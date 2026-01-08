Technology Has Always Existed: It's a Matter of Perspective Technology Has Always Existed: It's a Matter of Perspective What we call "new technology" today will become tomorrow's normal. Old technologies become current in our daily lives. This perspective matters because it shows us that adaptation, not fear, has always been humanity's path forward. Every major technological shift followed the same pattern: - The technology emerges - It replaces old methods - Humans adapt to new ways of working - Society evolves to incorporate the change The key difference now is the pace and scope of change. We're not just replacing physical labor or specific industries—we're automating thinking itself. But the fundamental truth remains: humans have always adapted. The question is whether our current systems can keep up with the speed of this transition. The Historical Pattern: From Fields to Factories to Offices The Historical Pattern: From Fields to Factories to Offices Agriculture: Technology Transformed Food Production Agriculture: Technology Transformed Food Production Technology has helped agriculture transition to provide higher yields and the volume needed by growing humanity: - Better seeds and farming techniques - Irrigation systems - Mechanized equipment - Result: Fewer farmers needed, more food produced - Result: This wasn't the end of farming—it was the evolution of farming. Technology didn't eliminate the need for food production; it transformed how we produce food. Industry: Machinery Replaced Hard Physical Work ndustry: Machinery Replaced Hard Physical Work Then came the machinery that replaced lots of hard-working jobs: - Manufacturing automated repetitive tasks - Machines took over dangerous work - Humans moved to supervision and management - Result: Workers moved from fields to factories - Result: People adapted. They learned new skills. They moved to where the work was. The transition was disruptive, but humans found new ways to contribute. Services: The Office Era Services: The Office Era Factories automated their production lines, and people moved to offices: - Service sector jobs in retail, finance, healthcare - Administrative and professional roles - Result: Workers moved from factories to offices - Result: Again, humans adapted. New industries created new opportunities. The pattern seemed sustainable. The Unprecedented Challenge: AI and Robotics The Unprecedented Challenge: AI and Robotics Now we fully control robotics and machinery to replicate human work. With AI, we can automate most professional services in a way that can benefit everybody for better performance and better accuracy. What's Being Automated: What's Being Automated: - Physical labor (already done) - Mental labor (in progress) - Professional services (AI is doing it) - Creative work (AI is entering here too) The Issue Compared to Previous Evolutions: The Issue Compared to Previous Evolutions: We don't have a replacement industry to provide jobs—at least not in the quantity needed to provide jobs for all. In the past: - Workers moved from fields → factories - Workers moved from factories → offices - There was always a next destination - There was always a next destination Now: - Workers are leaving offices → Where do they go? Where do they go? The Missing Replacement Industry The Missing Replacement Industry The only industry that can cross my mind as a clear replacement is earth cleaning industries. But other than that, no clear replacement industry exists for the volume needed. Earth Cleaning: The Only Logical Next Industry Earth Cleaning: The Only Logical Next Industry Earth cleaning makes sense as the next major industry: - Addresses urgent global challenges (climate change, pollution) - Requires massive human and technological effort - Hasn't been automated yet - Could employ millions of people - It's the obvious next frontier - It's the obvious next frontier The Volume Problem The Volume Problem But even earth cleaning won't solve the volume problem: - How many cleaning jobs can truly replace service sector employment? - The scale needed is unprecedented - Billions of people need meaningful work - Billions of people need meaningful work The reality is stark: there's no replacement industry that can absorb the workforce volume being displaced by automation. The Fundamental Question: Is “Work as We Know It” Still a Valid Business Model? The Fundamental Question: Is “Work as We Know It” Still a Valid Business Model? So the question we should ask is: Is “work as we know it” still a valid business model for humans? Is “work as we know it” still a valid business model for humans? This isn't just about work—it's about: - Learning: It's becoming more like an everyday process rather than 3 years of study in a lifetime - Learning: - Our role on the planet: Maybe it should be as simple as caring (which doesn't necessarily generate money), caring for what has been given to us - Our role on the planet: - Our purpose: Are we here to work, or are we here to live? - Our purpose: The traditional model—work to survive, learn once, retire if lucky—may no longer be valid in a world where: - Technology changes everything every 5 years - Most work can be automated and only require a few conductors - Knowledge is universally accessible - We have the tools to provide security for all - We have the tools to provide security for all The Learning Revolution: From Storage to Navigation The Learning Revolution: From Storage to Navigation Knowledge Storage Is No Longer the Problem Knowledge Storage Is No Longer the Problem In the past, knowledge bases were very fragile: - Inflammable libraries - Uncertain human memories - Lost knowledge and long evolution time - Access was limited to the privileged few - Access was limited to the privileged few But now, it's over: - Knowledge is copied everywhere - Atomic-resistant backups exist - Access to knowledge is becoming universal through the internet - Storage is not the problem anymore - Storage is not the problem anymore The Real Problem: The Real Problem: - Too much information - Difficulty identifying truth - Navigating perspectives and biases - Knowing how to learn, not what to learn - Knowing how to learn, not what to learn The Old Life Model Is Obsolete The Old Life Model Is Obsolete The model 20/40/20 (20 years for learning, 40 years for work and family, 20 for the lucky to enjoy in your lifetime) is not working and won't work in the future. 