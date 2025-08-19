Tuco Intelligent is a consumer goods company specializing in natural and sustainable personal care products designed exclusively for children aged 4-12. Their product range includes soaps, lotions, creams, makeup, and deodorants, all packaged using 100% reclaimed plastic from landfills and oceans.

Tuco Intelligent is a consumer goods company specializing in natural and sustainable personal care products designed exclusively for children aged 4-12. Their product range includes soaps, lotions, creams, makeup, and deodorants, all packaged using 100% reclaimed plastic from landfills and oceans.

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.

Tuco Intelligent 's stories on HackerNoon Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.