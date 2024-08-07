WAPCAR AUTOFUN
#3083 COMPANY RANKING
WapCar AutoFun is a one-stop digital automotive content platform aimed at consumers in the fast-growing South-East Asia Region. Founded in 2019, starting off from Malaysia to Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines and counting. By leveraging our market data-driven content and user-friendly shopping tools, we will help you find, compare, and buy your next car. News, reviews, and other content on WapCar & AutoFun websites are tailored to meet the expectations of all groups of consumers. We have something for everyone, from casual shoppers to petrolheads and from short & concise content to highly detailed feature stories. Rather than visiting multiple websites and opening multiple tabs on your desktop browser, our mobile-first platform allows you to compare between multiple models, calculate monthly repayments, inform yourself with the latest news - all on one single platform that’s conveniently accessible from your mobile device. Malaysia: https://www.wapcar.my/ Thailand: https://www.autofun.co.th/ Indonesia: https://www.autofun.co.id/ Vietnam: https://www.autofun.vn/ Philippines: https://www.autofun.ph/ Owned by WAPCAR AUTOFUN SDN BHD (202101026733)
Since 2019
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WAPCAR AUTOFUN
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EVERGREEN INDEX #3083
WapCar AutoFun's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
The John Cena of trucks? Toyota Hilux Champ plates seen on IMV0 Concept; specs and name seemingly confirmed before Nov launch
wapcar.my
Tue Oct 31 2023
Indonesians continue to pick the Honda WR-V over the Toyota Raize despite the former being pricier
wapcar.my
Tue Oct 24 2023
Malaysia's Budget 2024: Live updates of all automotive and transport announcements
wapcar.my
Fri Oct 13 2023
Losing its feline connection, Ora Lightning Cat EV to be renamed as Ora 07, launching in Thailand in Nov
wapcar.my
Thu Oct 12 2023
Updated 2024 Suzuki Swift Sport drops 6MT in Japan - Only 6AT offered with 10% price increase
wapcar.my
Tue Oct 03 2023
Chery Omoda 5 GT now in Indonesia; more powerful with 200 PS 1.6 TGDi, multi-link suspension; prices equal up to RM 148k
wapcar.my
Mon Oct 02 2023
Priced equivalent to RM 300k, here's what the Thais think of the GWM Tank 500
wapcar.my
Mon Sep 25 2023
Suzuki Jimny 5-door hinted in Indo tax office docs, 4 variants valued from RM 92k
wapcar.my
Fri Sep 22 2023
Sell your car to CARSOME and get paid within 24 hours, hassle free
wapcar.my
Fri Sep 22 2023
Putrajaya grants Sarawak 1,000 APs to import EVs and hydrogen vehicles
wapcar.my
Tue Sep 19 2023
August 2023 car sales jumps 13 % over previous month, 2nd highest monthly figures for the year
wapcar.my
Fri Sep 15 2023
Get RM 10k off and stand to win RM 4k in cash when you buy a Suzuki Jimny at Carlist Drive Auto Fair in Setia Alam this weekend!
wapcar.my
Fri Sep 01 2023