WETRANSFER
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WETRANSFER
EVERGREEN INDEX #1133
WeTransfer's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Dirty Pirate Metrics: How to Measure the Success of Your Open-Source Dev Tool
Fri Sep 12 2025 By Milica Maksimovic
The Wealth Trap: Stop Saving and Start Using the Secret of the Rich
Wed Aug 20 2025 By Praise J.J.
LightCap Framework: Lightweight Components for Efficient Image Captioning on Edge Devices
Mon May 26 2025 By Image Recognition
Scientists Built a Knowledge Graph for Materials—And You Can Actually Use It
Fri Apr 18 2025 By Language Models (dot tech)
Forget Faster Than Light Travel—Quantum Computing Could Deliver What You Say Even Before You Speak
Fri Feb 07 2025 By Tiru Chillapalli
Researchers in UAE Create AI That Can Describe Images in Perfect Detail
Thu Dec 19 2024 By Auto Encoder: How to Ignore the Signal Noise
The Power of Market Disruption: How to Detect Fraud With Graph Data
Thu Oct 31 2024 By John Vester
Fiber Network: A Lightning Network Based on CKB
Fri Sep 13 2024 By Nervos CKB
Leveraging LLMs for Generation of Unusual Text Inputs in Mobile App Tests: Approach
Thu Apr 25 2024 By Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text Models
Now You Understand: Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)—Explanation and Usage, Part 2
Wed Feb 07 2024 By Leonid Shaydenko
The Cryptoanarchist's Cookbook
Thu Jan 18 2024 By Derek Norman
Omnichain vs Multichain vs CrossChain: What Are They?
Thu May 11 2023 By Ramsey
WeTransfer's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Why WeTransfer's co-founder is building another file transfer service
techcrunch.com
Sun Dec 28 2025
Bending Spoons is buying up Eventbrite, too.
theverge.com
Wed Dec 03 2025
WeTransfer Says Your Files Will Not Be Used To Train Its AI Systems After Recent Criticism
news18.com
Thu Jul 17 2025
WeTransfer says user content will not be used to train AI after backlash
theguardian.com
Wed Jul 16 2025
WeTransfer backlash highlights need for smarter AI practices
digitaltrends.com
Wed Jul 16 2025
WeTransfer issues flurry of promises that it's not using your data to train AI models after its new terms of service aroused suspicion
techradar.com
Wed Jul 16 2025
Is WeTransfer Using Your Content to Train Its AI?
lifehacker.com
Tue Jul 15 2025
Want to transfer your files 9x faster than WeTransfer? This file transfer company is giving away free 10GB of super-fast cloud storage but with a big catch
techradar.com
Mon Sep 09 2024
Bending Spoons to Fire 75% of WeTransfer's Staff After July Acquisition
petapixel.com
Mon Sep 09 2024
WeTransfer set to lay off hundreds of staff after Bending Spoons acquisition
techradar.com
Mon Sep 09 2024
WeTransfer to lose 75pc of staff from Bending Spoons’ acquisition
siliconrepublic.com
Mon Sep 09 2024
Bending Spoons to lay off 75% of WeTransfer staff post deal, CEO says
finance.yahoo.com
Sun Sep 08 2024