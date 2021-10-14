11 Best Online Appointment Scheduling and Booking Software for Salons and Hairstylists

The ability to make an online appointment is essential to any customer experience today. With software, customers can easily get access to their services by booking in advance. This has woken the minds of every aspiring entrepreneur to build an online booking system for their small business with all the latest technologies and trends that will help to leverage their business to a higher level. The scheduling software boosts the revenue and the staff's efficiency. Let us analyze the top salon appointment scheduling software for small businesses and find out which suits your business well.

Let us understand what online salon scheduling software is and let us understand the importance of salon software for small business and enterprise.

What is Salon Appointment Scheduling Software?

Salon scheduling software is a business solution that supports salon owners to enhance their business operation with an effective appointment scheduling software for salons . The salon scheduling software boosts the revenue and the staff's efficiency.

Through smart automation, the booking process is carried out. Proper notification is sent to the salon owner and to the customer to confirm the appointment. Reminders will be sent to both parties so that they can deliver a hassle-free service to customers.

Key Features of Hairstylist & Salon Appointment Scheduling Software for Small & Enterprise Salon Businesses

Streamlined salon booking system – customers should get access to a booking system with a professional look. The appointment scheduling solution for salon should be device friendly and should have excellent UI & UX.

– customers should get access to a booking system with a professional look. The appointment scheduling solution for salon should be device friendly and should have excellent UI & UX. Smart automation – to promote more bookings users need to have automated salon appointment booking software that will provide real-time booking confirmation and also offers rebook reminders.

– to promote more bookings users need to have automated salon appointment booking software that will provide real-time booking confirmation and also offers rebook reminders. Personalized calendar – users should let their customers know about their availability that will help to book the salon appointment after checking the personalized calendar.

– users should let their customers know about their availability that will help to book the salon appointment after checking the personalized calendar. Robust reporting system – users should get a clear report about the functioning of their salon business. They should get details on booking frequencies, the booking period, customer satisfaction, and more

– users should get a clear report about the functioning of their salon business. They should get details on booking frequencies, the booking period, customer satisfaction, and more Simplified payment process – the salon appointment booking software should have multiple payment gateways and should support multiple payment options that will facilitate customers to pay and book online.

– the salon appointment booking software should have multiple payment gateways and should support multiple payment options that will facilitate customers to pay and book online. Multiple communication channels – the appointment scheduling platform

should be integrated with multiple communication channels like live chat with stylists, email, WhatsApp, and more.

Users need to check all the above features are present while searching salon appointment scheduling software for small & Enterprise businesses.

12 Best Salon Appointment Scheduling and Booking Software for Salons

Let us analyze the best appointment scheduling software for salons for small businesses and find out which suits your business well.

ZielCommerce provides the best salon appointment scheduling solution to salon owners. The highly-functional and user-friendly interface makes the software gain user attraction and gets you unimaginable traffic to your salon software. Fully customization and perfect scalability are added advantages of this salon appointment scheduling software.

End-to-end user data protection is ensured when the software is being used in both desktop and other smart devices. Get real-time sync with Google calendar and be notified regarding all appointments in advance. Provide a comfortable space for your audience with multiple payment gateways that will enable them to pay and get their services.

ZielCommerce Salon Appointment Software Highlights

Multiple location salon stores can be easily managed with this efficient salon booking software. All transactions can be maintained under a single software back-end.

Integrated with familiar payment gateways like Paypal, Stripe and many more that are common for customers to use.

Users can get notified instantly regarding booking appointment confirmation and will get proper reminders in advance.

Easy to track appointment booking activities and can get numerous reports and analytics regarding booking software and business operations.

Personalized booking pages are useful to users as they can customize the salon appointment scheduling software as per their requirement.

Zielcommerce will be the right choice for any small & enterprise business who seriously looking for the appointment scheduling solution for salon to uplift their business.

Know More About ZielCommerce Salon Appointment Scheduling Software

Square Appointments is a versatile online salon appointment scheduling software where customers and the salon owner can be in better communication and can book their appointments without any confusion. The salon appointment booking software is highly secured and customers can pay for their service through the software without any hesitation.

