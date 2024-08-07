VEDANTU
972-5095 emps
Since 2011
Worth 1B
- Company Ranking
VEDANTU
EVERGREEN INDEX #13717
Vedantu's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
The Future of EdTech Funding in India
Fri Mar 17 2023 By Siddhant S
Why Educational Platforms are a Favorite Target Among Attackers?
Mon Nov 16 2020 By Rakesh Krishnan
This New AI Model Could Replace Half Your Coding Workflow
Mon Mar 23 2026 By IBM
Inside the AI That Translates 200 Languages, Even the Ones With Almost No Data
Mon Mar 09 2026 By Meta
Meet the Historian of the Internet’s Underground Future
Mon Mar 02 2026 By George Anadiotis
Meet M6: The Chinese AI That Understands Text and Images at Scale
Sat Feb 28 2026 By Alibaba
Salesforce’s CodeT5 Could Change How AI Writes and Understands Code
Sat Feb 28 2026 By salesforce.com
OPT-175B is Comparable to GPT-3 While Requiring Only 1/7th the Carbon Footprint
Tue Jan 20 2026 By Meta
LLaMA: Open and Efficient Foundation Language Models
Thu Jan 15 2026 By Meta
Future MLLMs: Contribution of MIL-Based Techniques and Enriched Visual Signals
Tue Nov 18 2025 By Instancing
Can Sparse Spectral Training Make AI More Accessible?
Thu Oct 30 2025 By Hyperbole
Addressing Unfairness in Data Pruning for Deep Learning
Wed May 07 2025 By Algorithmic Bias (dot tech)
Vedantu's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
On the spot: Making the right connections
financialexpress.com
Wed Oct 18 2023
Vivek Bhutyani of Vedantu has been appointed VP of Content Marketing at Pocket FM
siliconindia.com
Tue Oct 17 2023
Pocket FM ropes in Vivek Bhutyani as VP – content marketing
financialexpress.com
Mon Oct 16 2023
Pocket FM appoints Vivek Bhutyani as VP - Content Marketing
afaqs.com
Mon Oct 16 2023
Vivek Bhutyani Appointed as VP of Content Marketing at Pocket FM
ciol.com
Mon Oct 16 2023
Vivek Bhutyani joins Pocket FM as vice president - content marketing
brandequity.economictimes.indiatimes.com
Mon Oct 16 2023
Catamaran to set up family fund in Gift City, to double AUM to $2 billion
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Tue Oct 10 2023
How edtechs are retaining students
linkedin.com
Thu Oct 05 2023
Upgrad MD Mayank Kumar steps down as co-chair of India Edtech Consortium
economictimes.indiatimes.com
Tue Oct 03 2023
upGrad’s Mayank Kumar Quits As IEC Co-Chair, PW’s Prateek Maheshwari To Take Over
inc42.com
Tue Oct 03 2023
Why A Career In India's Edtech Industry Is Fraught With Uncertainties
outlookindia.com
Mon Sep 25 2023
Edtechs graduate to AI for better grades
thehindubusinessline.com
Sun Sep 24 2023