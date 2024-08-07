WETRANSFER

#1133 COMPANY RANKING
WeTransfer is a collection of secure file transferring and creative collaboration tools designed to keep your ideas moving seamlessly.
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wetransfer.com
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350 emps
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Since 2009
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WETRANSFER

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1133

WeTransfer's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Dirty Pirate Metrics: How to Measure the Success of Your Open-Source Dev Tool

Dirty Pirate Metrics: How to Measure the Success of Your Open-Source Dev Tool

Fri Sep 12 2025 By Milica Maksimovic

The Wealth Trap: Stop Saving and Start Using the Secret of the Rich

The Wealth Trap: Stop Saving and Start Using the Secret of the Rich

Wed Aug 20 2025 By Praise J.J.

LightCap Framework: Lightweight Components for Efficient Image Captioning on Edge Devices

LightCap Framework: Lightweight Components for Efficient Image Captioning on Edge Devices

Mon May 26 2025 By Image Recognition

Scientists Built a Knowledge Graph for Materials—And You Can Actually Use It

Scientists Built a Knowledge Graph for Materials—And You Can Actually Use It

Fri Apr 18 2025 By Language Models (dot tech)

Forget Faster Than Light Travel—Quantum Computing Could Deliver What You Say Even Before You Speak

Forget Faster Than Light Travel—Quantum Computing Could Deliver What You Say Even Before You Speak

Fri Feb 07 2025 By Tiru Chillapalli

Researchers in UAE Create AI That Can Describe Images in Perfect Detail

Researchers in UAE Create AI That Can Describe Images in Perfect Detail

Thu Dec 19 2024 By Auto Encoder: How to Ignore the Signal Noise

The Power of Market Disruption: How to Detect Fraud With Graph Data

The Power of Market Disruption: How to Detect Fraud With Graph Data

Thu Oct 31 2024 By John Vester

Fiber Network: A Lightning Network Based on CKB

Fiber Network: A Lightning Network Based on CKB

Fri Sep 13 2024 By Nervos CKB

Leveraging LLMs for Generation of Unusual Text Inputs in Mobile App Tests: Approach

Leveraging LLMs for Generation of Unusual Text Inputs in Mobile App Tests: Approach

Thu Apr 25 2024 By Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text Models

Now You Understand: Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)—Explanation and Usage, Part 2

Now You Understand: Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)—Explanation and Usage, Part 2

Wed Feb 07 2024 By Leonid Shaydenko

The Cryptoanarchist's Cookbook

The Cryptoanarchist's Cookbook

Thu Jan 18 2024 By Derek Norman

Omnichain vs Multichain vs CrossChain: What Are They?

Omnichain vs Multichain vs CrossChain: What Are They?

Thu May 11 2023 By Ramsey

WeTransfer's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Why WeTransfer's co-founder is building another file transfer service

Why WeTransfer's co-founder is building another file transfer service

techcrunch.com

Sun Dec 28 2025

Bending Spoons is buying up Eventbrite, too.

Bending Spoons is buying up Eventbrite, too.

theverge.com

Wed Dec 03 2025

WeTransfer Says Your Files Will Not Be Used To Train Its AI Systems After Recent Criticism

WeTransfer Says Your Files Will Not Be Used To Train Its AI Systems After Recent Criticism

news18.com

Thu Jul 17 2025

WeTransfer says user content will not be used to train AI after backlash

WeTransfer says user content will not be used to train AI after backlash

theguardian.com

Wed Jul 16 2025

WeTransfer backlash highlights need for smarter AI practices

WeTransfer backlash highlights need for smarter AI practices

digitaltrends.com

Wed Jul 16 2025

WeTransfer issues flurry of promises that it's not using your data to train AI models after its new terms of service aroused suspicion

WeTransfer issues flurry of promises that it's not using your data to train AI models after its new terms of service aroused suspicion

techradar.com

Wed Jul 16 2025

Is WeTransfer Using Your Content to Train Its AI?

Is WeTransfer Using Your Content to Train Its AI?

lifehacker.com

Tue Jul 15 2025

Want to transfer your files 9x faster than WeTransfer? This file transfer company is giving away free 10GB of super-fast cloud storage but with a big catch

Want to transfer your files 9x faster than WeTransfer? This file transfer company is giving away free 10GB of super-fast cloud storage but with a big catch

techradar.com

Mon Sep 09 2024

Bending Spoons to Fire 75% of WeTransfer's Staff After July Acquisition

Bending Spoons to Fire 75% of WeTransfer's Staff After July Acquisition

petapixel.com

Mon Sep 09 2024

WeTransfer set to lay off hundreds of staff after Bending Spoons acquisition

WeTransfer set to lay off hundreds of staff after Bending Spoons acquisition

techradar.com

Mon Sep 09 2024

WeTransfer to lose 75pc of staff from Bending Spoons’ acquisition

WeTransfer to lose 75pc of staff from Bending Spoons’ acquisition

siliconrepublic.com

Mon Sep 09 2024

Bending Spoons to lay off 75% of WeTransfer staff post deal, CEO says

Bending Spoons to lay off 75% of WeTransfer staff post deal, CEO says

finance.yahoo.com

Sun Sep 08 2024

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