TMZ #1289 COMPANY RANKING

TMZ is the first multi-platform, three-screen success for any media company and stands out as the most-cited entertainment news source in the world. Launched in 2005, TMZ's meteoric rise is based on a consistent ability to break celebrity news. TMZ goes where stars work, live, and play and takes its audience into a world where the reality is even more fascinating than the hype. TMZ breaks the biggest stories in entertainment as only it can with accuracy, irreverent humor and youthful energy. TMZ connects with the public across its broadcast and digital platforms by providing a fresh, unvarnished, and honest take on celebrities and their real lives. The TMZ brand is the most trusted, the most talked about, and the highest quality entertainment news outlet in the world. Properties: TMZ on TV, TMZ Live, TMZ Sports, TMZ.com, and TooFab.com.