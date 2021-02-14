10 Best Magento 2 Mobile App Builders to Convert your Ecommerce Store into Magento

Magento 2 is an ecommerce platform which is built on open source technology which has been providing online merchants a flexible shopping cart system. Magento provides its customers with powerful marketing through search engine optimization and catalog-management tools. Many believe that Magento is one of the best ecommerce platforms which is contemporarily available with various editions ranging from community open source to large-scale enterprise SaaS-based systems.

The Magento 2 mobile app has the ability to scale the store in future which means that it allows shops with only a few products and it is simple to expand to tens of thousands of products and multifaceted custom behavior without changing their platforms in which it has been built. The Magento2 mobile app also offers a variety of plug-ins and themes which enhances a customer's experience.

Magento is designed to be employed as an application by people who isn't a developer. There are various reasons why developers are called upon to modify a Magento website. The major reason is, it is a very robust system even at its most basic site.

Proven benefits of choosing Magento 2 mobile app builder to convert your ecommerce store into a mobile app.

The motive why Magento 2 is the favored ecommerce platform is simply because, with it, you can make a full-featured app and websites with little effort. This is the rationale why over 20,569 websites are now using Magento 2. The old Magento has been stripped down and rebuilt from scratch as Magento2. Magento 2 is faster, safer and easier to use. The new Magento2 platform provides a holistic set of features which enhances the administrative options.

You offer a fantastic shopping experience for your customers. Let us dig deeper into the advantages of using Magento 2 for building mobile app.

The new Admin Panel which is developed in Magento 2 is ideal for non-tech savvy users, as it is actually easy to use. It enables unsurpassed functionality.

The built-in Full Page Cache makes the loading time of Magento 2 quicker than any other platform. The recent platform guarantees to enhance customer experience and augmented conversions.

It includes new payment gateways, such as PayPal, Authorize.net, WorldPay, CyberSource Braintree

Here are the Top 10 Best Magento 2 Mobile App Builders For Andriod & IOS Mobile App

Bigziel has years of experience in building Magento 2 mobile apps with all comprehensive features that will attract the user. Bigziel supports customer conversion and customer retention through its robust Magento 2 mobile app extension. Let your customers enjoy the power of localization through the versatile Magento mobile app. Bigziel, a versatile Magento 2 app builder develops your Magento mobile app with feature-rich UI & UX and enhances the user experience, and supports you in acquiring more customers to your Magento store. Their extensions will provide your clients with a seamless online shopping experience and reduce the number of cart abandonment.

The magnificent feature of this magento 2 mobile app builder

Provide your customers an awesome shopping experience through your unique, native Magento 2 mobile app.

Bigziel understands your business requirement and delivers 100% customizable Magento mobile apps.

Bigziel products come with a quick to launch option that facilitates the user to run their Magento mobile app extension instantly.

Get reliable and genuine customer support with bigziel 24/7 and make your Magento mobile app a grand success.

Mofluid a simple idea- to allow every ecommerce business to go Mobile. The overall ideology was to show that one can create a compelling magento 2 mobile app with petite effort and time. It had initially built a Magento 2 extension for making a Hybrid App enabling an existing ecommerce website to perform and look like an App and they even endorsed shoppers to download it from Playstore & Apple store. The new Mofluid 2.0 plugin has been entrenched with new features and numerous improvements for providing an excellent user interface for both Android and iOS platforms.

Salient Features of this Magento Mobile App Extension

Mofluid allows your magento 2 mobile app to support both IOS and android operating system users.

Users can customize their theme that suits their business through this magento 2 mobile app extension.

Let your customers be informed about all latest arrivals and offers that are available in your magento store through push notification feature.

The magento 2 mobile app extension will be well-integrated with familiar payment gateways that facilitates customers to buy products without hesitation.

Jmango is a Magento 2 mobile app builder which provides an award-winning solution, which allows you to turn your Magento store into a powerful iOS & Android app within a few days. Without zero coding skills or huge budgets, you can instigate your own native app that renders all the features to become part of your customers’ daily life and keep them thoroughly engaged. Jmango's apps have confirmed to turn first-time visitors into the app into lifelong customers. The fun thing about their extension is creating and designing the app is entirely free of charge and devoid of any obligations.

Responsible features of this Magento 2 Mobile App

Jmango delivers a strong native Magento mobile app that will act as a good revenue channel for users.

Jmango is a one-stop solution for getting strategic advice and Magento mobile app support.

A reliable open SAAS solution that will reduce the expense of building a customized Magento mobile app.

Gain 3X conversion rate with our in-built marketing tool that is embedded in the Magento 2 mobile app extension.