Advanced features can be experienced with this unique Online Salon Appointment Booking Software as most trending technologies like AI and ML are used to analyze users’ behavior and will help the salon owners provide the expected salon services to their customers. A perfect look and feel can be obtained when used in any other smart device, as the design is mobile responsive.

Features of this best appointment scheduling software for salons:

Easy integration with any third-party API that will simplify users’ business operation.

The intuitive dashboard will give a clear understanding of the performance of your business with all essential details.

The best salon appointment scheduling software page is integrated with social media channels that will allow customers to log in with their social media credentials.

This salon online appointment software for beauty salon allows customers to register their feedback through reviews and ratings.

The mobile-friendly salon booking software will obviously get you more traffic to your software that will increase leads and conversions.

Square Appointments is a reliable online salon appointment software for small businesses.

Skedpal is a user-friendly online salon appointment scheduling software that optimizes the salon resources and the staff effectively. Better results are guaranteed in terms of traffic and revenue generation. Customers get a seamless experience while accessing this salon appointment book software.

Online salon scheduling software are offered to customers with multiple extensive features that will make it easy to book their Online Salon Appointment Booking Software with their favorite stylists and can also communicate with them through the salon portal. Customers can cancel their appointment and rebook whenever needed.

Features of this online salon appointment scheduling software for small businesses are:

Better user interface that can attract a larger audience to the salon appointment software and reduce the bounce rate.

Personalized calendars will support customers and salon owners to check the availability of the stylist and can plan the schedule wisely.

Multiple payment gateways are integrated with this salon booking software and users can use their credit and debit cards to pay online.

Automatic notifications will be received by customers and salon owners whenever an appointment is booked, canceled, or rescheduled.

Special discounts and offers can be offered to your customers and this will help you to retain your customers.

SkedPal is an efficient online salon marketplace software for small businesses and users can trust its features and functionalities will likely grow their customer base.

4. InviteOnce – A Well-Known Best Online Salon scheduling Software for Salon Owners

Invite Once is a reliable salon appointment booking software that can fulfill the demands of any small business. The salon marketplace software comes with affordable pricing and the costing differs according to the feature requirement and number of users. By default, it comes with all the necessary features that will make the salon appointment schedule software function effectively.

This spa salon appointment booking software can be used by both renters and any individual stylist. It gets integrated with any existing POS, credit card reader, and other marketing APIs and acts as a perfect solution for your Online Salon Appointment Booking Software. Better customization can be experienced by users and can carve their own software that will perfectly fit into their business style.

Features of this online salon booking software for small salon businesses:

Every individual can get a free subscription that will increase their user base.

SMS and email reminders are sent periodically to stylists, salon appointment scheduler, and also customers through push notification features.

Advanced inventory management can be utilized by all salon owners and can get alerts on stock availability and its expiration.

This best online salon scheduling software for salon owners is available as a mobile application that can be used both in Android and iOS mobiles.

This SEO-friendly appointment scheduling software for salons will get you ranking in all search engines and gets you more traffic that can increase your revenue.

InviteOnce can be a perfect unique salon scheduling software solution for all your salon requirements and be the best appointment scheduling salon software for your small business.

5. UpKeep – Cloud-Based salon software online appointment booking

Upkeep is an all-in-one, well optimized best appointment scheduling software for salons that can meet users’ expectations with its unique features. This salon appointment software is framed to provide better scalability and offers enterprise-grade technologies that can support businesses of all types. This appointment scheduling software for beauty salon allows users to manage multiple salon stores in different locations under a single back-end platform.

This salon software online appointment booking offers comprehensive mobile solutions like appointment booking, POS integration, inventory control, and more. Access your software anywhere anytime with a cloud storage facility. The built-in marketing programs will help you to gain better branding and promotion among your target audience.

Features of this online salon marketplace software:

Easy-to-use, modern, and user-friendly minimalistic user interface that will help users without any technical knowledge to access it.

All social media platforms are well-integrated with this salon marketplace software for appointment bookings that will help users to get into the best salon appointment software with social media credentials.

