VEDANTU

#13717 COMPANY RANKING
Vedantu is a LIVE online learning platform that brings together students and teachers to achieve best results. On it, students can pick from a pool of India’s best teachers and learn from them via LIVE interactive classes. With its superior learning platform, Vedantu ensures that students can get their doubts solved instantly, take part in quizzes & activities and have a personalised learning experience from India’s best teachers. By making LIVE learning engaging and fun, Vedantu students consistently perform well and produce great results! To learn more and try out a free class, visit bit.ly/Vedantu
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vedantu.com
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972-5095 emps
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Since 2011
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Worth 1B
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VEDANTU

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EVERGREEN INDEX #13717

Vedantu's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
The Future of EdTech Funding in India

The Future of EdTech Funding in India

Fri Mar 17 2023 By Siddhant S

Why Educational Platforms are a Favorite Target Among Attackers?

Why Educational Platforms are a Favorite Target Among Attackers?

Mon Nov 16 2020 By Rakesh Krishnan

This New AI Model Could Replace Half Your Coding Workflow

This New AI Model Could Replace Half Your Coding Workflow

Mon Mar 23 2026 By IBM

Inside the AI That Translates 200 Languages, Even the Ones With Almost No Data

Inside the AI That Translates 200 Languages, Even the Ones With Almost No Data

Mon Mar 09 2026 By Meta

Meet the Historian of the Internet’s Underground Future

Meet the Historian of the Internet’s Underground Future

Mon Mar 02 2026 By George Anadiotis

Meet M6: The Chinese AI That Understands Text and Images at Scale

Meet M6: The Chinese AI That Understands Text and Images at Scale

Sat Feb 28 2026 By Alibaba

Salesforce’s CodeT5 Could Change How AI Writes and Understands Code

Salesforce’s CodeT5 Could Change How AI Writes and Understands Code

Sat Feb 28 2026 By salesforce.com

OPT-175B is Comparable to GPT-3 While Requiring Only 1/7th the Carbon Footprint

OPT-175B is Comparable to GPT-3 While Requiring Only 1/7th the Carbon Footprint

Tue Jan 20 2026 By Meta

LLaMA: Open and Efficient Foundation Language Models

LLaMA: Open and Efficient Foundation Language Models

Thu Jan 15 2026 By Meta

Future MLLMs: Contribution of MIL-Based Techniques and Enriched Visual Signals

Future MLLMs: Contribution of MIL-Based Techniques and Enriched Visual Signals

Tue Nov 18 2025 By Instancing

Can Sparse Spectral Training Make AI More Accessible?

Can Sparse Spectral Training Make AI More Accessible?

Thu Oct 30 2025 By Hyperbole

Addressing Unfairness in Data Pruning for Deep Learning

Addressing Unfairness in Data Pruning for Deep Learning

Wed May 07 2025 By Algorithmic Bias (dot tech)

Vedantu's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
On the spot: Making the right connections

On the spot: Making the right connections

financialexpress.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

Vivek Bhutyani of Vedantu has been appointed VP of Content Marketing at Pocket FM

Vivek Bhutyani of Vedantu has been appointed VP of Content Marketing at Pocket FM

siliconindia.com

Tue Oct 17 2023

Pocket FM ropes in Vivek Bhutyani as VP – content marketing

Pocket FM ropes in Vivek Bhutyani as VP – content marketing

financialexpress.com

Mon Oct 16 2023

Pocket FM appoints Vivek Bhutyani as VP - Content Marketing

Pocket FM appoints Vivek Bhutyani as VP - Content Marketing

afaqs.com

Mon Oct 16 2023

Vivek Bhutyani Appointed as VP of Content Marketing at Pocket FM

Vivek Bhutyani Appointed as VP of Content Marketing at Pocket FM

ciol.com

Mon Oct 16 2023

Vivek Bhutyani joins Pocket FM as vice president - content marketing

Vivek Bhutyani joins Pocket FM as vice president - content marketing

brandequity.economictimes.indiatimes.com

Mon Oct 16 2023

Catamaran to set up family fund in Gift City, to double AUM to $2 billion

Catamaran to set up family fund in Gift City, to double AUM to $2 billion

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Tue Oct 10 2023

How edtechs are retaining students

How edtechs are retaining students

linkedin.com

Thu Oct 05 2023

Upgrad MD Mayank Kumar steps down as co-chair of India Edtech Consortium

Upgrad MD Mayank Kumar steps down as co-chair of India Edtech Consortium

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Tue Oct 03 2023

upGrad’s Mayank Kumar Quits As IEC Co-Chair, PW’s Prateek Maheshwari To Take Over

upGrad’s Mayank Kumar Quits As IEC Co-Chair, PW’s Prateek Maheshwari To Take Over

inc42.com

Tue Oct 03 2023

Why A Career In India's Edtech Industry Is Fraught With Uncertainties

Why A Career In India's Edtech Industry Is Fraught With Uncertainties

outlookindia.com

Mon Sep 25 2023

Edtechs graduate to AI for better grades

Edtechs graduate to AI for better grades

thehindubusinessline.com

Sun Sep 24 2023

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