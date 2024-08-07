TELUS INTERNATIONAL PHILIPPINES #1856 COMPANY RANKING

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers high-tech, high-touch customer experiences powered by next-gen digital solutions. With almost 50,000 team members in 20 countries around the world, TELUS International’s solutions cover customer experience, content moderation, digital transformation, work-from-home, IT lifecycle, advisory and digital consulting, trust & safety, and back-office support. Fueling any stage of company growth, TELUS International partners with some of the world’s most disruptive brands from fast-growing tech, financial services and fintech, games, travel and hospitality, healthcare, and ICT industries. The company serves clients in over 50 languages. TELUS International Philippines, Inc. is a leading Philippines-based provider of digitally-enabled customer experience and business process solutions and a proud member of the TELUS International family. Today, TELUS International Philippines has a team of almost 18,000-strong, and maintains six sites strategically located throughout Metro Manila, and a seventh site in Iloilo, all of which support customer experience and digital IT outsourcing for some of the world’s top brands. Learn more at: telusinternational.com.