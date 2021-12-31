HERU
#256 COMPANY RANKING
Heru Inc. (www.seeheru.com) is a medical software company focused on the development of next-generation vision exams leveraging commercially available AR/VR head-mounted displays. The company pioneered the first multi-modal wearable solution, which has revolutionized healthcare by introducing several vision exams within a single platform. The platform’s dark adaptation exam and contrast sensitivity exams establish a market-leading AMD portfolio that may aid physicians in detecting subclinical early AMD and monitoring disease progression. Heru is leveraging its award-winning platform to build a comprehensive solution that is strongly correlated to the current standard of care and exceeds traditional standards of care in usability, cost, size, and portability. Future development includes therapeutic applications for personalized augmented vision correction. Heru was born out of the University of Miami’s Bascom Palmer Eye Institute.
32 as on Dec 31, 2021 emps
Since 2018
Claim This Company
#256Ranking Index(All Ranking)
Coming Soon
0%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
0Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
- Company Ranking
HERU
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #256
Heru's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
How Are Digital Asset Investors Taxed in the US?
Thu Jan 18 2024 By selva.f.ozelli
Engaged to the Battlements of Heart's Desire
Fri May 05 2023 By H.G. Wells
Who Beat the Landlady?
Sat Mar 25 2023 By Fyodor Dostoyevsky
Of the relation which the Prophecy of John hath to those of Daniel
Sat Feb 11 2023 By Isaac Newton
Of the ten Kingdoms represented by the ten horns of the fourth Beast
Tue Jan 31 2023 By Isaac Newton
How a recommendation system Web App was Built
Fri Apr 08 2022 By pistocop
Waltonchain and the China Mobile IoT Alliance — Connecting the Dots with Crypto’s Biggest…
Sat Jan 13 2018 By HackerNoon Archives
YouTube Murals
Thu Oct 05 2017 By TD
WTF is The Blockchain?
Wed Jun 28 2017 By Mohit Mamoria
#Switch2Swift for Deep Learning
Fri Jul 26 2019 By benedikt.herudek
The Dark Art of Project Estimations
Sun Jan 18 1970 By Benudek
The Fact Machine III: Blockchains & Smart Contracts don’t matter that much
Sun Jan 18 1970 By Benudek
Heru's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Heru Distributes 3.5 Tons of Cayenne Pepper Harvest to Residents
beritajakarta.id
Wed Nov 01 2023
Acting Governor Heru Receives Appreciation from Health Minister in Handling Stunting in Jakarta
beritajakarta.id
Tue Oct 31 2023
Remote working for Jakarta public employees fails to tackle pollution
thejakartapost.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
Check out this innovative Nothing product that was ditched just before launch
androidpolice.com
Sat Oct 28 2023
Acting Governor Heru Opens HIPMI Jaya Education and Training Center
beritajakarta.id
Fri Oct 27 2023
Jakarta Adjusts School Bus Schedule in Response to Residents’ Needs
msn.com
Thu Oct 26 2023
Visiting Nagrak Rusunawa, Heru Guarantees Improvement of Basic Needs
beritajakarta.id
Thu Oct 26 2023
Amidst Flood Challenges, Acting Governor of DKI Focuses on Enhancing River Flow and Drainage Systems
msn.com
Thu Oct 26 2023
One Year of Heru's Leadership, Jakarta's Economic Growth Figures Continue to Rise
beritajakarta.id
Thu Oct 26 2023
Unveiling the unseen: How the AIS Forum can address ‘invisible’ displacement
thejakartapost.com
Wed Oct 25 2023
Jakarta’s Work-from-Home Policy Ends: A Temporary Fix to a Persistent Problem
msn.com
Tue Oct 24 2023
Heru: STQH, STG, and Pesparani Contingents will Win in National Competition
beritajakarta.id
Tue Oct 24 2023