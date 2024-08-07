TURING.COM

#1986 COMPANY RANKING
Traditional recruiting wasn’t designed for today’s software-first world. The old model is simply too slow, doesn’t allow for deep vetting and takes the control and ownership out of your hands. This is why we built Turing, the world’s most deeply vetted developers and teams, matched by AI. Turing connects world-class engineers with companies to help them achieve their respective career and business goals. Traditional recruiting is over. Welcome to the Talent Cloud. Turing enables: > companies to get matched to vetted remote talent at the touch of a button > developers to achieve their elite dream career from anywhere in the world 400+ top companies, including Pepsi, Johnson & Johnson, and Dell, trust Turing's Talent Cloud for their engineering needs. Recruit Developers/Engineers: Turing combines AI and a global reach to deliver your ideal engineers tailored to your business needs. Our Talent Cloud matches you to rigorously vetted, quality remote developers. Try Turing.com for 2 weeks risk-free at turing.com Turing Careers: Turing helps you get excellent remote opportunities to build a high-growth career faster. Find high-quality remote U.S. software jobs across 15 roles and 100+ technologies. Apply today: turing.com/jobs —---------------------- Co-founded by @Jonathan Siddarth and @Vijay Krishnan, Turing is an AI-powered technology company disrupting the traditional recruiting model for companies seeking to engage the most deeply vetted developers and teams. Having raised $140 million from investors, including WestBridge Capital, Foundation Capital, Stanford StartX, and execs from Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon, Turing's last round was on a $4 billion valuation cap.
computer emoji
turing.com
ninja emoji
4,530-10,000 emps
light emoji
Since 2018
money emoji
Worth 2.2B
linkedin social icon
#cloud-computing#software-development#construction
Company IndexTech Stories & NewsABOUT
Claim This Company
#1986
Ranking Index(All Ranking)
0%
Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
0
Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
Coming Soon

TURING.COM

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #1986

Turing.com's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
AI Hiring Is Exploding: Wall Street Led the Charge, Now Everyone’s Building In-House

AI Hiring Is Exploding: Wall Street Led the Charge, Now Everyone’s Building In-House

Mon Jun 16 2025 By Turing

Toward Holistic Evaluation of LLMs: Integrating Human Feedback with Traditional Metrics

Toward Holistic Evaluation of LLMs: Integrating Human Feedback with Traditional Metrics

Fri Aug 01 2025 By Nilesh Bhandarwar

Telegram Open Network Architecture Explained by A Network Validator [Deep Dive]

Telegram Open Network Architecture Explained by A Network Validator [Deep Dive]

Sat Dec 07 2019 By Mercuryo

MarketAcross and Turingum Enter Strategic Partnership to Help Bridge the Japanese and Global Web3

MarketAcross and Turingum Enter Strategic Partnership to Help Bridge the Japanese and Global Web3

Fri Sep 22 2023 By Chainwire

TOKYO BEAST, A Crypto Entertainment Game By Gumi Launches On Korea Blockchain Week

TOKYO BEAST, A Crypto Entertainment Game By Gumi Launches On Korea Blockchain Week

Tue Sep 05 2023 By Chainwire

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes: Chapter I - A Scandal in Bohemia

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes: Chapter I - A Scandal in Bohemia

Wed Apr 20 2022 By Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

David Vs. Goliath: Startups and Big Tech, Which Trumps Which?

David Vs. Goliath: Startups and Big Tech, Which Trumps Which?

Sun Feb 14 2021 By Patrick Shyu

Getting Started With EOS — Interact with your first EOS account on mainnet and testnet

Getting Started With EOS — Interact with your first EOS account on mainnet and testnet

Sun Jan 27 2019 By 李婷婷 Lee Ting Ting

Code Your Own Popularity Based Recommendation System WITHOUT a Library in Python

Code Your Own Popularity Based Recommendation System WITHOUT a Library in Python

Wed Aug 29 2018 By Hemang Vyas

The 30-Day .NET Challenge - Day 21: StringComparison

The 30-Day .NET Challenge - Day 21: StringComparison

Tue Apr 09 2024 By Sukhpinder Singh

This Dev Hacked EF Core Just to Make SQL LIKE Work in .NET 8 — And It Actually Does

This Dev Hacked EF Core Just to Make SQL LIKE Work in .NET 8 — And It Actually Does

Sat Apr 12 2025 By Mark Pelf

How To Implement API Key Authentication Middleware in ASP NET Core

How To Implement API Key Authentication Middleware in ASP NET Core

Mon Apr 22 2024 By Dev Leader

Turing.com's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
The UK's AI summit is taking place at Bletchley Park, the wartime home of codebreaking and computing

The UK's AI summit is taking place at Bletchley Park, the wartime home of codebreaking and computing

aol.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Elon Musk and Sam Altman are expected to attend the UK's AI Safety Summit. Here's why it's taking place at a former top-secret WWII facility.

Elon Musk and Sam Altman are expected to attend the UK's AI Safety Summit. Here's why it's taking place at a former top-secret WWII facility.

businessinsider.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

How Alan Turing's codebreaking genius helped end World War II and shaped the future of computing

How Alan Turing's codebreaking genius helped end World War II and shaped the future of computing

msn.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

London AI summit throws spotlight on scientist Alan Turing's legacy

London AI summit throws spotlight on scientist Alan Turing's legacy

msn.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Waverley Avenue, Whitton, Twickenham, TW2

Waverley Avenue, Whitton, Twickenham, TW2

rightmove.co.uk

Mon Oct 30 2023

The Quantum Bombe

The Quantum Bombe

brownpoliticalreview.org

Sun Oct 29 2023

Renowned Scientists, Mathematicians Demand Release of Children Held by Hamas in Gaza

Renowned Scientists, Mathematicians Demand Release of Children Held by Hamas in Gaza

msn.com

Sun Oct 29 2023

Alan Turing and the Power of Negative Thinking

Alan Turing and the Power of Negative Thinking

wired.com

Sun Oct 29 2023

Dermot Turing: ‘My uncle Alan wasn’t a particularly good codebreaker’

Dermot Turing: ‘My uncle Alan wasn’t a particularly good codebreaker’

msn.com

Sun Oct 29 2023

A Historical Dive into the Birth of Artificial Intelligence

A Historical Dive into the Birth of Artificial Intelligence

techbullion.com

Sat Oct 28 2023

Race to AI: the origins of artificial intelligence, from Turing to ChatGPT

Race to AI: the origins of artificial intelligence, from Turing to ChatGPT

theguardian.com

Sat Oct 28 2023

Rumored GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER GPU could be a cutdown version of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

Rumored GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER GPU could be a cutdown version of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

tweaktown.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!

Reviews About Turing.com

avatar

Turing.com WIKI

Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!