style={style} className="list-item">\n {items[index]}\n </div>\n );\n}\n\nfunction VirtualizedList() {\n return (\n <List\n height={400} // Height of the viewport\n itemCount={items.length} // Total number of items\n itemSize={35} // Height of each item\n width={300} // Width of the list\n >\n {Row}\n </List>\n );\n}\n\nexport default VirtualizedList; import React from 'react';\nimport { FixedSizeList as List } from 'react-window';\n\n// Sample data: Array of 10,000 items\nconst items = Array.from({ length: 10000 }, (_, index) => `Item ${index + 1}`);\n\nfunction Row({ index, style }) {\n return (\n <div style={style} className="list-item">\n {items[index]}\n </div>\n );\n}\n\nfunction VirtualizedList() {\n return (\n <List\n height={400} // Height of the viewport\n itemCount={items.length} // Total number of items\n itemSize={35} // Height of each item\n width={300} // Width of the list\n >\n {Row}\n </List>\n );\n}\n\nexport default VirtualizedList; Custom Form Hook:\n\nWe created a useForm hook to manage form state and validation. It accepts an initial state and validation rules, handling updates and form resets.\nThe form displays real-time validation errors and includes a reset button. Virtualized List with react-window:\n\n\nWe used the react-window library to handle list virtualization for a large list of 10,000 items.\n\n\nOnly the items visible in the viewport are rendered, improving performance significantly by reducing the number of DOM elements. Custom Form Hook: We created a useForm hook to manage form state and validation. It accepts an initial state and validation rules, handling updates and form resets.\nThe form displays real-time validation errors and includes a reset button. Custom Form Hook: We created a useForm hook to manage form state and validation. It accepts an initial state and validation rules, handling updates and form resets. The form displays real-time validation errors and includes a reset button. We created a useForm hook to manage form state and validation. It accepts an initial state and validation rules, handling updates and form resets. useForm The form displays real-time validation errors and includes a reset button. Virtualized List with react-window : We used the react-window library to handle list virtualization for a large list of 10,000 items.\n\n\nOnly the items visible in the viewport are rendered, improving performance significantly by reducing the number of DOM elements. Virtualized List with react-window We used the react-window library to handle list virtualization for a large list of 10,000 items. Only the items visible in the viewport are rendered, improving performance significantly by reducing the number of DOM elements. We used the react-window library to handle list virtualization for a large list of 10,000 items. We used the react-window library to handle list virtualization for a large list of 10,000 items. react-window Only the items visible in the viewport are rendered, improving performance significantly by reducing the number of DOM elements. Only the items visible in the viewport are rendered, improving performance significantly by reducing the number of DOM elements.