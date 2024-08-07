SKYPE

#1429 COMPANY RANKING
Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions. The Intelligent Cloud segment licenses SQL, Windows Servers, Visual Studio, System Center, and related Client Access Licenses; GitHub that provides a collaboration platform and code hosting service for developers; Nuance provides healthcare and enterprise AI solutions; and Azure, a cloud platform. It also offers enterprise support, Microsoft consulting, and nuance professional services to assist customers in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions; and training and certification on Microsoft products. The More Personal Computing segment provides Windows original equipment manufacturer (OEM) licensing and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; Windows Commercial, such as volume licensing of the Windows operating system, Windows cloud services, and other Windows commercial offerings; patent licensing; and Windows Internet of Things. It also offers Surface, PC accessories, PCs, tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, and other devices; Gaming, including Xbox hardware, and Xbox content and services; video games and third-party video game royalties; and Search, including Bing and Microsoft advertising. The company sells its products through OEMs, distributors, and resellers; and directly through digital marketplaces, online stores, and retail stores. Microsoft Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.
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teams.live.com
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Since 1975
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Worth 8.5B
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SKYPE

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1429

Skype's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Goodbye, Skype: A Quiet Sign-Off for a Communication Icon

Goodbye, Skype: A Quiet Sign-Off for a Communication Icon

Tue May 06 2025 By Rey Dayola

Skype VS Zoom for Online Tutoring

Skype VS Zoom for Online Tutoring

Mon May 16 2022 By Ashely John

Will Zoom Become The Next Skype?

Will Zoom Become The Next Skype?

Fri Oct 23 2020 By Adam Carrigan

Stop Using Skype and Google Docs for Remote Interviews

Stop Using Skype and Google Docs for Remote Interviews

Sun Jan 19 2020 By Rahool

5 Mac Apps with the Largest Service Files

5 Mac Apps with the Largest Service Files

Sat Jan 16 2021 By Arina Lienkova

Top 5 Video Chat Apps of 2020

Top 5 Video Chat Apps of 2020

Thu May 28 2020 By Saima

Crypterium’s new crypto-fiat solution is here

Crypterium’s new crypto-fiat solution is here

Mon Aug 27 2018 By Crypterium

Corporations Goes with Remote Devs: Skype, Slack, GitHub, MySQL cases

Corporations Goes with Remote Devs: Skype, Slack, GitHub, MySQL cases

Thu Nov 28 2019 By Taras Tymoshchuck

A Practical Framework for Planning Ethnographic Research in Software Projects

A Practical Framework for Planning Ethnographic Research in Software Projects

Mon Nov 24 2025 By Ethnography Technology

Moxie Marlinspike: The Cypherpunk Pirate Who Built Signal

Moxie Marlinspike: The Cypherpunk Pirate Who Built Signal

Wed Oct 01 2025 By Obyte

Privacy Is Web3’s “0 To 1” Moment

Privacy Is Web3’s “0 To 1” Moment

Wed Jul 16 2025 By Shahaf

Stop Jumping on Every Tech Trend—Real Innovation Always Puts Users First

Stop Jumping on Every Tech Trend—Real Innovation Always Puts Users First

Fri Mar 28 2025 By Swordfoosh

Skype's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Fake doctor told to 'own up' to what he did after drink and drug binges

Fake doctor told to 'own up' to what he did after drink and drug binges

liverpoolecho.co.uk

Mon Jan 12 2026

David Bowie's unusual last two words to best friend Gary Oldham before his death

David Bowie's unusual last two words to best friend Gary Oldham before his death

express.co.uk

Sat Jan 10 2026

Undertaker's 'darker side' after downloading 'sexual interference with corpses' images

Undertaker's 'darker side' after downloading 'sexual interference with corpses' images

dailystar.co.uk

Thu Dec 04 2025

The Rise and Fall of Skype - What Went Wrong? Insights from Rounds.com

The Rise and Fall of Skype - What Went Wrong? Insights from Rounds.com

techbullion.com

Sat Nov 22 2025

A nightmare on Skype: Bengaluru techie loses Rs 32 crore in 'digital arrest' fraud

A nightmare on Skype: Bengaluru techie loses Rs 32 crore in 'digital arrest' fraud

businesstoday.in

Tue Nov 18 2025

Lost Rs 32cr in 6 months: Bengaluru techie fell for ‘digital arrest’ scam; how it played out

Lost Rs 32cr in 6 months: Bengaluru techie fell for ‘digital arrest’ scam; how it played out

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Mon Nov 17 2025

Digital Conspiracy: The Unveiling of Karnataka's Largest Scam

Digital Conspiracy: The Unveiling of Karnataka's Largest Scam

devdiscourse.com

Mon Nov 17 2025

Bengaluru Woman Duped of Rs 32 Crore in Six-Month ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam, 187 Bank Transfers Made

Bengaluru Woman Duped of Rs 32 Crore in Six-Month ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam, 187 Bank Transfers Made

republicworld.com

Mon Nov 17 2025

MDMA parcel, 187 transactions: How Bengaluru woman lost Rs 32 crore in 6-month digital arrest

MDMA parcel, 187 transactions: How Bengaluru woman lost Rs 32 crore in 6-month digital arrest

indiatoday.in

Mon Nov 17 2025

‘Had to report over Skype’: Bengaluru software engineer loses nearly Rs 32 crore in ‘digital arrest’ scam

‘Had to report over Skype’: Bengaluru software engineer loses nearly Rs 32 crore in ‘digital arrest’ scam

financialexpress.com

Mon Nov 17 2025

Bengaluru Shocker: 57-Year-Old Woman Loses Rs 32 Crore In Digital Arrest Via Video Calls

Bengaluru Shocker: 57-Year-Old Woman Loses Rs 32 Crore In Digital Arrest Via Video Calls

newsx.com

Mon Nov 17 2025

Fake CBI officer, Skype calls, 187 transactions: How this Bengaluru woman techie lost Rs 31.83 crore to ‘digital arrest’ over 6 months

Fake CBI officer, Skype calls, 187 transactions: How this Bengaluru woman techie lost Rs 31.83 crore to ‘digital arrest’ over 6 months

indianexpress.com

Mon Nov 17 2025

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