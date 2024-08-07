VOI TECHNOLOGY

#2573 COMPANY RANKING
At Voi, we use innovation and creative thinking to design the solutions of tomorrow – today. By offering a radically new approach to urban mobility, we revolutionise the way people move around, for greener cities and healthier communities, fueled by passion. Our vision is a shift towards an urban mobility paradigm focused on community, inclusivity, environment and climate rather than individual car use. We aim for a tomorrow in which city dwellers live and move in a safe and healthy environment with less pollution, less noise and less stress. The future we see is a sustainable one where circularity is the norm and shared mobility the way to go. Where individuals, businesses and governments alike take responsibility and strive to reduce their climate impact, help to protect our planet and contribute to more liveable cities for all. — Since being established in 2018, Voi has grown into one of Europe’s leading micromobility companies. Our network now extends across the continent, and we take great pride in the creativity and diversity of our talented people, who drive our innovation and continued growth. Discover more at Voi.com.
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voi.com
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1001 - 5000 emps
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Since 2018
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Worth 1B
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VOI TECHNOLOGY

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EVERGREEN INDEX #2573

Voi Technology's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
An Interview with Johanna Hoof, Co-Founder of Social Audio Network Logcast

An Interview with Johanna Hoof, Co-Founder of Social Audio Network Logcast

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Transforming the Reading Experience with BookNote.AI by WebLab Technology

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CBDC vs. Cryptocurrencies: Which Technology Will Dominate the Future?

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Solving Centralization Issues With Decentralized Technology

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The Mixed Blessings of Technology for Mental Health

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What's the Big Deal with Technology Transfer?

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AI's New Data Economy Has a Landlord Problem

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AI Agents Are Great at One Thing at a Time. Life Isn't Built That Way.

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How to Upgrade Your Mobile Experience with T-Mobile Postpaid Plans

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Nitin Patankar: Trusted Leadership In Business-Critical Oracle Transformations

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Judging the Future of Mobile AI: An Interview with Ivan Mishchenko

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Voi Technology's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
LOS to G/L Automation, MERS Audit, Broker Pricing, VOI/E, Serv. Retention Tools; Conventional Changes; Signing Bonus Drama

LOS to G/L Automation, MERS Audit, Broker Pricing, VOI/E, Serv. Retention Tools; Conventional Changes; Signing Bonus Drama

mortgagenewsdaily.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Councillor urges government to bring Voi e-scooters to Hayling Island despite doubts from others

Councillor urges government to bring Voi e-scooters to Hayling Island despite doubts from others

uk.news.yahoo.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

Councillor urges government to bring Voi e-scooters to Hayling Island despite doubts from others

Councillor urges government to bring Voi e-scooters to Hayling Island despite doubts from others

uk.finance.yahoo.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

From ROI to VOI: Shifting the Focus from Return on Investment to Value of Investment in IT Projects

From ROI to VOI: Shifting the Focus from Return on Investment to Value of Investment in IT Projects

techbullion.com

Sun Oct 22 2023

From Uganda to Tanzania via Kenya, and back in 10 days

From Uganda to Tanzania via Kenya, and back in 10 days

observer.ug

Sun Oct 22 2023

The Vistria Group Releases Annual Impact Report Marking a Decade of Impact Innovation

The Vistria Group Releases Annual Impact Report Marking a Decade of Impact Innovation

lelezard.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

YOU ONLY YOU (Voi Solo Voi)

YOU ONLY YOU (Voi Solo Voi)

archive.org

Tue Oct 17 2023

What Happens When an Artist’s Technology Becomes Obsolete?

What Happens When an Artist’s Technology Becomes Obsolete?

nytimes.com

Tue Oct 17 2023

Tuesday's technology stories

Tuesday's technology stories

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Tue Oct 17 2023

Offshore Technology News

Offshore Technology News

oedigital.com

Tue Oct 17 2023

Technology and Rights

Technology and Rights

hrw.org

Tue Oct 17 2023

All change for Bristol as new e-scooter scheme begins today

All change for Bristol as new e-scooter scheme begins today

bristolpost.co.uk

Mon Oct 16 2023

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