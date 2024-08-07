Payleven é a empresa de tecnologia focada em pagamentos móveis presente no Brasil e em mais de 10 países na Europa. Em 2013, fomos pioneiros no lançamento do leitor Chip&Senha e hoje oferecemos dois modelos de leitores de cartão. Com experiência comprovada em tecnologia e execução, nosso foco é fornecer ao microempresário e profissional liberal a possibilidade de aceitar cartões sem burocracia. Os leitores da payleven são focados no pequeno empreendedor e profissional liberal. São soluções democráticas de mPOS que utilizam a internet de um celular para fazer transações de débito e crédito. O aplicativo, disponível na plataforma Android e iOS, possibilita a total mobilidade para o usuário, o parcelamento de suas vendas e ele ainda pode acompanhar relatórios de suas vendas pelo seu Portal Minha Conta.

Payleven é a empresa de tecnologia focada em pagamentos móveis presente no Brasil e em mais de 10 países na Europa. Em 2013, fomos pioneiros no lançamento do leitor Chip&Senha e hoje oferecemos dois modelos de leitores de cartão. Com experiência comprovada em tecnologia e execução, nosso foco é fornecer ao microempresário e profissional liberal a possibilidade de aceitar cartões sem burocracia. Os leitores da payleven são focados no pequeno empreendedor e profissional liberal. São soluções democráticas de mPOS que utilizam a internet de um celular para fazer transações de débito e crédito. O aplicativo, disponível na plataforma Android e iOS, possibilita a total mobilidade para o usuário, o parcelamento de suas vendas e ele ainda pode acompanhar relatórios de suas vendas pelo seu Portal Minha Conta.

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Payleven 's stories on HackerNoon Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.

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