UNIT4

#2146 COMPANY RANKING
We are in business for people. We believe that people-centric organizations do great things when their people can do great work. We transform work to be more meaningful and inspiring through software that’s self-driving, adaptive and intuitive; intelligently automating administrative tasks and providing easy access to the answers people need. Our cloud-based enterprise software - ERP, HCM, FP&A - all arise from a simple premise: Give your people the means to focus on what matters, and the people they serve will benefit. Using our software helps our customers in delivering an exceptional People Experience to their customers – from boosting success for students and professionals, to empowering the public servants and non-profit teams doing good in the world. We’d like to get to know you and help transform work into a more meaningful and inspiring experience for your people too. If you’d like to learn more, follow us for insights about our people, business, career opportunities and much more.
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unit4.com
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3500-5000 emps
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Since 1980
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Worth 2B
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UNIT4 (UNI4)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #2146

Unit4's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
What Every E-Commerce Brand Should Know About Prompt Injection Attacks

What Every E-Commerce Brand Should Know About Prompt Injection Attacks

Tue Oct 28 2025 By MattLeads

Cryptographic Ransomware Encryption Detection: Survey: Author's Declaration

Cryptographic Ransomware Encryption Detection: Survey: Author's Declaration

Sat Jun 15 2024 By Quantum Encryption

Unveiling FinRL's Baseline Strategies and Key Trading Metrics for Portfolio Evaluation

Unveiling FinRL's Baseline Strategies and Key Trading Metrics for Portfolio Evaluation

Sat Jun 08 2024 By Reinforcement Technology Advancements

Life Cycle Assessment: Why It's the Key to Effective Sustainability Management

Life Cycle Assessment: Why It's the Key to Effective Sustainability Management

Tue May 09 2023 By ELEKS

Microservice Architecture Patterns Part 1: Decomposition Patterns

Microservice Architecture Patterns Part 1: Decomposition Patterns

Thu Mar 30 2023 By Zufar Sunagatov

5 Essential Items from the IKEAxROG Line for Your Home Office

5 Essential Items from the IKEAxROG Line for Your Home Office

Mon Dec 06 2021 By Karisa Widyadari

Why We Abandoned Monoliths: Overview of Modular Architecture Part I

Why We Abandoned Monoliths: Overview of Modular Architecture Part I

Thu May 27 2021 By TRIARE

How AI-backed OCR sets the Pace for Automating Online Businesses

How AI-backed OCR sets the Pace for Automating Online Businesses

Mon Nov 16 2020 By Emily Daniel

OCR Solutions and AI Techniques For Intelligent Data Extraction

OCR Solutions and AI Techniques For Intelligent Data Extraction

Tue Oct 27 2020 By Emily Daniel

fcfTest Brings Single-Macro Unit Testing to C++

fcfTest Brings Single-Macro Unit Testing to C++

Thu Apr 09 2026 By VladimiMarkin

On OpenAI, Anthropic, and Block's United Progress to Own How AI Agents Connect

On OpenAI, Anthropic, and Block's United Progress to Own How AI Agents Connect

Tue Mar 31 2026 By Bundling data and functions into a single unit

How to Organize Unit Tests for AI-Generated Code

How to Organize Unit Tests for AI-Generated Code

Wed Mar 18 2026 By Sarat M

Unit4's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Unit4 ditching on-prem in favor of SaaS come 2025

Unit4 ditching on-prem in favor of SaaS come 2025

msn.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Unit4 ditching on-prem in favor of SaaS come 2025

Unit4 ditching on-prem in favor of SaaS come 2025

theregister.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Devon County Council to use Unit4 ERP

Devon County Council to use Unit4 ERP

ukauthority.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

FANR Reviews Barakah Nuclear Power Plant Progress Signs Agreement With French Research Institution

FANR Reviews Barakah Nuclear Power Plant Progress Signs Agreement With French Research Institution

menafn.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Devon County digitises with Unit4 ERP

Devon County digitises with Unit4 ERP

computerweekly.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Medupi power station project, South Africa – update

Medupi power station project, South Africa – update

engineeringnews.co.za

Thu Oct 26 2023

Employees are coming around to working with AI

Employees are coming around to working with AI

enterprisetimes.co.uk

Wed Oct 25 2023

Devon County Council to replace archaic system with Unit4

Devon County Council to replace archaic system with Unit4

enterprisetimes.co.uk

Wed Oct 25 2023

Population Services International Selects Unit4 to Support Scaling Consumer-Powered Healthcare

Population Services International Selects Unit4 to Support Scaling Consumer-Powered Healthcare

finance.yahoo.com

Tue Oct 24 2023

Unit 4 pitches new plan for city funding

Unit 4 pitches new plan for city funding

news-gazette.com

Tue Oct 24 2023

Unit 4 releases proactive safety measures for Booker T. school

Unit 4 releases proactive safety measures for Booker T. school

wandtv.com

Fri Oct 20 2023

Kusile power plant project, South Africa – update

Kusile power plant project, South Africa – update

engineeringnews.co.za

Thu Oct 19 2023

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