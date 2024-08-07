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Social Finance is a not for profit organisation that partners with governments, service providers, the voluntary sector and the financial community. Together, we find better ways of tackling social problems in the UK and globally. Our team comprises individuals drawn from diverse backgrounds who share a common passion for solving entrenched social problems. They work alongside a non-executive board of leading figures from the social, financial and governmental sectors. Whether you are looking for a partner to transform services through data insights and system redesign, investment for your social enterprise to scale your mission or an Outcomes Fund to align finance and mission here or abroad, we can help you deliver greater impact. Since we started in 2007, Social Finance has helped to pioneer a series of programmes to improve outcomes for individuals with complex needs. Our innovations, including the Social Impact Bond model, have mobilised more than £500 million globally. We have sister organisations in the US, Israel, the Netherlands and India and a network of partners across the world. In the UK, our work includes support for 2,000 short sentence offenders released from Peterborough Prison, 700 children on the edge of care in Essex and London, 4,500 young people at risk of dropping out of school, 3,000 isolated older people, 2,500 people with severe mental health issues, and 1,400 homeless youth and rough sleepers. Internationally, Social Finance is working with the Global Fund, World Bank, Grand Challenges Canada, the Inter-American Development Bank, USAID, DfID and others to address challenges in low and middle income countries using Development Impact Bonds and outcomes contracts.