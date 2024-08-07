TWITCH #512 COMPANY RANKING

Launched in 2011, Twitch is a one-of-a-kind collision of subcultures, games, communities, and streamers co-creating content around everything they’re into. This is more than just watching; this is multiplayer entertainment — unique, live, unpredictable, never-to-be-repeated experiences created by the interactions of many. Twitch brings the joy of co-op to everything gamers love, from anime marathons to esports competitions and more.