Gets more visibility as the software has built-in SEO features. The salon appointment booking software can be seen in top rankings in all search engines.

It allows you to accept payment from multiple payment sources like credit cards, debit cards and other payment gateways that are integrated with the software.

Automated salon booking confirmation email will be sent to customers and customers can cancel the booking any time.

Upkeep is trustworthy best online salon scheduling software for salon owners with minimum investment and guaranteed maximum returns.

Timify is a globally accepted online salon booking software for small businesses that comes with multiple languages and supports multiple currencies. It is the perfect salon business management software that can easily handle all salon business operations in an effective way. Users can use this spa salon appointment booking software as an analytic tool that can provide more details about the online salon marketplace platform performance.

The salon online appointment software offers multiple location salon management through which users can handle their multiple salons or several franchises in different locations and can monitor their process. Users can easily categorize their salon appointment booking software that will make customers easily find their service with the pricing, book an appointment with a stylist, and pay online.

Features of this online salon booking software:

Drag and drop, easy-to-use calendar will support users to check the availability of the service and the stylist and book an appointment.

The advanced client data tracking facility will let you analyze and understand clients' service history and the priority of service needed.

Users can also use this software to manage their staff and can use it as a payroll system.

Every best salon appointment scheduling software will have cosmetics and other beauty products. This salon booking software will effectively handle the inventory and will send alerts when there is a shortage of stock.

Timify is a very impressive online salon marketplace software for small businesses that will help users to gain hassle-free booking and service delivery.

SimplyBook.me is one of the best user-friendly online salon appointment scheduling software that facilitates customers to book their service without much difficulty. The software will analyze customer preference and will personalize the service and offer them the best pricing. Personalization and scalability features attract more users to this Salon Online Appointment Software.

The in-built marketing tools will help users to build email campaigns and social media banners that will support in promoting the brand. Services are categorized and through advanced search and filtering options customers can get into the service page they need straight away and can pay and book the service instantly. Once the appointment is confirmed, customers will get a notification regarding appointment confirmation from the Salon Online Appointment Software.

Features of this online salon booking software:

The unique Online Salon Appointment Booking Software is integrated with Google calendar, Google Business, AdWords, Analytics, and many more well-known features of Google.

The salon appointment software comes with in-take forms that will get details of visitors who enter your best salon appointment software and later you can use them for promoting your offers and discounts.

Users can utilize the invoicing facility and get instant invoices for each payment made through the software.

Several communication channels are available that will support customers to easily communicate with the stylist or the salon owner.

Simplebook salon appointment software is simple and robust and has gained the trust and reputation of thousands of users in the market.

Acuity scheduling streamlines the salon appointment software business operations through its advanced features. You can improve your customer experience with the advanced technologies and by offering personalization. The software can be accessed from any smart device as the best online salon scheduling software for salon owners is device compatible. Advanced salon marketing and management features are available that will boost your salon business.

The dedicated mobile application that can be downloaded from play store and Appstore will give better user experience and makes booking simple. Users can check the upcoming appointments through the app and can plan the stylist accordingly. Hassle-free booking management can be offered with this best salon appointment software.

Features of this online best salon appointment software

Easy synchronization with cloud storage will make the spa salon appointment booking software be accessible anywhere, anytime to customers and the salon owner.

The appointment scheduling software for beauty salon offers text messaging and scheduling to remind customers regarding their appointment with the salon.

Being a user-friendly salon booking software, even a non-technical person can easily handle the back-end process effectively.

The software is integrated with Office 365, Google and outlook that will simplify the salon business operations.

Users can get 24/7 customer support that will help them to clear their doubts in handling the salon appointment scheduling software.

If you expect a budget-friendly salon booking software for your small business then Acuity scheduling will be the right choice.

Honeybook is a well-reputed salon appointment scheduling software specially designed to fulfill the small business needs. The well-framed features will never disappoint users as it can easily attract an audience to your salon store. Users can get multiple language support that will make it look more regional and users can also use any currency type to pay for the service they get through this online salon scheduling software.

