ZOOX

#1630 COMPANY RANKING
Zoox is transforming mobility-as-a-service by developing a fully autonomous, purpose-built fleet designed for AI to drive and humans to enjoy.
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zoox.com
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2,627 emps
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Since 2014
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Worth 3.2B
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#robotics#software-development#hardware
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ZOOX

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1630

Zoox's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
How Tesla's Positioned to Win the Robotaxi Market By 2030 Over Waymo, Zoox, Cruise, Uber, and Lyft

How Tesla's Positioned to Win the Robotaxi Market By 2030 Over Waymo, Zoox, Cruise, Uber, and Lyft

Tue Oct 29 2024 By Robert Scoble

On The Drop Off and Pick Up Problem for Robotaxis at Crowded Events like Football Games and Concerts

On The Drop Off and Pick Up Problem for Robotaxis at Crowded Events like Football Games and Concerts

Tue Oct 15 2024 By Robert Scoble

124 Stories To Learn About Youtube

124 Stories To Learn About Youtube

Fri Dec 01 2023 By Learn Repo

383 Stories To Learn About Career Advice

383 Stories To Learn About Career Advice

Tue Oct 24 2023 By Learn Repo

79 Stories To Learn About Youtubers

79 Stories To Learn About Youtubers

Fri Sep 08 2023 By Learn Repo

341 Stories To Learn About Tech Careers

341 Stories To Learn About Tech Careers

Mon Jul 24 2023 By Learn Repo

Startups of The Year 2023: 130+ Startups Nominated in San Diego

Startups of The Year 2023: 130+ Startups Nominated in San Diego

Sun May 28 2023 By Startups of The Year

How to Ace ML Interviews: Get Your Foot in the AI Door

How to Ace ML Interviews: Get Your Foot in the AI Door

Tue Jan 10 2023 By Louis Bouchard

How I Relocated to the US and Found a Job at Roku

How I Relocated to the US and Found a Job at Roku

Thu Sep 29 2022 By Yan Tsishko

200 Black Women in Tech to Follow on Twitter in 2022

200 Black Women in Tech to Follow on Twitter in 2022

Tue Apr 26 2022 By Jeneba "Jay Jay" Ghatt

Software Engineers Are the Heroes the Planet Needs to Halt Climate Change

Software Engineers Are the Heroes the Planet Needs to Halt Climate Change

Thu Mar 18 2021 By Vic Shao

Driverless Vehicles: There's No Such Thing As Too Much Safety

Driverless Vehicles: There's No Such Thing As Too Much Safety

Sat Nov 28 2020 By Steve Shwartz

Zoox's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Robotaxi companies refuse to say how often their AVs need remote help

Robotaxi companies refuse to say how often their AVs need remote help

techcrunch.com

Tue Mar 31 2026

Zoox is bringing its robotaxi to new cities and expanding coverage in Las Vegas and San Francisco

Zoox is bringing its robotaxi to new cities and expanding coverage in Las Vegas and San Francisco

engadget.com

Tue Mar 24 2026

Zoox Continues Expanding Robotaxi Services

Zoox Continues Expanding Robotaxi Services

marketscreener.com

Tue Mar 24 2026

Amazon.com's Zoox Robotaxi Service Expands in San Francisco, Las Vegas

Amazon.com's Zoox Robotaxi Service Expands in San Francisco, Las Vegas

marketscreener.com

Tue Mar 24 2026

Zoox adds Austin and Miami to its robotaxi testing ground

Zoox adds Austin and Miami to its robotaxi testing ground

seekingalpha.com

Tue Mar 24 2026

Zoox to expand service in San Francisco & Las Vegas, begin testing robotaxi in Austin & Miami

Zoox to expand service in San Francisco & Las Vegas, begin testing robotaxi in Austin & Miami

marketscreener.com

Tue Mar 24 2026

Zoox to widen US robotaxi footprint with San Francisco, Vegas expansion

Zoox to widen US robotaxi footprint with San Francisco, Vegas expansion

reuters.com

Tue Mar 24 2026

Amazon's Zoox to debut robotaxi rides in Austin, Miami later this year

Amazon's Zoox to debut robotaxi rides in Austin, Miami later this year

cnbc.com

Tue Mar 24 2026

Zoox robotaxis to roam in more San Francisco areas and new cities

Zoox robotaxis to roam in more San Francisco areas and new cities

latimes.com

Tue Mar 24 2026

Zoox brings its robotaxis to Austin and Miami

Zoox brings its robotaxis to Austin and Miami

techcrunch.com

Tue Mar 24 2026

Uber May Soon Let You Book a Zoox Robotaxi in Las Vegas and LA

Uber May Soon Let You Book a Zoox Robotaxi in Las Vegas and LA

cnet.com

Wed Mar 11 2026

Driverless taxi company Zoox to begin testing in Dallas, plans to launch autonomous ride-hailing service

Driverless taxi company Zoox to begin testing in Dallas, plans to launch autonomous ride-hailing service

cbsnews.com

Wed Mar 11 2026

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