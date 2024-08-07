ZALANDO SE
#1002 COMPANY RANKING
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm. It serves customers in 23 countries, including Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
15,309 emps
Since 2008
Worth 7.3B
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ZALANDO SE (ZAL.DE)
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #1002
Zalando SE's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Zalando SE's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Zalando to repurchase up to 20 mln shares
marketscreener.com
Thu Mar 12 2026
Zalando Nears First US Client Deal, Sees AI Traffic Growing
bloomberg.com
Fri Jan 16 2026
Zalando: From order to delivery: the journey of a fashion item | Zalando Corporate
corporate.zalando.com
Thu Dec 07 2023
BARCLAYS: Zalando "hold" - boerse.de
boerse.de
Tue Dec 05 2023
Part Two TATIANAPW PA - Trousers - midnight sail/dark blue - Zalando.ie
zalando.ie
Mon Nov 20 2023
Zalando And Charli XCX Want To Tell You A Story
elle.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
DAX 40 Earnings This Week: Zalando and BASF in Focus
msn.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
Investors three-year losses continue as Zalando (ETR:ZAL) dips a further 3.0% this week, earnings continue to decline
es-us.finanzas.yahoo.com
Sun Oct 29 2023
9 Best Mutual Funds to Buy Now
msn.com
Wed Oct 25 2023
Zara Parent Company Inditex Signs 70 Million Euro Purchase Agreement for Cycora
yahoo.com
Wed Oct 25 2023
Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.02%
msn.com
Mon Oct 23 2023
Zalando Gets into the B2B Fulfillment Game
yahoo.com
Mon Oct 23 2023