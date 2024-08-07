UDEMY
883-2164 emps
Since 2009
Worth 833.6M
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UDEMY (UDMY)
EVERGREEN INDEX #1337
Udemy's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
How Useful are Certificates from Coursera, edX, and Udemy?
Sat Feb 19 2022 By Javin Paul
How to Build a Successful eLearning Platform Like Coursera or Udemy
Mon Sep 20 2021 By Pinlearn
Coursera vs Udemy: 6 Factors to Consider
Wed Jul 14 2021 By Khunshan Ahmad
ccFOUND: Wikipedia, Quora, and Udemy in One Platform
Mon Apr 05 2021 By Shahmeer Khan
20 Best Courses from Udemy Free Resource Center to Learn Programming and Coding
Fri May 15 2020 By Javin Paul
Pluralsight Vs. Udemy Vs. Codecademy Vs. Educative
Sun Feb 09 2020 By Javin Paul
The Online Tech Teaching Hustle: My Year with Udemy
Thu Sep 20 2018 By Rocco Balsamo
How to create Udemy or Coursera clone easily: cost, features, MVP, launch
Fri Jun 15 2018 By FreshCodeIT
DeepLearning 101: Coursera Vs Udemy Vs Udacity
Wed May 16 2018 By Parth Agrawal
The Online Tech Teaching Hustle w/ Udemy
Mon Apr 17 2017 By Rocco Balsamo
My Favorite Free Tutorials to Learn Microsoft Excel in Depth
Mon Aug 28 2023 By Javin Paul
5 Best Courses to Learn MySQL Database for Beginners
Tue Mar 22 2022 By Javin Paul
Udemy's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Coursera CEO Greg Hart
forbesindia.com
Tue Dec 23 2025
Udemy Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Udemy, Inc. - UDMY
marketscreener.com
Fri Dec 19 2025
Udemy Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Udemy, Inc. - UDMY
businesswire.com
Fri Dec 19 2025
Coursera-Udemy Merger Creates Unique Platform, Value Proposition, RBC Says
marketscreener.com
Thu Dec 18 2025
Coursera to buy Udemy, creating $3.2 billion firm to target AI training
straitstimes.com
Thu Dec 18 2025
Fortune Tech: Amazon’s new AI leader, Oracle’s stalled plans, Oscars on YouTube
fortune.com
Thu Dec 18 2025
Coursera to boost workforce training capabilities with Udemy acquisition
siliconrepublic.com
Thu Dec 18 2025
Coursera To Combine With Udemy In $2.5 Billion All-Stock Deal
ndtvprofit.com
Thu Dec 18 2025
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Udemy, Inc.
marketscreener.com
Wed Dec 17 2025
Coursera to acquire Udemy, forming $2.5 billion platform for AI training
moneycontrol.com
Wed Dec 17 2025
India Leads the World in AI Readiness, and Udemy Says Its Learning Culture Is the Reason
analyticsindiamag.com
Fri Nov 21 2025
The job market will experience short-term chaos in the AI age: Udemy’s Neeracha Taychakhoonavudh
thehindubusinessline.com
Thu Nov 20 2025