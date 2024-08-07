VODAFONE TURKIYE

#867 COMPANY RANKING
At Vodafone, we are known for our technology, but the truth is, it is humanity that drives our business forward. With the global pandemic raising so many questions for tech brands, it has highlighted the leading role that we need to play. We believe that, when working together, humanity and technology can find the answers and create a better future for all. Working at Vodafone is all about helping people feel ready to benefit from new technology. We bring the future to even the most remote places, using technology to help families in disaster zones, showing young people that a phone is not just for fun and thinking about technology that doesn’t even exist yet. More than 35 years ago, we made the first-ever mobile phone call, we sent the first SMS in Britain and have been changing the lives of billions of people ever since. Now, we are using smartphones to fight cancer, big data for social good, and we aim to connect over 250 million people to our next generation networks by 2025. We are passionate about building a workplace where you can truly be yourself, share inspiration, embrace new opportunities, thrive and make a real difference to people and our planet. We are known for our technology, but it is humanity that drives us forward. What are you passionate about? #TogetherWeCan
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vodafone.com.tr
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Since 1982
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#software-development#it-services#web-development
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VODAFONE TURKIYE (VOD)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #867

Vodafone Turkiye's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Vodafone commits to 5G technology roll-out plans in rural Wales

Vodafone commits to 5G technology roll-out plans in rural Wales

vodafone.co.uk

Fri May 03 2024

Vodafone says it’s on track with open RAN rollout plans

Vodafone says it’s on track with open RAN rollout plans

fierce-network.com

Thu May 02 2024

Vodafone UK Preps 5G Standalone Rollout for Rural Wales - ISPreview UK

Vodafone UK Preps 5G Standalone Rollout for Rural Wales - ISPreview UK

ispreview.co.uk

Thu May 02 2024

Vodafone-Three merger could mean higher prices, UK watchdog warns | Mergers and acquisitions | The Guardian

Vodafone-Three merger could mean higher prices, UK watchdog warns | Mergers and acquisitions | The Guardian

theguardian.com

Fri Mar 22 2024

UK gives Vodafone and Three five working days for solutions to avoid in-depth merger probe

UK gives Vodafone and Three five working days for solutions to avoid in-depth merger probe

cnbc.com

Fri Mar 22 2024

Vodafone and Three UK Merger Faces CMA Scrutiny Over Competition Concerns - Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) - Benzinga

Vodafone and Three UK Merger Faces CMA Scrutiny Over Competition Concerns - Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) - Benzinga

benzinga.com

Fri Mar 22 2024

Vodafone-Three merger could lead to higher prices, says watchdog

Vodafone-Three merger could lead to higher prices, says watchdog

bbc.com

Fri Mar 22 2024

UK confirms in-depth antitrust probe into Three and Vodafone's planned $19B merger | TechCrunch

UK confirms in-depth antitrust probe into Three and Vodafone's planned $19B merger | TechCrunch

techcrunch.com

Fri Mar 22 2024

Vodafone Network Campaign - Newsbomb

Vodafone Network Campaign - Newsbomb

newsbomb.gr

Wed Dec 06 2023

Vodafone Idea partners ‘Job Hai’ to offer employment opportunities to over 50 mn youth - ET Telecom

Vodafone Idea partners ‘Job Hai’ to offer employment opportunities to over 50 mn youth - ET Telecom

telecom.economictimes.indiatimes.com

Thu Nov 30 2023

Vodafone Idea: Govt Doesn't Want to Sell Stake Yet

Vodafone Idea: Govt Doesn't Want to Sell Stake Yet

telecomtalk.info

Thu Nov 30 2023

CCI nod for Atlas stake increase in Vodafone Group Plc - The Hindu BusinessLine

CCI nod for Atlas stake increase in Vodafone Group Plc - The Hindu BusinessLine

thehindubusinessline.com

Wed Nov 29 2023

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