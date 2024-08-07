TRUIST FINANCIAL
#2232 COMPANY RANKING
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; bankcard lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; insurance, such as property and casualty, life, health, employee benefits, workers compensation and professional liability, surety coverage, title, and other insurance products; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; and payment, lease financing, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium and commercial finance, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, government finance, commercial middle market lending, small business and student lending, floor plan and commercial mortgage lending, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investment, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides corporate and investment banking, retail and wholesale brokerage, securities underwriting, and investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 2,517 banking offices. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.
38,335 emps
Since 1891
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TRUIST FINANCIAL (TFC)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #2232
Truist Financial's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Truist Financial's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Truist Financial Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Trex Company (TREX)
markets.businessinsider.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
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markets.businessinsider.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Truist Securities Reiterates Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Buy Recommendation
msn.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Truist Securities Maintains ON Semiconductor (ON) Buy Recommendation
msn.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Seek to Avoid 'Devastating' House Foreclosure
aol.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Downtown Winston-Salem will look to fill empty buildings, modernize parking in 2024
bizjournals.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Sunlight Financial to be bought by investors through Chapter 11 reorganization plan
bizjournals.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Seek to Avoid 'Devastating' House Foreclosure
aol.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Say Losing Home Would Be ‘Devastating’ in Attempt to Avoid Foreclosure
usmagazine.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Join Forces in an Attempt to Avoid ‘Devastating’ Foreclosure
yahoo.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Say Losing Home Would Be ‘Devastating’ in Attempt to Avoid Foreclosure
yahoo.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Krispy Kreme's stock gets downgraded as analyst says weight-loss drugs could hurt donut sales
msn.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
Truist Financial's Subsidiaries
Truist Financial
(truist.com)
👥 38,335 employees 🌎 since 1891
SunTrust Banks
(suntrust.com)
👥 38,335 employees 🌎 since 1891