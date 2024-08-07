TWITCH

#512 COMPANY RANKING
Launched in 2011, Twitch is a one-of-a-kind collision of subcultures, games, communities, and streamers co-creating content around everything they’re into. This is more than just watching; this is multiplayer entertainment — unique, live, unpredictable, never-to-be-repeated experiences created by the interactions of many. Twitch brings the joy of co-op to everything gamers love, from anime marathons to esports competitions and more.
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twitch.tv
ninja emoji
4,400 emps
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Since 2007
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Worth 45B
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#games#media-production#entertainment
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TWITCH

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EVERGREEN INDEX #512

Twitch's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Programmer Burnout: From Software Developer to Twitch Streamer

Programmer Burnout: From Software Developer to Twitch Streamer

Tue Oct 07 2025 By Jennifer

Building in Public: Lessons from My First Twitch Streams

Building in Public: Lessons from My First Twitch Streams

Mon Jul 08 2024 By David Sole

Why is Slot Streaming Becoming So Popular on YouTube and Twitch?

Why is Slot Streaming Becoming So Popular on YouTube and Twitch?

Mon Jan 15 2024 By Casino Alpha

From a Mac Mini, Running Windows XP, to Streaming Giant: The Twitch Come-Up

From a Mac Mini, Running Windows XP, to Streaming Giant: The Twitch Come-Up

Mon Jul 10 2023 By Grant Magdanz

Will Crypto Gambling Survive Its Twitch Ban?

Will Crypto Gambling Survive Its Twitch Ban?

Thu Nov 03 2022 By Devin Partida

How to Get Started Streaming on Twitch

How to Get Started Streaming on Twitch

Thu Mar 31 2022 By Nick Taylor

Build a Twitch Clone with the Livepeer API

Build a Twitch Clone with the Livepeer API

Sun Mar 20 2022 By Shih-Yu

How Much Do Twitch Streamers and YouTubers ACTUALLY Make from Donations?

How Much Do Twitch Streamers and YouTubers ACTUALLY Make from Donations?

Tue Jan 25 2022 By Tachat Igityan

More Than Gamers Receives VC Investment From Founding Twitch Community Builder

More Than Gamers Receives VC Investment From Founding Twitch Community Builder

Thu Dec 30 2021 By Brian Wallace

Twitch Will Ban Users for Off-Platform Activities

Twitch Will Ban Users for Off-Platform Activities

Thu Apr 15 2021 By Nishanth Reddy

5 Data Science Interview Questions via Facebook, Twitch, and Postmates

5 Data Science Interview Questions via Facebook, Twitch, and Postmates

Fri Mar 12 2021 By Nate at StrataScratch

What’s Next For Living Streaming with Peter Yang formerly of Twitch

What’s Next For Living Streaming with Peter Yang formerly of Twitch

Wed Feb 06 2019 By Trent Lapinski

Twitch's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
French Twitch streamer Florian Marliere moves Premiership Rugby to Twitch in France for fans

French Twitch streamer Florian Marliere moves Premiership Rugby to Twitch in France for fans

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Fri Mar 20 2026

Crimson Desert launch hits 240K Steam peak and dominates Twitch despite mixed reviews

Crimson Desert launch hits 240K Steam peak and dominates Twitch despite mixed reviews

altchar.com

Fri Mar 20 2026

What really happened in Bonnie St Patrick’s Day stream? The real story behind elderly couple clip and backlash

What really happened in Bonnie St Patrick’s Day stream? The real story behind elderly couple clip and backlash

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Thu Mar 19 2026

Crimson Desert Free Downloads Officially Available To Claim Today For Brief Period

Crimson Desert Free Downloads Officially Available To Claim Today For Brief Period

screenrant.com

Thu Mar 19 2026

Streamer ERBY’s cage stream sparks controversy as Twitch issues ban over dangerous stunt

Streamer ERBY’s cage stream sparks controversy as Twitch issues ban over dangerous stunt

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Tue Mar 17 2026

Crimson Desert Free Downloads Officially Announced To Celebrate Launch

Crimson Desert Free Downloads Officially Announced To Celebrate Launch

screenrant.com

Tue Mar 17 2026

$1,540 in 3 days! Twitch streamer ‘banned’ after broadcasting bizarre ‘money-hungry’ stunt

$1,540 in 3 days! Twitch streamer ‘banned’ after broadcasting bizarre ‘money-hungry’ stunt

financialexpress.com

Tue Mar 17 2026

Livestream the 2026 MOBO Awards on Amazon Music

Livestream the 2026 MOBO Awards on Amazon Music

ladbible.com

Mon Mar 16 2026

Why Streamers Like Clavicular Are Flocking to Kick

Why Streamers Like Clavicular Are Flocking to Kick

businessinsider.com

Mon Mar 16 2026

Crimson Desert Release Times, Twitch Drops, and Install Size

Crimson Desert Release Times, Twitch Drops, and Install Size

vice.com

Mon Mar 16 2026

Hasan Piker back on Twitch as platform shortens suspension to three days

Hasan Piker back on Twitch as platform shortens suspension to three days

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Mon Feb 02 2026

Rapper and Streamer Aspen Kartier Arrested for Allegedly Abusing Puppy

Rapper and Streamer Aspen Kartier Arrested for Allegedly Abusing Puppy

usmagazine.com

Mon Feb 02 2026

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