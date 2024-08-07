UNIT4 #2146 COMPANY RANKING

We are in business for people. We believe that people-centric organizations do great things when their people can do great work. We transform work to be more meaningful and inspiring through software that’s self-driving, adaptive and intuitive; intelligently automating administrative tasks and providing easy access to the answers people need. Our cloud-based enterprise software - ERP, HCM, FP&A - all arise from a simple premise: Give your people the means to focus on what matters, and the people they serve will benefit. Using our software helps our customers in delivering an exceptional People Experience to their customers – from boosting success for students and professionals, to empowering the public servants and non-profit teams doing good in the world. We’d like to get to know you and help transform work into a more meaningful and inspiring experience for your people too. If you’d like to learn more, follow us for insights about our people, business, career opportunities and much more.