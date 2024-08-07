SOFTBANK

#624 COMPANY RANKING
SoftBank Corp. operates as an affiliate of paypay bank corporation with 14.87% indirect stakes.
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softbank.jp
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55,070 emps
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Since 1986
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Worth 250.3B
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SOFTBANK (9434.T)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #624

SoftBank's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
SoftBank Eyes $20 Billion Valuation for PayPay in Possible U.S. IPO

SoftBank Eyes $20 Billion Valuation for PayPay in Possible U.S. IPO

Wed Oct 15 2025 By Tuan Anh Vu

Could It Be Worth Investing in Softbank’s ARM IPO and Other Tech News of the Week

Could It Be Worth Investing in Softbank’s ARM IPO and Other Tech News of the Week

Tue Sep 19 2023 By Nataraj

The Future of SoftBank: The Goose that Lays the Golden Eggs

The Future of SoftBank: The Goose that Lays the Golden Eggs

Wed Feb 17 2021 By flyfuture

SoftBank is Stifling Entrepreneurship

SoftBank is Stifling Entrepreneurship

Wed Jul 11 2018 By Max Zamkow

Is 'Twenty One' MicroStrategy's Downfall?

Is 'Twenty One' MicroStrategy's Downfall?

Wed Apr 30 2025 By Juan C. Guerrero

Banks, institutional investors, and Cryptocurrencies in 2020

Banks, institutional investors, and Cryptocurrencies in 2020

Fri Dec 20 2019 By Gee Turvinenko

4 Business Lessons From the Failure of Wework - The 47 Billion Dollar ‘Tech’ Company

4 Business Lessons From the Failure of Wework - The 47 Billion Dollar ‘Tech’ Company

Sun Jan 12 2020 By Misan Etchie

BloXroute Closes $70 million Series B Funding Round Headed by SoftBank Vision Fund 2

BloXroute Closes $70 million Series B Funding Round Headed by SoftBank Vision Fund 2

Thu Apr 14 2022 By Ishan Pandey

Softbank’s 300 year vision is already out of date, here’s why..

Softbank’s 300 year vision is already out of date, here’s why..

Fri Mar 08 2019 By Jamie Burke

SoftBank disrupts Venture Capital

SoftBank disrupts Venture Capital

Mon Jan 08 2018 By Trace Cohen

Japan’s SoftBank agrees to acquire British semiconductor firm ARM for €29 billion

Japan’s SoftBank agrees to acquire British semiconductor firm ARM for €29 billion

Mon Jul 18 2016 By Tech.eu

Cybersecurity Firm TAC Security Hits 10,000 Clients, Enters Top 5 in Global VM & AppSec

Cybersecurity Firm TAC Security Hits 10,000 Clients, Enters Top 5 in Global VM & AppSec

Thu Apr 02 2026 By CyberNewswire

SoftBank's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
PayPay Stock Surges Amid Post-IPO Fluctuations

PayPay Stock Surges Amid Post-IPO Fluctuations

benzinga.com

Fri Mar 13 2026

SoftBank-backed PayPay valued at $12.7 billion in Nasdaq debut

SoftBank-backed PayPay valued at $12.7 billion in Nasdaq debut

manilatimes.net

Fri Mar 13 2026

SoftBank’s PayPay Keeps Dual Listing on Table After Solid US IPO

SoftBank’s PayPay Keeps Dual Listing on Table After Solid US IPO

bloomberg.com

Fri Mar 13 2026

PayPay Makes Successful Nasdaq Debut - Valuation hits $12.7bn

PayPay Makes Successful Nasdaq Debut - Valuation hits $12.7bn

marketscreener.com

Thu Mar 12 2026

SoftBank-backed PayPay valued at $12.7 billion in Nasdaq debut

SoftBank-backed PayPay valued at $12.7 billion in Nasdaq debut

asia.nikkei.com

Thu Mar 12 2026

SoftBank-backed PayPay valued at $12.7bn in Nasdaq debut

SoftBank-backed PayPay valued at $12.7bn in Nasdaq debut

asia.nikkei.com

Thu Mar 12 2026

SoftBank-backed PayPay valued at $12.7 billion in Nasdaq debut as shares jump

SoftBank-backed PayPay valued at $12.7 billion in Nasdaq debut as shares jump

marketscreener.com

Thu Mar 12 2026

SoftBank-Backed PayPay Rises 19% After $880 Million IPO

SoftBank-Backed PayPay Rises 19% After $880 Million IPO

bloomberg.com

Thu Mar 12 2026

SoftBank-backed PayPay shares set to open 38% above IPO price

SoftBank-backed PayPay shares set to open 38% above IPO price

thestar.com.my

Thu Mar 12 2026

SoftBank-backed PayPay shares set to open 38% above IPO price

SoftBank-backed PayPay shares set to open 38% above IPO price

marketscreener.com

Thu Mar 12 2026

Rajeev Misra ramps up private equity bets as SoftBank scars fade

Rajeev Misra ramps up private equity bets as SoftBank scars fade

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Tue Feb 10 2026

SoftBank earnings set for OpenAI boost, with focus on future funding

SoftBank earnings set for OpenAI boost, with focus on future funding

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Tue Feb 10 2026

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