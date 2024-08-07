TOPPR CANADA-PARTNER #2959 COMPANY RANKING

Toppr is India's leading after-school learning app on a mission to make learning personalised. We are an extremely passionate team of engineers, educators and designers making consistent strides in product innovation to enhance user experience. We cater to the individual learning styles of students and provide the widest K12 syllabus coverage with 1 million course combinations. We help students prepare for various school, board, and competitive exams. Abled with artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data, we study student behaviour and create adaptive learning paths with infinite combinations. This ensures that every student has a unique and personalised learning experience. Toppr has won multiple awards since its inception! * Top 50 International Education Companies with Impact - Tyton Global Growth 50 - 2018 * Best Education Platform - Indian Education Awards 2018 * Best Educational Website Award - IAMAI Awards 2017 and 2018 * Best in Education Industry - AWS Mobility Awards 2017 * Top 10 Hottest Startups - CB Insights 2015 * Top 20 - EdTechX Global Awards - 2017