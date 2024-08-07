SKY MAVIS
#1403 COMPANY RANKING
Sky Mavis is a technology-focused game studio. We create: - Virtual worlds with player owned-economies. - Marketplaces for trustless trading of unique digital assets. - Infrastructure that enables our products to reach millions of players worldwide. Our flagship product, Axie Infinity, is the #1 game on Ethereum by daily, weekly, and monthly active players. By using blockchain technology and incentive design Axie Infinity has transcended traditional games and evolved into a complex digital nation. Although still in early access, it has generated over $4M in revenue (7000 ETH). Blockchain: Gamified
248 emps
Since 2019
Worth 3B
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SKY MAVIS
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EVERGREEN INDEX #1403
Sky Mavis's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Sky Mavis's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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