TELUS INTERNATIONAL PHILIPPINES
#1856 COMPANY RANKING
TELUS International designs, builds and delivers high-tech, high-touch customer experiences powered by next-gen digital solutions. With almost 50,000 team members in 20 countries around the world, TELUS International’s solutions cover customer experience, content moderation, digital transformation, work-from-home, IT lifecycle, advisory and digital consulting, trust & safety, and back-office support. Fueling any stage of company growth, TELUS International partners with some of the world’s most disruptive brands from fast-growing tech, financial services and fintech, games, travel and hospitality, healthcare, and ICT industries. The company serves clients in over 50 languages. TELUS International Philippines, Inc. is a leading Philippines-based provider of digitally-enabled customer experience and business process solutions and a proud member of the TELUS International family. Today, TELUS International Philippines has a team of almost 18,000-strong, and maintains six sites strategically located throughout Metro Manila, and a seventh site in Iloilo, all of which support customer experience and digital IT outsourcing for some of the world’s top brands. Learn more at: telusinternational.com.
25000-37000 emps
Since 2001
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TELUS INTERNATIONAL PHILIPPINES (TIXT)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #1856
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TELUS International Philippines's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
TELUS International and Local Measure Announce Partnership to Elevate GenAI-Fueled CX with Engage Platform Integration
aithority.com
Wed Mar 06 2024
TELUS, TerreStar and Skylo demonstrate Canada’s first two-way communication between smartphones and satellites
markets.businessinsider.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
PH ranks 7th in ‘fastest-growing’ global remote work hubs
pna.gov.ph
Tue Oct 31 2023
Philippines is 7th fastest-growing remote work hub worldwide—list
msn.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
TELUS International lance Fuel iX pour fournir aux marques et à leurs clients des expériences intelligentes alimentées par l’IA.
joplinglobe.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
TELUS International Launches Fuel iX to Drive AI-fueled Intelligent Experiences for Brands and Their Customers
bakersfield.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
Suzuki Auto 3S Shop relocates to bigger site in Isabela
msn.com
Wed Oct 25 2023
TELUS Wise expands with new Responsible AI online workshop for teens
markets.businessinsider.com
Mon Oct 23 2023
TELUS Wise expands with new Responsible AI online workshop for teens
benzinga.com
Mon Oct 23 2023
Marcos says Philippines will defend waters against Chinese aggression
abcnews.go.com
Thu Oct 19 2023
STYLE WEEKEND: Syndeo Hydrafacial, Public Eatery, Lazada Choice
mb.com.ph
Wed Oct 18 2023
Down 13 Percent This Year, Can TELUS Stock Turn it Around?
fool.ca
Tue Oct 17 2023