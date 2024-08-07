ETSY
#50 COMPANY RANKING
Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels. Further, the company provides various seller tools, including Shop Manager dashboard, a centralized hub for Etsy sellers to track orders, manage inventory, view metrics and statistics, and have conversations with their customers; and Sell on Etsy, an application to enable enhanced onboarding and video uploading. Additionally, it offers Etsy seller analytics pages that provides insights regarding traffic acquisition for their shops; Targeted Offers, a sales and promotions tool, and social media tool; and accounting and bookkeeping services. The company also provides educational resources comprising blog posts, video tutorials, Etsy Seller Handbook, Etsy.com online forums, and insights; Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers; and a Star Seller program. As of December 31, 2021, it connected a total of 7.5 million active sellers to 96.3 million active buyers; and had 120 million items for sale. The company was formerly known as Indieco, Inc changed its name to Etsy, Inc. in June 2006. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.
2400 emps
Since 2011
Worth 7.3B
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ETSY (ETSY)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #50
Etsy's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Etsyshop: The Ultimate Etsy Product Research & Analytics Tool
Thu Dec 26 2024 By MarGrowth
Amazon and eBay Alternatives — A Comparison
Wed Sep 19 2018 By Patrick Manfra
How hacking my wife’s Etsy business led to my first SaaS product
Wed Aug 23 2017 By Alex Daro
How to Build a Magento Multi-Vendor Marketplace Website like Amazon, Alibaba & Etsy
Sat Aug 03 2019 By reshma
How to Build a P2P Marketplace like Upwork, Etsy, or Airbnb: Steps, Challenges, and Key Metrics
Mon Jan 19 1970 By Dan Fedirko
From SEO to GEO: AI’s 2026 Outlook for Online Retail
Tue Mar 03 2026 By Elay Romanov
Ahead of CES 2026: Cameras and Maker Tools May Be Turning Into Software Businesses
Wed Dec 31 2025 By susie liu
The Boredom Paradox: How Risk-Averse Engineering Built the Internet's Most Resilient Companies
Wed Nov 19 2025 By Igboanugo David Ugochukwu
If You're a Facebook User, You're Being Monitored by Thousands of Companies
Sun Aug 24 2025 By The Markup
Take Your Gran Turismo 7 Sim Racing to the Next Level with a DIY Tachometer
Thu Jul 24 2025 By Scott Eggimann
Error Pages Through the Ages: How Smart Brands Make Wrong Turns Feel Right
Wed Jun 11 2025 By Olena Mostepan
These 6 AI Tools Turn Your Crappy Phone Pics Into Studio-Quality Product Shots — No Fancy Gear Neede
Wed Apr 23 2025 By Bigi Lui
Etsy's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Vinted tax rules explained: Do you need to declare your earnings?
independent.co.uk
Tue Mar 31 2026
ChatGPT Revamps Shopping Features, Drops In-App Checkout
macrumors.com
Wed Mar 25 2026
OpenAI's first try at agentic shopping stumbled. It's trying again
cnbc.com
Fri Mar 20 2026
HMRC to review earnings of four million online sellers
telegraph.co.uk
Tue Mar 17 2026
Best kids’ journals 2026, tried and tested
independent.co.uk
Mon Mar 16 2026
Magnet chess games sold on Amazon, Etsy recalled for serious injury risk, CPSC says
fox4news.com
Fri Mar 13 2026
More than 150,000 magnet games recalled because of frightening safety risk
pennlive.com
Thu Mar 12 2026
PrintKK Partners with Etsy, Giving Sellers Access to Print-on-Demand Fulfillment Across Nearly 200 Countries
manilatimes.net
Thu Mar 05 2026
The Braves are cursed, so I hired witches off Etsy
ajc.com
Wed Mar 04 2026
XtraMaker Launches 5-in-1 Desktop DTF Printer, Delivering Consistent, High-Quality Output for Small Businesses and Creators
manilatimes.net
Mon Mar 02 2026
Argos launching new way to shop to rival Amazon, eBay and Etsy
mirror.co.uk
Thu Feb 12 2026
Argos making major change to online shopping to rival Amazon, eBay, Etsy
birminghammail.co.uk
Thu Feb 12 2026