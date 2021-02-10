It's Time to Normalize Speaking Out About Internet Safety

I’m smiling while trying to make a positive impact on the world. #GIVENation #WorldEthicalDataForum
We don’t let our kids walk down the street alone, but we allow them a smart device, which gives them them access to the dark web?
I remember being 14 years old and explaining to a peer exactly how the “world wide web” worked…
Me: “See like, the internet is made up of a massive network of specialized computers, we totally call these routers. So, like… each router’s job is to know how to move packets along from their source to their own little destination. Get it?! Good! So, a cute little thing-y called a “packet” will move through lots of routers during its journey. When a packet moves from one router to the next, it’s called a “hop”! Isn’t that cute? It reminds me of a bunny.”
Buddy C. (the cute boy I was going to marry) responded with something along the lines of; “Ummm, I think my mom is calling for dinner, you hear her?”
We didn’t even have cell phones back then, kids. He didn’t ask me to go to prom. Meh, I had IRC.
These prehistoric online stories embarrass the children I work with.
I mentor a 17 year old and I think about the opportunities he has at this fingertips.
While at Blockchain Week in Miami, I video chatted him from the the other side of the country so he could meet some of his heroes and tech “celebs”. His eyes got so big when people he’s watched online for years were giving him personal “hello’s!” and sending him well wishes and love.
I’ve effortlessly put him in instant message chat rooms with some of his heroes and we’ve taken this young man with us all over the world and let him work hand-in-hand with us, while he’s still planted in a desk, at school getting both a solid grounded education, and a ‘real life one’ via the power of the internet.
How I work with kind and loving geniuses to bring children online in the efforts to allow easier and safe paths to; education, natural resources, more opportunities in life and the ability to practice “real world skills” (like GIVE Nation’s mobile application! Found Here.)
Being online has changed quite a bit since I first logged into IRC using free floppy disks from AT&T on a dialup modem!
Many in my generation desired information and education to be at our fingertips, instantly… We’ve obtained this.
Virtually anyone can pick up a smart device and gain information on any subject from anywhere in the world.
This is wonderful and makes life easier, but it can also be very dangerous.
Stan Lee wrote into Spiderman’s script “With great power comes great responsibility.” He took this quote first stated by Voltaire, then repeated by Winston Churchill, and now Peter Parker!
Frankly, if Spiderman said it… it must be true! (hehe)
One of my favorite Chinese Proverbs states, “If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people.” GIVE Nation does all of these things- holding education and love as our first priority.
The first Tuesday of February notes “Safer Internet Day”.
This year we are happy to educate our community; young and old on how to be safe online.
“Every year, Safer Internet Day brings tools, education, and awareness to create a safer internet for both kids and adults. From cyberbullying and identity theft to fraud and human trafficking, the internet can be a frightening place. Safer Internet Day and ConnectSafely.org aim to make the internet a better place.
The day brings organizations and individuals together with the common goal of reaching as many internet users as possible and provide them with the tools and resources to keep them safe. Every day, we all face the potential of becoming a victim of internet crimes. However, there are ways to protect ourselves and to teach our children how to correctly use the internet, too.
We use the internet to keep our families closer together. Schools use the internet to connect students to tools and resources. Thanks to the internet, libraries are able to share books all over the country creating a larger virtual library. Users bank, visit their physician, order medication and shop all from the comfort of their mobile devices.
Each interaction is expected to be respectful and positive. However, sometimes, we’re careless. Either we leave our device at risk or the communication leaves a negative reaction behind. As a world community, we can develop ways to make the internet a safer place to experience.” Source.
“In the United States, Safer Internet Day U.S. campaign began in 2013. It is celebrated around the world in 100 countries and is a growing collaboration between U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the European Commission as well as support from Ask.fm, Comcast NBC Universal, Facebook, Google, LifeLock, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Symantec, Trend Micro, Twitter, and Yahoo. For more information visit; SaferInternetDayUS.org or ConnectSafely.org.” Source
“Visit SaferInternetDayUS.org for information on making the internet safer and to join others in the effort. Use #SaferInternetDayUS to share on social media” .Source
One of my favorite co-writers and bff’s for life, shared a helpful Twitter post on alternative online options for safety. Thank you, Matty Bv3 (Matthew Bardeleben).
MattBv3 recommends more alternatives available privacytools.io
We are all big kids, aren’t we?!
For this reason we’d like to note a few tips to keep your children safe in the digital world.
If you allow your child a smart device and access to the internet, GIVE Nation and our partners strongly feel we should all work together to provide the safest options for our children.
Partnerships with Everipedia and Brave are among the few working with us to ensure your children are safe. (Thank you, Friends!!!!)
Please take this day to explain internet safety to your children and help be the amazing protector and provider you are by implementing safety precautions in your home.