20/40/20 The Myth: The Myth: Assuming we can learn in 5-7 years of school to know everything for the rest of your life is a myth nowadays. We have major changes in everything every 5 years or so, and the pace won't slow down. The Reality: The Reality: - Technology evolves every few years - Knowledge becomes obsolete quickly - Skills need constant updating - Jobs are dissapearing quickly - Universities are still teaching jobs that have little future - Learning must be lifelong - Learning must be lifelong The New Learning Model: Learn How to Learn The New Learning Model: Learn How to Learn Instead of learning, we should learn how to learn: - How to look for data: Finding reliable sources How to look for data: - How to identify good data: Separating fact from fiction How to identify good data: - How to recognize perspective: Understanding bias and context How to recognize perspective: - How to identify fraud: Critical thinking skills How to identify fraud: Nowadays, we need to know the tools that allow us to be true and performant rather than storing huge amount of knowledge in our little human memory. Learning Should Be a Lifelong Process Learning Should Be a Lifelong Process The New Approach: The New Approach: - Learning should be lifelong, with more emphasis at a young age - Teens need to awake their curiosity early and go discover different industries - Create motivation and vocation through exploration - This is an important part of learning - This is an important part of learning Why This Matters: Why This Matters: Now we have so many types of jobs with low volume of workers in them. It's more about picking the right job people will enjoy doing, and not just finding any job for survival. The Shift: The Shift: From: Learn once, work for life \nTo: Learn continuously, adapt constantly From: Learn once, work for life \nTo: Learn continuously, adapt constantly Survival depends on adaptability (Darwin) The Urgent Need: Universal Basic Income The Urgent Need: Universal Basic Income With “work as we know it” disappearing, the necessity for UBI is urgent to maintain security and vital resources for all. Why UBI Is Urgent Why UBI Is Urgent The Security Crisis: The Security Crisis: - Traditional jobs are disappearing - Automation is accelerating - No replacement industry at scale - People need income security now - People need income security now The Transition Challenge: The Transition Challenge: - People can't adapt if they're worried about survival - Fear prevents innovation - Insecurity blocks entrepreneurship - Security enables adaptation - Security enables adaptation What UBI Enables What UBI Enables By having a secured minimum for living, we'll create a safer environment for all where people will: - Focus more on their will and what they want to do rather than what they need to do Focus more on their will - Allow entrepreneurship to grow as people can take risks with a security layer Allow entrepreneurship to grow - Enable new industries or services to appear Enable new industries or services - Maintain security and stability during transition Maintain security and stability The Result: The Result: UBI doesn't eliminate work—it changes why we work: - From: Work because we must\n- To: Work because we choose - From: Work because we must\n- To: Work because we choose Purpose over necessity The Jobs That Will Remain: Re-Valuing Essential Work The Jobs That Will Remain: Re-Valuing Essential Work Not all jobs will be automated. Some essential jobs require human presence, physical skills, and adaptability that machines can't easily replicate: Examples of Essential Jobs That Will Stay: Examples of Essential Jobs That Will Stay: - Construction workers: Building and repairing structures Construction workers: - Plumbers: Fixing pipes, installing systems Plumbers: - Electricians: Wiring, repairs, installations Electricians: - Landscapers: Maintaining outdoor spaces Landscapers: - Caregivers: Taking care of elderly and vulnerable Caregivers - Warehouse/Factory/Retail: Producing or moving products Warehouse/Factory/Retail The Current Problem: The Current Problem: These hard-working jobs are often the least paid, despite being essential. Why? - Physical labor is undervalued - Supply and demand, illegal immigration create low wages - People take these jobs out of necessity, not choice - The hardest work gets the least reward The hardest work gets the least reward How UBI Changes This: How UBI Changes This: When people have basic income security, these essential jobs will be re-evaluated positively: Re-Valuation Through Choice: Re-Valuation Through Choice: - People won't take hard jobs out of desperation - Employers will need to offer better wages to attract workers - Essential work will be properly valued without the need of immigration - Those who choose hard work will be compensated fairly - Those who choose hard work will be compensated fairly The Irony:** The jobs that are needed and rarely wanted will finally be valued appropriately. - When people have the choice not to do them, those who do will be compensated fairly. - UBI doesn't eliminate these jobs—it ensures they're properly valued. - Nations are often relying on mass immigration for those jobs, which is also