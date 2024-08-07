MALAY MAIL ONLINE #952 COMPANY RANKING

Established since 1896, Malay Mail has evolved from its early days of print media to adopting a digital-first mindset in producing news and content. We strive to keep our audiences informed on the latest happenings in the Malaysian landscape. Malay Mail impacts over 3 million digital readers each month through our coverage of Malaysian news, world news, and lifestyle, tech, and business content and is constantly growing our numbers through new and innovative digital strategies. As an organisation that is going through rapid digital transformation, we are constantly on the lookout for talents that are passionate, driven, and knowledgeable in digital media.