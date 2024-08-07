ETSY

#50 COMPANY RANKING
Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels. Further, the company provides various seller tools, including Shop Manager dashboard, a centralized hub for Etsy sellers to track orders, manage inventory, view metrics and statistics, and have conversations with their customers; and Sell on Etsy, an application to enable enhanced onboarding and video uploading. Additionally, it offers Etsy seller analytics pages that provides insights regarding traffic acquisition for their shops; Targeted Offers, a sales and promotions tool, and social media tool; and accounting and bookkeeping services. The company also provides educational resources comprising blog posts, video tutorials, Etsy Seller Handbook, Etsy.com online forums, and insights; Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers; and a Star Seller program. As of December 31, 2021, it connected a total of 7.5 million active sellers to 96.3 million active buyers; and had 120 million items for sale. The company was formerly known as Indieco, Inc changed its name to Etsy, Inc. in June 2006. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.
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etsy.com
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2400 emps
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Since 2011
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Worth 7.3B
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ETSY (ETSY)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #50

Etsy's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Etsyshop: The Ultimate Etsy Product Research & Analytics Tool

Etsyshop: The Ultimate Etsy Product Research & Analytics Tool

Thu Dec 26 2024 By MarGrowth

Amazon and eBay Alternatives — A Comparison

Amazon and eBay Alternatives — A Comparison

Wed Sep 19 2018 By Patrick Manfra

How hacking my wife’s Etsy business led to my first SaaS product

How hacking my wife’s Etsy business led to my first SaaS product

Wed Aug 23 2017 By Alex Daro

How to Build a Magento Multi-Vendor Marketplace Website like Amazon, Alibaba & Etsy

How to Build a Magento Multi-Vendor Marketplace Website like Amazon, Alibaba & Etsy

Sat Aug 03 2019 By reshma

How to Build a P2P Marketplace like Upwork, Etsy, or Airbnb: Steps, Challenges, and Key Metrics

How to Build a P2P Marketplace like Upwork, Etsy, or Airbnb: Steps, Challenges, and Key Metrics

Mon Jan 19 1970 By Dan Fedirko

From SEO to GEO: AI’s 2026 Outlook for Online Retail

From SEO to GEO: AI’s 2026 Outlook for Online Retail

Tue Mar 03 2026 By Elay Romanov

Ahead of CES 2026: Cameras and Maker Tools May Be Turning Into Software Businesses

Ahead of CES 2026: Cameras and Maker Tools May Be Turning Into Software Businesses

Wed Dec 31 2025 By susie liu

The Boredom Paradox: How Risk-Averse Engineering Built the Internet's Most Resilient Companies

The Boredom Paradox: How Risk-Averse Engineering Built the Internet's Most Resilient Companies

Wed Nov 19 2025 By Igboanugo David Ugochukwu

If You're a Facebook User, You're Being Monitored by Thousands of Companies

If You're a Facebook User, You're Being Monitored by Thousands of Companies

Sun Aug 24 2025 By The Markup

Take Your Gran Turismo 7 Sim Racing to the Next Level with a DIY Tachometer

Take Your Gran Turismo 7 Sim Racing to the Next Level with a DIY Tachometer

Thu Jul 24 2025 By Scott Eggimann

Error Pages Through the Ages: How Smart Brands Make Wrong Turns Feel Right

Error Pages Through the Ages: How Smart Brands Make Wrong Turns Feel Right

Wed Jun 11 2025 By Olena Mostepan

These 6 AI Tools Turn Your Crappy Phone Pics Into Studio-Quality Product Shots — No Fancy Gear Neede

These 6 AI Tools Turn Your Crappy Phone Pics Into Studio-Quality Product Shots — No Fancy Gear Neede

Wed Apr 23 2025 By Bigi Lui

Etsy's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Vinted tax rules explained: Do you need to declare your earnings?

Vinted tax rules explained: Do you need to declare your earnings?

independent.co.uk

Tue Mar 31 2026

ChatGPT Revamps Shopping Features, Drops In-App Checkout

ChatGPT Revamps Shopping Features, Drops In-App Checkout

macrumors.com

Wed Mar 25 2026

OpenAI's first try at agentic shopping stumbled. It's trying again

OpenAI's first try at agentic shopping stumbled. It's trying again

cnbc.com

Fri Mar 20 2026

HMRC to review earnings of four million online sellers

HMRC to review earnings of four million online sellers

telegraph.co.uk

Tue Mar 17 2026

Best kids’ journals 2026, tried and tested

Best kids’ journals 2026, tried and tested

independent.co.uk

Mon Mar 16 2026

Magnet chess games sold on Amazon, Etsy recalled for serious injury risk, CPSC says

Magnet chess games sold on Amazon, Etsy recalled for serious injury risk, CPSC says

fox4news.com

Fri Mar 13 2026

More than 150,000 magnet games recalled because of frightening safety risk

More than 150,000 magnet games recalled because of frightening safety risk

pennlive.com

Thu Mar 12 2026

PrintKK Partners with Etsy, Giving Sellers Access to Print-on-Demand Fulfillment Across Nearly 200 Countries

PrintKK Partners with Etsy, Giving Sellers Access to Print-on-Demand Fulfillment Across Nearly 200 Countries

manilatimes.net

Thu Mar 05 2026

The Braves are cursed, so I hired witches off Etsy

The Braves are cursed, so I hired witches off Etsy

ajc.com

Wed Mar 04 2026

XtraMaker Launches 5-in-1 Desktop DTF Printer, Delivering Consistent, High-Quality Output for Small Businesses and Creators

XtraMaker Launches 5-in-1 Desktop DTF Printer, Delivering Consistent, High-Quality Output for Small Businesses and Creators

manilatimes.net

Mon Mar 02 2026

Argos launching new way to shop to rival Amazon, eBay and Etsy

Argos launching new way to shop to rival Amazon, eBay and Etsy

mirror.co.uk

Thu Feb 12 2026

Argos making major change to online shopping to rival Amazon, eBay, Etsy

Argos making major change to online shopping to rival Amazon, eBay, Etsy

birminghammail.co.uk

Thu Feb 12 2026

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