INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS

#1708 COMPANY RANKING
Instructure Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based learning, assessment, development, and engagement systems worldwide. It offers Canvas Learning Management System that includes assessments, analytics, and learning content for K-12 and higher education institutions; Canvas Studio, an online video platform; Canvas Catalog, a course catalog and registration system; Canvas Assessment, a solution for assessments that include MasteryConnect, a robust student assessment management system, and Certica, which provides assessment content solutions and analytics to inform daily instruction in the classroom and data; Canvas Network that allows access to open online courses; Impact that helps K-12 and higher education institutions to improve technology adoption and evaluate impact of educational technology; and Elevate Data Sync, a solution that allows edtech vendors to share learning data between K-12 and higher education applications. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
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instructure.com
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1,000 - 20,000 emps
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Since 2008
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Worth 4.8B
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INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS (INST)

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Instructure Holdings's stories on HackerNoon

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Instructure Holdings's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Instructure stock gains on report Thoma Bravo exploring sale

Instructure stock gains on report Thoma Bravo exploring sale

seekingalpha.com

Sun May 19 2024

Needham Reiterates Instructure Holdings (INST) Buy Recommendation

Needham Reiterates Instructure Holdings (INST) Buy Recommendation

msn.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Meta Platforms (META), Instructure Holdings (INST) and Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Meta Platforms (META), Instructure Holdings (INST) and Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

markets.businessinsider.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) and SPS Commerce (SPSC)

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) and SPS Commerce (SPSC)

markets.businessinsider.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Q3 2023 Instructure Holdings Inc Earnings Call

Q3 2023 Instructure Holdings Inc Earnings Call

finance.yahoo.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Instructure Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INST) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Instructure Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INST) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

insidermonkey.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

US: Instructure buys academic credentialing platform

US: Instructure buys academic credentialing platform

educationinvestor.co.uk

Tue Oct 31 2023

Instructure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Instructure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

sfgate.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Instructure Holdings (INST) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Instructure Holdings (INST) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

finance.yahoo.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Instructure signs agreement to acquire Parchment

Instructure signs agreement to acquire Parchment

msn.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Stocks Set to Open Higher as Investors Await Fed Meeting and U.S. Jobs Data

Stocks Set to Open Higher as Investors Await Fed Meeting and U.S. Jobs Data

msn.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) and Cimpress (CMPR)

Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) and Cimpress (CMPR)

markets.businessinsider.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

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