what we want to suppress The Economic Model Shift The Economic Model Shift Traditional Model: Traditional Model: - Everyone must find work - Work provides income - Income provides security - Work = Survival - Work = Survival New Model: New Model: - UBI provides basic security - Work provides purpose and additional income - People can pursue what matters - Work = Purpose - Work = Purpose O Coin: A Solution Designed for This Transition O Coin: A Solution Designed for This Transition The O blockchain (https://o.international ) has been specifically designed to provide a universal, cost-free UBI that can help transition and resolve issues such as global mass migration, as well as providing a real stable digital money allowing to finance vital activities such as earth cleaning. https://o.international Universal, Stable, Cost-Free UBI Universal, Stable, Cost-Free UBI The Design: The Design: - Based on water price—stable and universal (one digital O currency per fiat currency) - Unlimited supply for UBI distribution - Doesn’t require market, investor or government trust or confidence to stay stable - No costs for basic income - Available to all 8 billion people - Available to all 8 billion people The Impact: The Impact: - Provides security during transition - Enables people to adapt to new reality - Removes fear from automation - Foundation for human flourishing - Foundation for human flourishing Solving Global Mass Migration Solving Global Mass Migration The Problem: The Problem: - Economic inequality drives migration - People move to where work exists - Creates social and political tensions - Migration caused by economic necessity - Migration caused by economic necessity The Solution: The Solution: With universal income, people can: - Stay where they are if they choose - Have economic security locally - Move for purpose, not necessity - Reversing forced migration - Reversing forced migration Financing Earth Cleaning Financing Earth Cleaning The Challenge: The Challenge: - Earth cleaning has no traditional ROI - Investors don't fund unprofitable activities - Government budgets are limited - Most important work isn't being done - Most important work isn't being done The Solution: The Solution: O coin's stable, universal currency can: - Finance earth cleaning activities - Provide value for environmental work - Create economic incentives for cleaning - Enable the next industry and millions of new jobs - Enable the next industry and millions of new jobs To learn more about the O blockchain, visit https://o.international https://o.international https://o.international Adapting to Fast-Paced Change Adapting to Fast-Paced Change Humans need to adapt to the fast pace that technology is driving us. The model 20/40/20 (20 years for learning, 40 years for work and family, 20 for the lucky to enjoy in your lifetime) is not working and won't work in the future. The Speed of Change The Speed of Change The Reality: The Reality: - Major changes every 5 years - Technology evolving faster than education - Skills becoming obsolete quickly - Change speed won't slow down but accelerate - Change speed won't slow down but accelerate The Challenge: The Challenge: - Traditional systems can't keep up - Education lags behind technology - Work models are outdated - We need faster adaptation - We need faster adaptation The Adaptation Imperative The Adaptation Imperative What Needs to Change: What Needs to Change: 1. Learning: From one-time to lifelong Learning 2. Work: From necessity to purpose Work 3. Security: From work-based to universal Security 4. Purpose: From survival to flourishing Purpose How to Adapt: How to Adapt: - Embrace continuous learning - Accept that work will change - Detach from the habits of the past - Support UBI for security - Focus on purpose over paycheck Conclusion: Adaptation, Not Worry Conclusion: Adaptation, Not Worry Should we be worried about lost jobs? No, we should adapt our civilization to the new technology reality. No we should adapt our civilization to the new technology reality. The Truth: The Truth: - Technology has always existed—it's a matter of perspective - We've adapted before—we can adapt again - The difference is the pace and scope of change - We need new models, not fear - We need new models, not fear The Challenge: The Challenge: - No clear replacement industry at scale - Traditional work model may be obsolete - Learning must become lifelong - Security is urgently needed - Security is urgently needed The Solution: The Solution: - Universal Basic Income for security - Lifelong learning for adaptation - Purpose over paycheck - O blockchain as the foundation (https://o.international ) - O blockchain as the foundation (https://o.international ) https://o.international The Future: The Future: Work as we know it is disappearing, but that's not necessarily bad. How many of us have the luck of doing what they want and fulfilling their purpose? It’s an opportunity to: - Focus on purpose, not just survival - Learn continuously, not just once - Create security for all, not just disappearing workers - Adapt our civilization to new technology reality - Adapt our civilization to new technology reality O blockchain has been specifically designed for this transition—providing universal, cost-free UBI, solving global mass migration through economic security, and financing vital activities like earth cleaning. The question isn't whether jobs will disappear—it's whether we'll adapt fast enough to create a better model for human flourishing. With Universal Basic Income, lifelong learning, and purpose-driven work, we can adapt to new technology reality and create a civilization that serves humans, not the other way around. With Universal Basic Income, lifelong learning, and purpose-driven work, we can adapt to new technology reality and create a civilization that serves humans, not the other way around. 