FARMER'S BUSINESS NETWORK #74 COMPANY RANKING

Farmer's Business Network, Inc. is an independent agricultural tech and commerce platform and farmer-to-farmer network that helps its members make confident decisions to ensure the economic viability of their farms and work toward a sustainable future. FBN is an advocate for family farmers and ranchers, and does whatever it takes to help farmers become more prosperous - whether it's through data science-driven agronomic insights about their fields, providing farm inputs through its e-commerce store, helping farmers sell their crop more intelligently and independently, or providing them with health or crop insurance. FBN arms farmers with the tools they need to make the best decisions for their business, their families and the planet. See the most commonly asked questions about Farmers Business Network: https://faq.fbn.com/s/ Follow Us @ twitter.com/FBNFarmers facebook.com/pages/Farmers-Business-Network/391276821026384 instagram.com/fbnfarmers/