TELUS INTERNATIONAL PHILIPPINES

#1856 COMPANY RANKING
TELUS International designs, builds and delivers high-tech, high-touch customer experiences powered by next-gen digital solutions. With almost 50,000 team members in 20 countries around the world, TELUS International’s solutions cover customer experience, content moderation, digital transformation, work-from-home, IT lifecycle, advisory and digital consulting, trust & safety, and back-office support. Fueling any stage of company growth, TELUS International partners with some of the world’s most disruptive brands from fast-growing tech, financial services and fintech, games, travel and hospitality, healthcare, and ICT industries. The company serves clients in over 50 languages. TELUS International Philippines, Inc. is a leading Philippines-based provider of digitally-enabled customer experience and business process solutions and a proud member of the TELUS International family. Today, TELUS International Philippines has a team of almost 18,000-strong, and maintains six sites strategically located throughout Metro Manila, and a seventh site in Iloilo, all of which support customer experience and digital IT outsourcing for some of the world’s top brands. Learn more at: telusinternational.com.
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25000-37000 emps
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Since 2001
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TELUS International Philippines's stories on HackerNoon

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TELUS International Philippines's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
TELUS International and Local Measure Announce Partnership to Elevate GenAI-Fueled CX with Engage Platform Integration

TELUS International and Local Measure Announce Partnership to Elevate GenAI-Fueled CX with Engage Platform Integration

aithority.com

Wed Mar 06 2024

TELUS, TerreStar and Skylo demonstrate Canada’s first two-way communication between smartphones and satellites

TELUS, TerreStar and Skylo demonstrate Canada’s first two-way communication between smartphones and satellites

markets.businessinsider.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

PH ranks 7th in ‘fastest-growing’ global remote work hubs

PH ranks 7th in ‘fastest-growing’ global remote work hubs

pna.gov.ph

Tue Oct 31 2023

Philippines is 7th fastest-growing remote work hub worldwide—list

Philippines is 7th fastest-growing remote work hub worldwide—list

msn.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

TELUS International lance Fuel iX pour fournir aux marques et à leurs clients des expériences intelligentes alimentées par l’IA.

TELUS International lance Fuel iX pour fournir aux marques et à leurs clients des expériences intelligentes alimentées par l’IA.

joplinglobe.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

TELUS International Launches Fuel iX to Drive AI-fueled Intelligent Experiences for Brands and Their Customers

TELUS International Launches Fuel iX to Drive AI-fueled Intelligent Experiences for Brands and Their Customers

bakersfield.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Suzuki Auto 3S Shop relocates to bigger site in Isabela

Suzuki Auto 3S Shop relocates to bigger site in Isabela

msn.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

TELUS Wise expands with new Responsible AI online workshop for teens

TELUS Wise expands with new Responsible AI online workshop for teens

markets.businessinsider.com

Mon Oct 23 2023

TELUS Wise expands with new Responsible AI online workshop for teens

TELUS Wise expands with new Responsible AI online workshop for teens

benzinga.com

Mon Oct 23 2023

Marcos says Philippines will defend waters against Chinese aggression

Marcos says Philippines will defend waters against Chinese aggression

abcnews.go.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

STYLE WEEKEND: Syndeo Hydrafacial, Public Eatery, Lazada Choice

STYLE WEEKEND: Syndeo Hydrafacial, Public Eatery, Lazada Choice

mb.com.ph

Wed Oct 18 2023

Down 13 Percent This Year, Can TELUS Stock Turn it Around?

Down 13 Percent This Year, Can TELUS Stock Turn it Around?

fool.ca

Tue Oct 17 2023

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