AppJetty includes some of the paramount Magento 2 extensions for your existing ecommerce website. They intend to build solutions for your ecommerce store that offers tangible and quick fixes. Their developers have vast experience in the field of ecommerce. Therefore, their chief focus has been on Magento 2 extensions development. If you would like to have an aggressive advantage over your competitors, you can try integrating AppJetty’s range of Magento 2 modules. With AppJetty's Magento 2 mobile app builder, you can take care of several functionalities like site maintenance order tracking, language translations, shipping, etc.

Comprehensive features of this magento 2 multi vendor mobile app

Appjetty has 12+ years of experience in developing feature-rich mobile apps

The renowned service provided by this Magento 2 mobile app builder has attracted and retained more than 7000+ satisfied customers.

Users can enjoy a 30 days money back guarantee for the Magento 2 mobile app that is purchased.

Appjetty supports the client with free lifetime updates on the Magento mobile app.

You can create fully native Android and iOS applications for your existing Magento 2 e-commerce store. They help you to publish your app on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It also facilitates the real-time synchronization of products, orders, categories, customers, etc between webshop and mobile app. From the mobile app, your purchaser can browse products, place an order, write reviews, move items to a wishlist, view order details, create a new account, and so much more.

Exceptional features of this Magento Mobile App Extension

Webkul provides a scalable Magento 2 multi vendor mobile app solution that will support the user’s business growth.

Convert your Magento store to a perfect marketplace shop with all extensive features of Magento mobile app.

Webkul supports a fast and intuitive magneto mobile app interface that grabs the attention of customers and increases the conversion rate.

This Magento 2 mobile app extension supports all product types.



Simicart is a Magento2 app builder which can easily convert your ecommerce store into a website. It is an absolute way out to build your individual iOS & Android Magento mobile app. With Simicart, your app will get completely synchronized with your website, including products, categories, languages, store views. We assure to deliver the app within 24 hours of discussion. SimiCart assists you to build a commanding mobile app to heighten up your business. More than a sales and marketing outlet to your business, SimiCart is a perfect tool to amplify your revenue and gain customers' loyalty.

Special features of this Magento 2 Mobile App Extension

Easy synchronization of all data from website to Magento mobile app can be enjoyed by Simicart users.

Simple configuration of Magento mobile app’s layout and features are possible.

In-built app promotion modules like deep link, push notification, Google app indexing can be seen in this Magento 2 mobile app extension

Multiple payment options that are available in this magento mobile app will facilitate users to pay through any mode.

This Company excels in providing the best quality of web development services. The company houses a group of experienced inventive designers and Magento2 mobile app developers to turn your plan into a reality with their entirely customized Magento solutions and the third party Magento extensions. The company has its consumer based in countries like Canada, USA, United Kingdom, Australia, and India.

Notable features of this Magento 2 Mobile App Builder

Elsener support team is available 365 days in a year. Users can get instant responses and can get clarification whenever needed.

Elesener has successfully delivered more than 2500 projects in Magento 2 mobile app development.

Free upgradation is provided to all users who have developed their Magento mobile app with Elsener.

Users will get a high-secured Magento mobile app that will protect the users’ data and maintain confidentiality.

The company manifested inception in 2004 and has become one of the best e-commerce service providers in India with no time. The company owns its own Magento Center of excellence. They have assisted more than 150 online brands to grow and reach to new customers in all parts of the globe for more income generation. The business has delivered excellent quality of ecommerce solutions in domains like Fintech, technology, telecom, online retail, etc. The company is also a Magento Solution Partner.

Remarkable Magento 2 Mobile App Development

Advanced Business intelligence is embedded in the Magento mobile app that helps the user to understand the customers’ behavior.

The in-built digital marketing tool will help you to promote your Magento 2 multi vendor mobile app

The feature-rich add-ons like payment gateway integration to your Magento mobile app.

Users can be benefited with the impeccable design and can have a stunning shopping experience with this Magento mobile app extension.

The Mobikul Mobile App Builder can easily convert your ecommerce Magento Store website into a native mobile application. The customers can easily visit your store by using the mobile application in both Android/iOS on the go. The mobile application has improved user experience with impressive features and functionalities and it is fully attuned with your default Magento Store. The native mobile application provides your customers with a user-friendly experience and augments the customers' engagement over the mobile platform. The Mobikul Magento 2 mobile app builder provides an appealing and convenient user experience (UX) to the customers/users. The mobile app also supports RTL languages.

Noticeable features of this Magento 2 Mobile App Development

This Magento 2 mobile app extension is an Open SAAS platform and a no-code tool and it is easy to launch.

The multi-lingual and RTL support give the users to enjoy local business even by covering a global audience.

