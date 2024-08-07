WAWA
#1560 COMPANY RANKING
Our Core Purpose is "Fulfilling Lives, Every Day.” Voted as “America’s Favorite Convenience Store”, Wawa operates a chain of more than 950 convenience retail stores (over half offering gasoline) located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington D.C. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for fresh, built-to-order foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services, and surcharge-free ATMs. Guided by our company values, Wawa’s 40,000+ employees come to work each day with a passion of serving our customers and our communities. As a privately-owned, employee-owned company, we are dedicated to sustaining these qualities and values for our associates. That means providing our team with quality benefits, training, opportunities for advancement, and support. Some of our benefits include:* • Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) • Tuition Reimbursement • 401(k) Plan • Medical/Dental/Prescription Coverage • Flexible Spending Accounts (Health Care & Dependent Care) • Employee Assistance & Wellness Programs • Employee Credit Union • Paid Time Off • Employee Resource Groups focused on DE&I *eligibility requirements may apply
47,000 emps
Since 1964
Worth 17B
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#1560Ranking Index(All Ranking)
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- Company Ranking
WAWA
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #1560
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Wawa's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Superior North Mobile Veterinary Services announces new location in Marathon
ca.news.yahoo.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Wawa Closing After 25 Years In Hatboro
patch.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
From the Kelces to Wawa, these are some of our favorite Philly-themed costumes
msn.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Congratulations to all Wawa Cross Country Runners
wawa-news.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Happenings at Wawa First United Church – November 1
wawa-news.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Warrington Wawa to be demolished. Here's why
aol.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
City reviewing permit to build Wawa near Amazon in North Jacksonville
jaxdailyrecord.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Wawa To Open Newest Union County Store
patch.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Wawa Giving FREE Kids Meals To Children Dressed In Costume This Halloween
catcountry1073.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Wawa Reveals New Store Design
cspdailynews.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
TREMBLAY, Gilles
wawa-news.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Linden Wawa Celebrating Grand Opening
msn.com
Tue Oct 31 2023