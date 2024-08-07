TRANSECU #333 COMPANY RANKING

Transecur™ is proud to be providing electronic cargo tracking system for monitoring of transit cargo to the Govt. of India and Govt. of Nepal. Transecur also provides services for export consignments to Bangladesh and Nepal as well as Bangladesh's exports through India. Transecur’s ECTS provides complete shipment visibility & cargo security, combined with the convenience of electronically filing your documents & declaration.