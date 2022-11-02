Comparing the Workplace Characteristics of IT Companies When Searching for an IT Job

Too Long; Didn't Read

The key factor to be considered is how the company is making money and how it’s related to IT operations. That has a big impact on the position of the programming department within the company and, by extension, on your position as well. Non-IT companies see programming as an expensive, necessary cost—the same as utility bills and equipment maintenance. Software agencies provide programming services for external clients. Product companies have a long-term perspective: it is safe to assume that all code they own will be around for as long as they exist.