TOPPR CANADA-PARTNER

#2959 COMPANY RANKING
Toppr is India's leading after-school learning app on a mission to make learning personalised. We are an extremely passionate team of engineers, educators and designers making consistent strides in product innovation to enhance user experience. We cater to the individual learning styles of students and provide the widest K12 syllabus coverage with 1 million course combinations. We help students prepare for various school, board, and competitive exams. Abled with artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data, we study student behaviour and create adaptive learning paths with infinite combinations. This ensures that every student has a unique and personalised learning experience. Toppr has won multiple awards since its inception! * Top 50 International Education Companies with Impact - Tyton Global Growth 50 - 2018 * Best Education Platform - Indian Education Awards 2018 * Best Educational Website Award - IAMAI Awards 2017 and 2018 * Best in Education Industry - AWS Mobility Awards 2017 * Top 10 Hottest Startups - CB Insights 2015 * Top 20 - EdTechX Global Awards - 2017
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toppr.com
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501-1000 emps
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Since 2013
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Worth 150M
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TOPPR CANADA-PARTNER

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Toppr Canada-Partner's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
The 11 Best Credit Cards In Canada, According To Financial Experts

The 11 Best Credit Cards In Canada, According To Financial Experts

msn.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Niagara man charged with murder related to intimate partner violence incident, police say

Niagara man charged with murder related to intimate partner violence incident, police say

cbc.ca

Sat Oct 28 2023

More than half of B.C. businesses in survey reported cyberattacks in past year

More than half of B.C. businesses in survey reported cyberattacks in past year

msn.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

Best Personal Loans In Canada For October 2023

Best Personal Loans In Canada For October 2023

forbes.com

Tue Oct 17 2023

CD&R taps Porter as operating advisor

CD&R taps Porter as operating advisor

pehub.com

Tue Oct 17 2023

Hardeep Singh Nijjar: US urges India to cooperate with probe into killing of Sikh separatist in Canada

Hardeep Singh Nijjar: US urges India to cooperate with probe into killing of Sikh separatist in Canada

news.sky.com

Tue Oct 17 2023

Sun Life and Children's Aid Foundation of Canada partner to improve access to mental health programming for young people in government care

Sun Life and Children's Aid Foundation of Canada partner to improve access to mental health programming for young people in government care

stockhouse.com

Sat Oct 14 2023

Canadian North partners with Calgary university to offer jobs to aviation graduates

Canadian North partners with Calgary university to offer jobs to aviation graduates

cbc.ca

Fri Oct 13 2023

'Win-win': Committee to probe tri-partner rec centre deal in Penetang

'Win-win': Committee to probe tri-partner rec centre deal in Penetang

thespec.com

Fri Oct 13 2023

CAPA News Briefs

CAPA News Briefs

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Fri Oct 13 2023

Why is Canada Life participating life insurance a good option to consider in times of market volatility?

Why is Canada Life participating life insurance a good option to consider in times of market volatility?

advisor.ca

Fri Oct 13 2023

What is Canada Life doing to support advisors during these uncertain times?

What is Canada Life doing to support advisors during these uncertain times?

advisor.ca

Thu Oct 12 2023

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