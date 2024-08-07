UNIT4
3500-5000 emps
Since 1980
Worth 2B
- Company Ranking
- Stock Price
UNIT4 (UNI4)
EVERGREEN INDEX #2146
Unit4's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
What Every E-Commerce Brand Should Know About Prompt Injection Attacks
Tue Oct 28 2025 By MattLeads
Cryptographic Ransomware Encryption Detection: Survey: Author's Declaration
Sat Jun 15 2024 By Quantum Encryption
Unveiling FinRL's Baseline Strategies and Key Trading Metrics for Portfolio Evaluation
Sat Jun 08 2024 By Reinforcement Technology Advancements
Life Cycle Assessment: Why It's the Key to Effective Sustainability Management
Tue May 09 2023 By ELEKS
Microservice Architecture Patterns Part 1: Decomposition Patterns
Thu Mar 30 2023 By Zufar Sunagatov
5 Essential Items from the IKEAxROG Line for Your Home Office
Mon Dec 06 2021 By Karisa Widyadari
Why We Abandoned Monoliths: Overview of Modular Architecture Part I
Thu May 27 2021 By TRIARE
How AI-backed OCR sets the Pace for Automating Online Businesses
Mon Nov 16 2020 By Emily Daniel
OCR Solutions and AI Techniques For Intelligent Data Extraction
Tue Oct 27 2020 By Emily Daniel
fcfTest Brings Single-Macro Unit Testing to C++
Thu Apr 09 2026 By VladimiMarkin
On OpenAI, Anthropic, and Block's United Progress to Own How AI Agents Connect
Tue Mar 31 2026 By Bundling data and functions into a single unit
How to Organize Unit Tests for AI-Generated Code
Wed Mar 18 2026 By Sarat M
Unit4's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Unit4 ditching on-prem in favor of SaaS come 2025
msn.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Unit4 ditching on-prem in favor of SaaS come 2025
theregister.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Devon County Council to use Unit4 ERP
ukauthority.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
FANR Reviews Barakah Nuclear Power Plant Progress Signs Agreement With French Research Institution
menafn.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
Devon County digitises with Unit4 ERP
computerweekly.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
Medupi power station project, South Africa – update
engineeringnews.co.za
Thu Oct 26 2023
Employees are coming around to working with AI
enterprisetimes.co.uk
Wed Oct 25 2023
Devon County Council to replace archaic system with Unit4
enterprisetimes.co.uk
Wed Oct 25 2023
Population Services International Selects Unit4 to Support Scaling Consumer-Powered Healthcare
finance.yahoo.com
Tue Oct 24 2023
Unit 4 pitches new plan for city funding
news-gazette.com
Tue Oct 24 2023
Unit 4 releases proactive safety measures for Booker T. school
wandtv.com
Fri Oct 20 2023
Kusile power plant project, South Africa – update
engineeringnews.co.za
Thu Oct 19 2023