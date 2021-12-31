HERU #256 COMPANY RANKING

Heru Inc. (www.seeheru.com) is a medical software company focused on the development of next-generation vision exams leveraging commercially available AR/VR head-mounted displays. The company pioneered the first multi-modal wearable solution, which has revolutionized healthcare by introducing several vision exams within a single platform. The platform’s dark adaptation exam and contrast sensitivity exams establish a market-leading AMD portfolio that may aid physicians in detecting subclinical early AMD and monitoring disease progression. Heru is leveraging its award-winning platform to build a comprehensive solution that is strongly correlated to the current standard of care and exceeds traditional standards of care in usability, cost, size, and portability. Future development includes therapeutic applications for personalized augmented vision correction. Heru was born out of the University of Miami’s Bascom Palmer Eye Institute.