HERU

#256 COMPANY RANKING
Heru Inc. (www.seeheru.com) is a medical software company focused on the development of next-generation vision exams leveraging commercially available AR/VR head-mounted displays. The company pioneered the first multi-modal wearable solution, which has revolutionized healthcare by introducing several vision exams within a single platform. The platform’s dark adaptation exam and contrast sensitivity exams establish a market-leading AMD portfolio that may aid physicians in detecting subclinical early AMD and monitoring disease progression. Heru is leveraging its award-winning platform to build a comprehensive solution that is strongly correlated to the current standard of care and exceeds traditional standards of care in usability, cost, size, and portability. Future development includes therapeutic applications for personalized augmented vision correction. Heru was born out of the University of Miami’s Bascom Palmer Eye Institute.
computer emoji
seeheru.com
ninja emoji
32 as on Dec 31, 2021 emps
light emoji
Since 2018
twitter social iconlinkedin social iconfacebook social icon
#machine-learning#software-development#productivity
Company IndexTech Stories & NewsABOUT
Claim This Company
#256
Ranking Index(All Ranking)
0%
Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
0
Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
Coming Soon

HERU

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #256

Heru's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
How Are Digital Asset Investors Taxed in the US?

How Are Digital Asset Investors Taxed in the US?

Thu Jan 18 2024 By selva.f.ozelli

Engaged to the Battlements of Heart's Desire

Engaged to the Battlements of Heart's Desire

Fri May 05 2023 By H.G. Wells

Who Beat the Landlady?

Who Beat the Landlady?

Sat Mar 25 2023 By Fyodor Dostoyevsky

Of the relation which the Prophecy of John hath to those of Daniel

Of the relation which the Prophecy of John hath to those of Daniel

Sat Feb 11 2023 By Isaac Newton

Of the ten Kingdoms represented by the ten horns of the fourth Beast

Of the ten Kingdoms represented by the ten horns of the fourth Beast

Tue Jan 31 2023 By Isaac Newton

How a recommendation system Web App was Built

How a recommendation system Web App was Built

Fri Apr 08 2022 By pistocop

Waltonchain and the China Mobile IoT Alliance — Connecting the Dots with Crypto’s Biggest…

Waltonchain and the China Mobile IoT Alliance — Connecting the Dots with Crypto’s Biggest…

Sat Jan 13 2018 By HackerNoon Archives

YouTube Murals

YouTube Murals

Thu Oct 05 2017 By TD

WTF is The Blockchain?

WTF is The Blockchain?

Wed Jun 28 2017 By Mohit Mamoria

#Switch2Swift for Deep Learning

#Switch2Swift for Deep Learning

Fri Jul 26 2019 By benedikt.herudek

The Dark Art of Project Estimations

The Dark Art of Project Estimations

Sun Jan 18 1970 By Benudek

The Fact Machine III: Blockchains & Smart Contracts don’t matter that much

The Fact Machine III: Blockchains & Smart Contracts don’t matter that much

Sun Jan 18 1970 By Benudek

Heru's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Heru Distributes 3.5 Tons of Cayenne Pepper Harvest to Residents

Heru Distributes 3.5 Tons of Cayenne Pepper Harvest to Residents

beritajakarta.id

Wed Nov 01 2023

Acting Governor Heru Receives Appreciation from Health Minister in Handling Stunting in Jakarta

Acting Governor Heru Receives Appreciation from Health Minister in Handling Stunting in Jakarta

beritajakarta.id

Tue Oct 31 2023

Remote working for Jakarta public employees fails to tackle pollution

Remote working for Jakarta public employees fails to tackle pollution

thejakartapost.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Check out this innovative Nothing product that was ditched just before launch

Check out this innovative Nothing product that was ditched just before launch

androidpolice.com

Sat Oct 28 2023

Acting Governor Heru Opens HIPMI Jaya Education and Training Center

Acting Governor Heru Opens HIPMI Jaya Education and Training Center

beritajakarta.id

Fri Oct 27 2023

Jakarta Adjusts School Bus Schedule in Response to Residents’ Needs

Jakarta Adjusts School Bus Schedule in Response to Residents’ Needs

msn.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

Visiting Nagrak Rusunawa, Heru Guarantees Improvement of Basic Needs

Visiting Nagrak Rusunawa, Heru Guarantees Improvement of Basic Needs

beritajakarta.id

Thu Oct 26 2023

Amidst Flood Challenges, Acting Governor of DKI Focuses on Enhancing River Flow and Drainage Systems

Amidst Flood Challenges, Acting Governor of DKI Focuses on Enhancing River Flow and Drainage Systems

msn.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

One Year of Heru's Leadership, Jakarta's Economic Growth Figures Continue to Rise

One Year of Heru's Leadership, Jakarta's Economic Growth Figures Continue to Rise

beritajakarta.id

Thu Oct 26 2023

Unveiling the unseen: How the AIS Forum can address ‘invisible’ displacement

Unveiling the unseen: How the AIS Forum can address ‘invisible’ displacement

thejakartapost.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

Jakarta’s Work-from-Home Policy Ends: A Temporary Fix to a Persistent Problem

Jakarta’s Work-from-Home Policy Ends: A Temporary Fix to a Persistent Problem

msn.com

Tue Oct 24 2023

Heru: STQH, STG, and Pesparani Contingents will Win in National Competition

Heru: STQH, STG, and Pesparani Contingents will Win in National Competition

beritajakarta.id

Tue Oct 24 2023

Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!

Reviews About Heru

avatar

Heru WIKI

Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!