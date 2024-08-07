SKILLSHARE #2581 COMPANY RANKING

Skillshare is an online learning community with thousands of inspiring classes for creative and curious people, on topics including illustration, design, photography, video, freelancing, and more. On Skillshare, millions of members come together to find inspiration and take the next step in their creative journey. Are you looking for a holistic learning solution for your entire organization? Learn about Skillshare for Teams: https://teams.skillshare.com/ Want to work at Skillshare? Our collaborative culture goes far beyond our online community. It’s a real part of the humans-first way we work as a team. We believe the work we do makes a difference in the lives of our members, and our mission extends to ensuring our own team members live balanced, fulfilling lives. That means different things for everyone, but it begins with a workplace that embraces modern flexibility, inclusivity and transparency. See our career opportunities: https://jobs.lever.co/skillshare