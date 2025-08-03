COINMARKETCAP #904 COMPANY RANKING

CoinMarketCap is the world's most trusted & accurate source for crypto market capitalizations, pricing and information. CoinMarketCap is a U.S. company registered in the United States of America. CoinMarketCap has been the premier price-tracking website for cryptocurrencies. It is the most referenced and trusted source for comparing thousands of crypto entities in the rapidly growing cryptocurrency space by users, institutions, and media. CoinMarketCap firmly stands for accurate, timely and unbiased information, enabling each end user to draw their own informed conclusions from CoinMarketCap data.