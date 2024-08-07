ZOOX
#1630 COMPANY RANKING
Zoox is transforming mobility-as-a-service by developing a fully autonomous, purpose-built fleet designed for AI to drive and humans to enjoy.
2,627 emps
Since 2014
Worth 3.2B
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ZOOX
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EVERGREEN INDEX #1630
Zoox's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
How Tesla's Positioned to Win the Robotaxi Market By 2030 Over Waymo, Zoox, Cruise, Uber, and Lyft
Tue Oct 29 2024 By Robert Scoble
On The Drop Off and Pick Up Problem for Robotaxis at Crowded Events like Football Games and Concerts
Tue Oct 15 2024 By Robert Scoble
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Tue Jan 10 2023 By Louis Bouchard
How I Relocated to the US and Found a Job at Roku
Thu Sep 29 2022 By Yan Tsishko
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Tue Apr 26 2022 By Jeneba "Jay Jay" Ghatt
Software Engineers Are the Heroes the Planet Needs to Halt Climate Change
Thu Mar 18 2021 By Vic Shao
Driverless Vehicles: There's No Such Thing As Too Much Safety
Sat Nov 28 2020 By Steve Shwartz
Zoox's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Robotaxi companies refuse to say how often their AVs need remote help
techcrunch.com
Tue Mar 31 2026
Zoox is bringing its robotaxi to new cities and expanding coverage in Las Vegas and San Francisco
engadget.com
Tue Mar 24 2026
Zoox Continues Expanding Robotaxi Services
marketscreener.com
Tue Mar 24 2026
Amazon.com's Zoox Robotaxi Service Expands in San Francisco, Las Vegas
marketscreener.com
Tue Mar 24 2026
Zoox adds Austin and Miami to its robotaxi testing ground
seekingalpha.com
Tue Mar 24 2026
Zoox to expand service in San Francisco & Las Vegas, begin testing robotaxi in Austin & Miami
marketscreener.com
Tue Mar 24 2026
Zoox to widen US robotaxi footprint with San Francisco, Vegas expansion
reuters.com
Tue Mar 24 2026
Amazon's Zoox to debut robotaxi rides in Austin, Miami later this year
cnbc.com
Tue Mar 24 2026
Zoox robotaxis to roam in more San Francisco areas and new cities
latimes.com
Tue Mar 24 2026
Zoox brings its robotaxis to Austin and Miami
techcrunch.com
Tue Mar 24 2026
Uber May Soon Let You Book a Zoox Robotaxi in Las Vegas and LA
cnet.com
Wed Mar 11 2026
Driverless taxi company Zoox to begin testing in Dallas, plans to launch autonomous ride-hailing service
cbsnews.com
Wed Mar 11 2026