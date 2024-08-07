WAWA

#1560 COMPANY RANKING
Our Core Purpose is "Fulfilling Lives, Every Day.” Voted as “America’s Favorite Convenience Store”, Wawa operates a chain of more than 950 convenience retail stores (over half offering gasoline) located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington D.C. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for fresh, built-to-order foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services, and surcharge-free ATMs. Guided by our company values, Wawa’s 40,000+ employees come to work each day with a passion of serving our customers and our communities. As a privately-owned, employee-owned company, we are dedicated to sustaining these qualities and values for our associates. That means providing our team with quality benefits, training, opportunities for advancement, and support. Some of our benefits include:* • Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) • Tuition Reimbursement • 401(k) Plan • Medical/Dental/Prescription Coverage • Flexible Spending Accounts (Health Care & Dependent Care) • Employee Assistance & Wellness Programs • Employee Credit Union • Paid Time Off • Employee Resource Groups focused on DE&I *eligibility requirements may apply
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wawa.com
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47,000 emps
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Since 1964
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Worth 17B
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WAWA

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1560

Wawa's stories on HackerNoon

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Wawa's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Superior North Mobile Veterinary Services announces new location in Marathon

Superior North Mobile Veterinary Services announces new location in Marathon

ca.news.yahoo.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Wawa Closing After 25 Years In Hatboro

Wawa Closing After 25 Years In Hatboro

patch.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

From the Kelces to Wawa, these are some of our favorite Philly-themed costumes

From the Kelces to Wawa, these are some of our favorite Philly-themed costumes

msn.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Congratulations to all Wawa Cross Country Runners

Congratulations to all Wawa Cross Country Runners

wawa-news.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Happenings at Wawa First United Church – November 1

Happenings at Wawa First United Church – November 1

wawa-news.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Warrington Wawa to be demolished. Here's why

Warrington Wawa to be demolished. Here's why

aol.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

City reviewing permit to build Wawa near Amazon in North Jacksonville

City reviewing permit to build Wawa near Amazon in North Jacksonville

jaxdailyrecord.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Wawa To Open Newest Union County Store

Wawa To Open Newest Union County Store

patch.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Wawa Giving FREE Kids Meals To Children Dressed In Costume This Halloween

Wawa Giving FREE Kids Meals To Children Dressed In Costume This Halloween

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Tue Oct 31 2023

Wawa Reveals New Store Design

Wawa Reveals New Store Design

cspdailynews.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

TREMBLAY, Gilles

TREMBLAY, Gilles

wawa-news.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Linden Wawa Celebrating Grand Opening

Linden Wawa Celebrating Grand Opening

msn.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

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