TAPTAP DIGITAL

#3224 COMPANY RANKING
Taptap Digital is a marketing & advertising technology company founded in 2010 that dynamically connects brands to their audiences around the globe. Through its Sonata Platform, developed by engineers and doctorates, TAPTAP Digital offers a suite of products under one progressive technology stack to empower precise audience segmentation at scale, full-funnel, omnichannel media activation and advanced measurement and attribution from the first touch. The Sonata platform is an open environment that values true buying transparency and publisher neutrality. Our technology was designed for fully managed or self service clients to create customizable solutions across devices and media channels with the user journey at the center. At TAPTAP Digital, we believe that context, like geospatial intelligence, environmental cues and deterministic data, should be woven into every media solution because it provides crucial information about the user moment. Our goal is to help our clients secure not only qualitative metrics, but also quantitative, bottom-line measurable returns. Get in touch with us at marketing@taptapdigital.com.
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taptapdigital.com
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Since 2010
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TAPTAP DIGITAL

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EVERGREEN INDEX #3224

Taptap Digital's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Taptap Digital's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Nigel Clarkson lands global revenue role at Taptap Digital

Nigel Clarkson lands global revenue role at Taptap Digital

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Wed Nov 01 2023

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Learn Digital Marketing Online

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Sat Oct 21 2023

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Adobe Introduces Project Primrose, a Digital Animated Dress That Can Change Patterns

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The best third-party video game controller is about to get even better

The best third-party video game controller is about to get even better

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Thu Oct 12 2023

PS5’s new Digital Edition brings console gaming one step closer to PC

PS5’s new Digital Edition brings console gaming one step closer to PC

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Wed Oct 11 2023

Sony’s Crunchyroll Launches Free 24-Hour Streaming Channel in Bid to Reach ‘Anime-Curious’ Audiences

Sony’s Crunchyroll Launches Free 24-Hour Streaming Channel in Bid to Reach ‘Anime-Curious’ Audiences

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Wed Oct 11 2023

About the Digital Licence app

About the Digital Licence app

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Bansko: Bulgaria's unlikely new digital nomad hub

Bansko: Bulgaria's unlikely new digital nomad hub

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Intel’s new Arc driver can boost your performance by up to 119%

Intel’s new Arc driver can boost your performance by up to 119%

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Thu Oct 05 2023

How to use iOS 17 FaceTime gestures (and what they look like)

How to use iOS 17 FaceTime gestures (and what they look like)

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Mon Oct 02 2023

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan is stepping down, with successor yet to be named

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan is stepping down, with successor yet to be named

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Thu Sep 28 2023

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