Real-time synchronization facilitates the user to run their Magento mobile app effectively.

The Magento mobile app comes with a social media login feature that will allow the user to share the products and get feedback.

10. Contus Mcomm - A significant magento 2 mobile app builder

You can improve your conversion rates for your enterprise through contus mcomm mobile app builder and avoid cart abandonment. You can provide the best user experience to your customers exponentially through faster loading speeds. Their speed optimization solution keeps away from full page caching, and it is customizable according to your ecommerce store's nature and is always compatible with the additional functionalities of your store. With over 100+ successful projects being delivered, Contus mcomm grabs one of the top 10 Magento 2 app builder list.

Prominent features of this Magento 2 Mobile App Extension

The in-built store locator that is available in this Magento mobile app will help the customers to locate their nearby stores.

The Magento 2 mobile app extension is well-integrated with several secured payment gateways that provides the ease of payment to the customer.

Share coupon codes, discounts and offers to your customers through push notification feature and then be informed about all updates done in the Magento mobile app.

Build your own native mobile application with contus mcomm and let your users download the app in Google play store or Apple iTunes easily.

Magento 2 app builder convert your Magento store to Android and iOS Mobile applications, bring confidence in customers and increase sales. The mobile app is much faster than a website, which leads to an increase in your sales. Our Mobile App commerce Plug-in connects to your magneto store by REST API. In this, customers add products, login and view orders placed and account information, Wishlist, and many more. Our mobile is user-friendly for customers and more customer engagement in mobile.

Splendid features of this Magento 2 Mobile App Development

Widen your Business with our Magento Android and iOS native app.

Customize theme are available for users through this magneto 2 mobile app extensions.

Easy checkout procedure to increase sales

Integrated with best Magento Payment gateways.

Push notifications, text messages, and emails

ArrowHiTech is magento 2 mobile app development service with professional Magento developers are transforming your ecommerce Magento website can convert into a mobile application. Our mobile apps development team has a depth of knowledge of all kinds of mobile platforms such as Android, iOS, and more. Therefore,

Without any coding or budgets, you can inspire your own native app that furnishes all the features and keep them thoroughly engaged. and ROI. Efficient caching keeping user experience in mind and also develop your custom mobile app that works seamlessly for your business.

The Core features of this Magento 2 Mobile App

It coded in iOS and android native language that makes the app easily widen

With the Integrate analytics for future development.

Without any coding or budgets, you can inspire your own native app that furnishes all the features and keeps them thoroughly engaged.

Magento 2 mobile app extension support all products types.

Magentomobile is a Magento 2 mobile app extension, with a certified Magento developers who focus on planning and design ecommerce solutions and bringing them to mobile applications. Our mobile app soltuions completely native for both Android and iOS platforms.

Best features with Magento 2 Mobile app enhanced and increase revenue, and user-friendly design with more multiple payment gateways, excellent features available Mobile app enhancement.

The Prominent features of this Magento 2 mobile app extension

It is intuitive and convenient mobile apps, with faster, and user-friendly to interact with customers, like push messages.

A well-structured application designs that your app is incredibly easy for customers to use.

With the supply of multiple currencies, you can reach the audience easily, and business growth.

Reliable and scalable Magento 2 mobile app solution

MageNative Magento 2 mobile app builder provides a perfect solution to your mobile devices. It converts your magento 2 website on to mobile app without any compromising core functionality.

It tends to build solutions for your ecommerce store that offers tangible and quick solutions. It helps in synchronizing your products and stuffs too. It helps to create a best mobile app to increase your revenue and brings confidence with your customers. Mage native is a well-designed mobile app builder with multiple features and functions that benefit your business.

Superlative features of this Magento 2 mobile app extension

Magento mobile app up-gradation is available for all users.

The digital marketing tool will help you promote your Magento 2 mobile app.

The Magento mobile app has a social media network, shares, and gets feedback.

multiple and Secured solutions for processing payments via mobile apps

It can easily convert your ecommerce store into building your individual iOS & Android Magento 2 mobile app. Their main objective to magneto 2 mobile app extensions development processes, to be successful, then you need to integrate with Metizsoft magneto 2 modules. With our new version will good shopping experience and excellent improvements. If you are interested in creating an app, Magento 2 development is the right choice.

Impressing Feature of this Magento 2 Mobile App Extension

It helps you compete with your competitors.

It has the best security updates which run smoothly and continues without any error mistakes.

It is user-friendly, makes it relatively easy, and customers can benefit from an amazing shopping experience.

Simple configuration comes with a clean, interactive and an intuitive interface that makes it easy for the admin to access the data.

