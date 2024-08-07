WAPCAR AUTOFUN #3083 COMPANY RANKING

WapCar AutoFun is a one-stop digital automotive content platform aimed at consumers in the fast-growing South-East Asia Region. Founded in 2019, starting off from Malaysia to Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines and counting. By leveraging our market data-driven content and user-friendly shopping tools, we will help you find, compare, and buy your next car. News, reviews, and other content on WapCar & AutoFun websites are tailored to meet the expectations of all groups of consumers. We have something for everyone, from casual shoppers to petrolheads and from short & concise content to highly detailed feature stories. Rather than visiting multiple websites and opening multiple tabs on your desktop browser, our mobile-first platform allows you to compare between multiple models, calculate monthly repayments, inform yourself with the latest news - all on one single platform that’s conveniently accessible from your mobile device. Malaysia: https://www.wapcar.my/ Thailand: https://www.autofun.co.th/ Indonesia: https://www.autofun.co.id/ Vietnam: https://www.autofun.vn/ Philippines: https://www.autofun.ph/ Owned by WAPCAR AUTOFUN SDN BHD (202101026733)