THUMBTACK PHILIPPINES #3921 COMPANY RANKING

At Thumbtack, we help people care for their home from top to bottom, whether it’s a minor repair or a major remodel. Through the Thumbtack app, people can effortlessly manage their homes — confidently knowing what to do, when to do it and who to hire. We don't just connect millions of customers to the right pros for their projects. We empower people across the country to fix, maintain and improve their most valuable asset. Bringing the $600 billion+ home services industry online, Thumbtack is a technology leader creating a new era of home care. Working at Thumbtack means being part of a dynamic culture built on integrity, inclusion, and authenticity—where our leaders listen to feedback and take action. We’ll equip you to do the best work of your career, give you the flexibility to live wherever you want, and treat you like you’re our greatest asset because you are. If making an impact and the chance to do good inspires you, join us! Imagine what we’ll build together. 2022 Great Place to Work Certified Company 2022 Great Place to Work & Fortune Best Workplace in the Bay 2022 Great Place to Work & Fortune Best Medium Workplace 2022 Great Place to Work & Fortune Best Workplace in Technology To learn more about life at Thumbtack and see current job openings, visit www.thumbtack.com/careers. Thumbtack’s investors include Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, Javelin Venture Partners, Baillie Gifford, and CapitalG, among others.