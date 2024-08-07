PAYLEVEN
#9534 COMPANY RANKING
Payleven é a empresa de tecnologia focada em pagamentos móveis presente no Brasil e em mais de 10 países na Europa. Em 2013, fomos pioneiros no lançamento do leitor Chip&Senha e hoje oferecemos dois modelos de leitores de cartão. Com experiência comprovada em tecnologia e execução, nosso foco é fornecer ao microempresário e profissional liberal a possibilidade de aceitar cartões sem burocracia. Os leitores da payleven são focados no pequeno empreendedor e profissional liberal. São soluções democráticas de mPOS que utilizam a internet de um celular para fazer transações de débito e crédito. O aplicativo, disponível na plataforma Android e iOS, possibilita a total mobilidade para o usuário, o parcelamento de suas vendas e ele ainda pode acompanhar relatórios de suas vendas pelo seu Portal Minha Conta.
3000+ emps
Since 2012
Worth 8B
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PAYLEVEN
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EVERGREEN INDEX #9534
Payleven's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
The Emperor's New Clothes
Sun Jul 23 2017 By Abhishek Kothari
Are Doge Payements Coming to Twitter?🚀
Tue Jul 25 2023 By Pragat Vyawahare
The Role of Volunteer Computing in Decentralized FaaS for Web3 Applications
Fri Jan 31 2025 By Blockchainize Any Technology
Startups of The Year 2023 Winners: North America
Wed Jan 24 2024 By Startups of The Year
Graph Traversal Algorithms: Visualizing Performance Variations in Route Finding Algorithms
Sat Oct 14 2023 By Anton Yarkov
Yet next day, May 24th, 1820
Sat Jul 29 2023 By Alexandre Dumas
The beginning of the nineteenth century
Fri Jul 21 2023 By Alexandre Dumas
Topographical Notes
Tue Jul 04 2023 By Leonardo Da Vinci
A Guide to Composing and Integrating APIs Together
Sat Dec 17 2022 By Stefan Avram
Build a Game Engine from Scratch in C++
Sun Apr 24 2022 By Pikuma.com
50+ Shortcut Links for Developers Productivity
Sun Jan 23 2022 By Rahul
Writing a Simple MVC (Model, View, Controller) App in Vanilla Javascript
Thu Mar 19 2020 By Eleazar Meza
Payleven's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Mobile POS Systems Market is likely at xx% CAGR by 2032 -Square, Ingenico, iZettle, Intuit, Payleven, PayPal, Adyen, CHARGE Anywhe
kaleidoscot.com
Tue Jun 06 2023
Tablet POS Systems Market Demand By Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2030 – Square, INGENICO, iZettle, Intuit, Payleven
marketwatch.com
Wed May 10 2023
Mobile POS Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities, and Recent Trends for Forecast Period 2023 to 2032
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Fri May 05 2023
Tablet POS Systems Market Global Analysis 2023-2030
marketwatch.com
Thu Apr 27 2023
Contactless Payment Terminals Market Growth will be Fueled by Innovative Product Offerings from Manufacturers
marketwatch.com
Tue Feb 14 2023
Tablet POS Systems Market is Touching New Level: Square, Intuit, Payleven, PayPal, Adyen
digitaljournal.com
Thu Dec 01 2022