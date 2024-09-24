NEWSABOUT
TERRENITY

StartUps2024 nominee

www.terrenity.org
1 employees
Since n.d.

#11566
Terrenity is on a quest to bring ecovillages to the world as a viable model...

TERRENITY

EVERGREEN INDEX #11566

HACKERNOON STORIES ON TERRENITY

hackernoon.com | Startups Of The Week | Feb 27 2025
Meet Trexx, Terrenity, and Bunnyshell: HackerNoon Startups of the Week
hackernoon.com | Startups of The Year | Oct 9 2024
Startups of The Year 2024: 3,246 Startups Nominated in the Climate Tech Industry
hackernoon.com | Startups of The Year | Oct 7 2024
Startups of The Year 2024: 19,821 Startups Nominated in the Professional Services Industry
hackernoon.com | The RestfulAPI Publication | May 24 2024
Impactful Road Update Systems: Practical and Research Implications for Commuters and Agencies
Terrenity WIKI

