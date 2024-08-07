UDEMY

#1337 COMPANY RANKING
Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
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udemy.com
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883-2164 emps
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Since 2009
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Worth 833.6M
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UDEMY (UDMY)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1337

Udemy's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
How Useful are Certificates from Coursera, edX, and Udemy?

How Useful are Certificates from Coursera, edX, and Udemy?

Sat Feb 19 2022 By Javin Paul

How to Build a Successful eLearning Platform Like Coursera or Udemy

How to Build a Successful eLearning Platform Like Coursera or Udemy

Mon Sep 20 2021 By Pinlearn

Coursera vs Udemy: 6 Factors to Consider

Coursera vs Udemy: 6 Factors to Consider

Wed Jul 14 2021 By Khunshan Ahmad

ccFOUND: Wikipedia, Quora, and Udemy in One Platform

ccFOUND: Wikipedia, Quora, and Udemy in One Platform

Mon Apr 05 2021 By Shahmeer Khan

20 Best Courses from Udemy Free Resource Center to Learn Programming and Coding

20 Best Courses from Udemy Free Resource Center to Learn Programming and Coding

Fri May 15 2020 By Javin Paul

Pluralsight Vs. Udemy Vs. Codecademy Vs. Educative

Pluralsight Vs. Udemy Vs. Codecademy Vs. Educative

Sun Feb 09 2020 By Javin Paul

The Online Tech Teaching Hustle: My Year with Udemy

The Online Tech Teaching Hustle: My Year with Udemy

Thu Sep 20 2018 By Rocco Balsamo

How to create Udemy or Coursera clone easily: cost, features, MVP, launch

How to create Udemy or Coursera clone easily: cost, features, MVP, launch

Fri Jun 15 2018 By FreshCodeIT

DeepLearning 101: Coursera Vs Udemy Vs Udacity

DeepLearning 101: Coursera Vs Udemy Vs Udacity

Wed May 16 2018 By Parth Agrawal

The Online Tech Teaching Hustle w/ Udemy

The Online Tech Teaching Hustle w/ Udemy

Mon Apr 17 2017 By Rocco Balsamo

My Favorite Free Tutorials to Learn Microsoft Excel in Depth

My Favorite Free Tutorials to Learn Microsoft Excel in Depth

Mon Aug 28 2023 By Javin Paul

5 Best Courses to Learn MySQL Database for Beginners

5 Best Courses to Learn MySQL Database for Beginners

Tue Mar 22 2022 By Javin Paul

Udemy's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Coursera CEO Greg Hart

Coursera CEO Greg Hart

forbesindia.com

Tue Dec 23 2025

Udemy Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Udemy, Inc. - UDMY

Udemy Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Udemy, Inc. - UDMY

marketscreener.com

Fri Dec 19 2025

Udemy Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Udemy, Inc. - UDMY

Udemy Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Udemy, Inc. - UDMY

businesswire.com

Fri Dec 19 2025

Coursera-Udemy Merger Creates Unique Platform, Value Proposition, RBC Says

Coursera-Udemy Merger Creates Unique Platform, Value Proposition, RBC Says

marketscreener.com

Thu Dec 18 2025

Coursera to buy Udemy, creating $3.2 billion firm to target AI training

Coursera to buy Udemy, creating $3.2 billion firm to target AI training

straitstimes.com

Thu Dec 18 2025

Fortune Tech: Amazon’s new AI leader, Oracle’s stalled plans, Oscars on YouTube

Fortune Tech: Amazon’s new AI leader, Oracle’s stalled plans, Oscars on YouTube

fortune.com

Thu Dec 18 2025

Coursera to boost workforce training capabilities with Udemy acquisition

Coursera to boost workforce training capabilities with Udemy acquisition

siliconrepublic.com

Thu Dec 18 2025

Coursera To Combine With Udemy In $2.5 Billion All-Stock Deal

Coursera To Combine With Udemy In $2.5 Billion All-Stock Deal

ndtvprofit.com

Thu Dec 18 2025

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Udemy, Inc.

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Udemy, Inc.

marketscreener.com

Wed Dec 17 2025

Coursera to acquire Udemy, forming $2.5 billion platform for AI training

Coursera to acquire Udemy, forming $2.5 billion platform for AI training

moneycontrol.com

Wed Dec 17 2025

India Leads the World in AI Readiness, and Udemy Says Its Learning Culture Is the Reason

India Leads the World in AI Readiness, and Udemy Says Its Learning Culture Is the Reason

analyticsindiamag.com

Fri Nov 21 2025

The job market will experience short-term chaos in the AI age: Udemy’s Neeracha Taychakhoonavudh

The job market will experience short-term chaos in the AI age: Udemy’s Neeracha Taychakhoonavudh

thehindubusinessline.com

Thu Nov 20 2025

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