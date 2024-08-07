ZALANDO SE

#1002 COMPANY RANKING
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm. It serves customers in 23 countries, including Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
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zalando.de
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15,309 emps
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Since 2008
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Worth 7.3B
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ZALANDO SE (ZAL.DE)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1002

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Zalando to repurchase up to 20 mln shares

Zalando to repurchase up to 20 mln shares

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Investors three-year losses continue as Zalando (ETR:ZAL) dips a further 3.0% this week, earnings continue to decline

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