INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS #1708 COMPANY RANKING

Instructure Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based learning, assessment, development, and engagement systems worldwide. It offers Canvas Learning Management System that includes assessments, analytics, and learning content for K-12 and higher education institutions; Canvas Studio, an online video platform; Canvas Catalog, a course catalog and registration system; Canvas Assessment, a solution for assessments that include MasteryConnect, a robust student assessment management system, and Certica, which provides assessment content solutions and analytics to inform daily instruction in the classroom and data; Canvas Network that allows access to open online courses; Impact that helps K-12 and higher education institutions to improve technology adoption and evaluate impact of educational technology; and Elevate Data Sync, a solution that allows edtech vendors to share learning data between K-12 and higher education applications. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.