The feature-rich UI & UX attracts the crowd and makes them stay in your unique salon scheduling software for a longer period. All services will be categorized and this will help customers to get into the right service page without wasting their time. The salon software online appointment booking is more stable, reliable and also scalable that will support your business growth.

Features of this best salon software online appointment booking

Keep track of all activities carried out by your staff from multiple locations and analyze their performance with their activity reports.

The price is quite affordable and the salon booking software comes with a free trial for 30 days. Beginners can try this trial version before purchasing the original version.

Users can easily create employee schedules and can assign stylists according to their appointments made through the salon marketplace software.

Customers can share their testimonies to Facebook, Instagram, and many more social media platforms.

Honeybook can be the best salon appointment scheduling software for your salon business and you can simply rely on this salon appointment book software and get more productivity.

10. HouseCall Pro – user-friendly spa salon appointment booking software

HouseCall Pro is another salon appointment scheduling software through which users can book customers’ appointments, reschedule them, check customer history and many more. The simple checkout process will help customers to easily pay for the service they look for. Existing customers will get special discounts and will be informed about any seasonal offers or campaigns that are currently in process.

This hair salon booking software has two pricing standards where one is for beginners and other is for professionals. Any individual or small salon owners can go for a beginner plan as it will be more cost-effective and will cover major features that are essential to run your salon business. If you are an enterprise-grade business then you need to check for professional plans that are costly but come with advanced features and technologies to simplify your business operations.

Features of this salon appointment scheduling software

Easily synchronize clients and calendar in your smartphone and access the salon booking software through a dedicated mobile app.

Get the advanced business reporting that will give a clear picture about all services and revenue generated with those services.

Any third-party APIs can be easily integrated with this spa salon appointment booking software and makes your business operation simple.

The software is highly secured with SSL certification and users can stay away from any malware attacks and DdoS attacks.

HouseCall Pro is multifaceted salon appointment scheduling software that provides a cost-effective solution for your small business.

11. 10to8 – highly recommended salon software for salon business owners

10to8 is a versatile online salon appointment scheduling software specifically designed for small business entrepreneurs who have a good determination in bringing up their salon business to enterprise-level. This is a perfect marketing app that will help you to promote your salon store to your target audience. Users can analyze the performance of their salon business and can take necessary action to enhance the business.

This salon appointment book software is not only for appointment scheduling but also deals with client management. Users can easily track clients’ history and can understand what type of service they prefer and how to personalize those services for them. This will make your salon business more unique than your competitors in the market.

Features of this salon appointment scheduling software

Real-time activity review feature is available in this salon software that will facilitate users to get instant updates about appointments.

Effective sales management is offered and users can track their sales, revenue, invoices, receipt and many more.

Multiple device support is provided and users can use any smart device and can easily access this salon software online appointment booking

Users can motivate their staff by setting targets and giving incentives according to their target completion. This will increase your revenue and let you get more profit.

Build your salon business and leverage it to enterprise grade by utilizing the best onlinen salon scheduling software.

12. YouCanBook.me – fastest growing salon software for small business

YouCanBookme is a well-established salon software online appointment booking that gives a complete power-pack solution to your salon business. With high-level security provided, this salon software denies unauthorized personnel to access the platform. Automated backups are done periodically that will help you to restore data when there is any data loss within your system.

This software can be a perfect communication center that will support better communication between salon staff and the customer. This will reduce all miscommunication and service can be properly delivered to clients. Users can get these services across all mobile platforms.

Features of this best online salon scheduling software for salon owners

This software enables users to build their own website with the help of the website builder.

Customized emails and text messages can be sent to clients with bulk process this will save your time and at same time clients will receive personalized messages.

Proper alerts will be given to salon owners regarding the shortage of stocks and appointment confirmation.

Rewards and referrals can be given to clients who refer others to your salon store.

The in-built marketing tools will help you to promote your best salon appointment software with less marketing investment.

YouCanBookme is the best salon appointment book software for any business type and you can give a try to your salon business with this software.

Conclusion

This article gives a clear understanding of all of the leading best salon appointment software in the industry. You can check their prices and plans personally and can even ask for a demo version. After analyzing in detail you will be able to choose the online salon booking software that you feel is best for your business.

