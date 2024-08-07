WAWA #1560 COMPANY RANKING

Our Core Purpose is "Fulfilling Lives, Every Day.” Voted as “America’s Favorite Convenience Store”, Wawa operates a chain of more than 950 convenience retail stores (over half offering gasoline) located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington D.C. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for fresh, built-to-order foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services, and surcharge-free ATMs. Guided by our company values, Wawa’s 40,000+ employees come to work each day with a passion of serving our customers and our communities. As a privately-owned, employee-owned company, we are dedicated to sustaining these qualities and values for our associates. That means providing our team with quality benefits, training, opportunities for advancement, and support. Some of our benefits include:* • Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) • Tuition Reimbursement • 401(k) Plan • Medical/Dental/Prescription Coverage • Flexible Spending Accounts (Health Care & Dependent Care) • Employee Assistance & Wellness Programs • Employee Credit Union • Paid Time Off • Employee Resource Groups focused on DE&I *eligibility requirements may apply