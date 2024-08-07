TAPTAP DIGITAL #3224 COMPANY RANKING

Taptap Digital is a marketing & advertising technology company founded in 2010 that dynamically connects brands to their audiences around the globe. Through its Sonata Platform, developed by engineers and doctorates, TAPTAP Digital offers a suite of products under one progressive technology stack to empower precise audience segmentation at scale, full-funnel, omnichannel media activation and advanced measurement and attribution from the first touch. The Sonata platform is an open environment that values true buying transparency and publisher neutrality. Our technology was designed for fully managed or self service clients to create customizable solutions across devices and media channels with the user journey at the center. At TAPTAP Digital, we believe that context, like geospatial intelligence, environmental cues and deterministic data, should be woven into every media solution because it provides crucial information about the user moment. Our goal is to help our clients secure not only qualitative metrics, but also quantitative, bottom-line measurable returns. Get in touch with us at marketing@taptapdigital.com.