T-MOBILE US
#905 COMPANY RANKING
T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories. In addition, the company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands through its owned and operated retail stores, T-Mobile app and customer care channels, and its websites. It also sells its devices to dealers and other third-party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party websites. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 102,000 macro cell and 41,000 small cell/distributed antenna system sites. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.
70,000 emps
Since 1899
Worth 234.9B
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T-MOBILE US (TMUS)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #905
T-Mobile US's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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T-Mobile US's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Cisco confirms ongoing probe into alleged data breach • The Register
theregister.com
Tue Oct 15 2024
US Mobile review: Exceptional budget phone plans with unique flexibility
businessinsider.com
Thu May 02 2024
T-Mobile finally owns Ryan Reynolds-backed Mint Mobile
engadget.com
Thu May 02 2024
T-Mobile Completes Mint Mobile Deal, Promises New Perks for Mint Users | PCMag
pcmag.com
Wed May 01 2024
T-Mobile completes purchase of Mint and Ultra — what it means for subscribers | Tom's Guide
tomsguide.com
Wed May 01 2024
T-Mobile just bought Mint Mobile for $1.3 billion — and Ryan Reynolds could clear a cool $300 million
qz.com
Wed May 01 2024
T-Mobile just completed its acquisition of Ryan Reynolds' MVNO, Mint Mobile
androidpolice.com
Wed May 01 2024
New "Premium" Galaxy Watch Models, T-Mobile Old Plan Price Hikes, New Mobvoi Watch
droid-life.com
Wed May 01 2024
T-Mobile Closes Mint Mobile Deal, Promises to Keep $15 Monthly Plan Option - CNET
cnet.com
Wed May 01 2024
T-Mobile Officially Acquires Mint Mobile in $1.35 Billion Deal
gizmodo.com
Wed May 01 2024
T-Mobile now owns Mint Mobile with 'commitmint' to $15/mo price, adds free roaming
9to5google.com
Wed May 01 2024
T-Mobile, AT&T, Sprint, Verizon slapped with $200M fine — here’s what they illegally did with your data | Mashable
mashable.com
Wed May 01 2024
T-Mobile US's Subsidiaries
T-Mobile US
(t-mobile.com)
👥 70,000 employees 🌎 since 1899
SPRINT CORPORATION
(sprint.com)
👥 28500+ employees 🌎 since 1899