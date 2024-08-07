TRANSECU
#333 COMPANY RANKING
Transecur™ is proud to be providing electronic cargo tracking system for monitoring of transit cargo to the Govt. of India and Govt. of Nepal. Transecur also provides services for export consignments to Bangladesh and Nepal as well as Bangladesh's exports through India. Transecur’s ECTS provides complete shipment visibility & cargo security, combined with the convenience of electronically filing your documents & declaration.
Since 1994
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TRANSECU
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EVERGREEN INDEX #333
Transecu's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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