TURING.COM
#1986 COMPANY RANKING
Traditional recruiting wasn’t designed for today’s software-first world. The old model is simply too slow, doesn’t allow for deep vetting and takes the control and ownership out of your hands. This is why we built Turing, the world’s most deeply vetted developers and teams, matched by AI. Turing connects world-class engineers with companies to help them achieve their respective career and business goals. Traditional recruiting is over. Welcome to the Talent Cloud. Turing enables: > companies to get matched to vetted remote talent at the touch of a button > developers to achieve their elite dream career from anywhere in the world 400+ top companies, including Pepsi, Johnson & Johnson, and Dell, trust Turing's Talent Cloud for their engineering needs. Recruit Developers/Engineers: Turing combines AI and a global reach to deliver your ideal engineers tailored to your business needs. Our Talent Cloud matches you to rigorously vetted, quality remote developers. Try Turing.com for 2 weeks risk-free at turing.com Turing Careers: Turing helps you get excellent remote opportunities to build a high-growth career faster. Find high-quality remote U.S. software jobs across 15 roles and 100+ technologies. Apply today: turing.com/jobs —---------------------- Co-founded by @Jonathan Siddarth and @Vijay Krishnan, Turing is an AI-powered technology company disrupting the traditional recruiting model for companies seeking to engage the most deeply vetted developers and teams. Having raised $140 million from investors, including WestBridge Capital, Foundation Capital, Stanford StartX, and execs from Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon, Turing's last round was on a $4 billion valuation cap.
4,530-10,000 emps
Since 2018
Worth 2.2B
Claim This Company
#1986Ranking Index(All Ranking)
Coming Soon
0%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
0Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
- Company Ranking
TURING.COM
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #1986
Turing.com's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
AI Hiring Is Exploding: Wall Street Led the Charge, Now Everyone’s Building In-House
Mon Jun 16 2025 By Turing
Toward Holistic Evaluation of LLMs: Integrating Human Feedback with Traditional Metrics
Fri Aug 01 2025 By Nilesh Bhandarwar
Telegram Open Network Architecture Explained by A Network Validator [Deep Dive]
Sat Dec 07 2019 By Mercuryo
MarketAcross and Turingum Enter Strategic Partnership to Help Bridge the Japanese and Global Web3
Fri Sep 22 2023 By Chainwire
TOKYO BEAST, A Crypto Entertainment Game By Gumi Launches On Korea Blockchain Week
Tue Sep 05 2023 By Chainwire
The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes: Chapter I - A Scandal in Bohemia
Wed Apr 20 2022 By Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
David Vs. Goliath: Startups and Big Tech, Which Trumps Which?
Sun Feb 14 2021 By Patrick Shyu
Getting Started With EOS — Interact with your first EOS account on mainnet and testnet
Sun Jan 27 2019 By 李婷婷 Lee Ting Ting
Code Your Own Popularity Based Recommendation System WITHOUT a Library in Python
Wed Aug 29 2018 By Hemang Vyas
The 30-Day .NET Challenge - Day 21: StringComparison
Tue Apr 09 2024 By Sukhpinder Singh
This Dev Hacked EF Core Just to Make SQL LIKE Work in .NET 8 — And It Actually Does
Sat Apr 12 2025 By Mark Pelf
How To Implement API Key Authentication Middleware in ASP NET Core
Mon Apr 22 2024 By Dev Leader
Turing.com's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
The UK's AI summit is taking place at Bletchley Park, the wartime home of codebreaking and computing
aol.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Elon Musk and Sam Altman are expected to attend the UK's AI Safety Summit. Here's why it's taking place at a former top-secret WWII facility.
businessinsider.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
How Alan Turing's codebreaking genius helped end World War II and shaped the future of computing
msn.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
London AI summit throws spotlight on scientist Alan Turing's legacy
msn.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Waverley Avenue, Whitton, Twickenham, TW2
rightmove.co.uk
Mon Oct 30 2023
The Quantum Bombe
brownpoliticalreview.org
Sun Oct 29 2023
Renowned Scientists, Mathematicians Demand Release of Children Held by Hamas in Gaza
msn.com
Sun Oct 29 2023
Alan Turing and the Power of Negative Thinking
wired.com
Sun Oct 29 2023
Dermot Turing: ‘My uncle Alan wasn’t a particularly good codebreaker’
msn.com
Sun Oct 29 2023
A Historical Dive into the Birth of Artificial Intelligence
techbullion.com
Sat Oct 28 2023
Race to AI: the origins of artificial intelligence, from Turing to ChatGPT
theguardian.com
Sat Oct 28 2023
Rumored GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER GPU could be a cutdown version of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
tweaktown.com
Thu Oct 26 2023