WIN REALITY
#629 COMPANY RANKING
WIN Reality is the premier sports and technology company in Austin, Texas. Founded in 2018 by Chris O'Dowd & Dan O'Dowd, WIN Reality brought the world of virtual reality together with a desire for players to have new opportunities to improve at the sports they love. Today, WIN Reality allows hitters in both baseball and softball to train with the Meta Quest headset against game-speed pitches to improve their timing and confidence in the real game. We ask young players at all skill levels to Be Ready for Real, and if you are looking for a special place to bring your skills to build a rewarding career, now is the time to get in with WIN. Let's play.
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Since 2018
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WIN REALITY
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EVERGREEN INDEX #629
WIN Reality's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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WIN Reality's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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