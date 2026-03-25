SHOPUP

#9743 COMPANY RANKING
ShopUp is Bangladesh's leading full-stack B2B commerce platform, providing small businesses with access to B2B sourcing, last-mile logistics, digital credit, and business management solutions.
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shopup.org
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501-1000 emps
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Since 2017
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Worth 236.2M
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#ecommerce#logistics-supply-chain#fintech
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#9743
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SHOPUP

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EVERGREEN INDEX #9743

ShopUp's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
The Future of e-Commerce

The Future of e-Commerce

Wed Jul 25 2018 By John Demian

Luxury’s Lost Decade Begins as 50 Million Shoppers Exit the Market

Luxury’s Lost Decade Begins as 50 Million Shoppers Exit the Market

Thu Mar 26 2026 By Jurgis

Stored Fashion Earns a 6 Proof of Usefulness Score by Building an Instagram Shoppable Content Tool

Stored Fashion Earns a 6 Proof of Usefulness Score by Building an Instagram Shoppable Content Tool

Mon Mar 23 2026 By PoU Submissions

HackerNoon Projects of the Week: AI Security Exposure Detector, Shoppinlyst, and TimeVyn

HackerNoon Projects of the Week: AI Security Exposure Detector, Shoppinlyst, and TimeVyn

Fri Mar 20 2026 By Proof of Usefulness

The Hidden Architecture Behind AI-Mediated Shopping And Why It Changes Everything

The Hidden Architecture Behind AI-Mediated Shopping And Why It Changes Everything

Mon Mar 09 2026 By Ariba Hasan

Shoppinlyst Earns a 35 Proof of Usefulness Score by Building an Advanced Grocery List System

Shoppinlyst Earns a 35 Proof of Usefulness Score by Building an Advanced Grocery List System

Mon Feb 09 2026 By mateo_87

The Shadow of Ransomware on the Festive E-Shopping Season

The Shadow of Ransomware on the Festive E-Shopping Season

Mon Dec 15 2025 By Julius Černiauskas

A Look at Retail Holiday Shopping Trends

A Look at Retail Holiday Shopping Trends

Fri Nov 07 2025 By Brian Wallace

Holiday Shopping Trends to Watch in 2025: What the Data Tells Us About Consumer Expectations

Holiday Shopping Trends to Watch in 2025: What the Data Tells Us About Consumer Expectations

Thu Oct 30 2025 By Joanna Clark Simpson

What Happens When You Put Cramer-Shoup on Elliptic Curves?

What Happens When You Put Cramer-Shoup on Elliptic Curves?

Tue Sep 09 2025 By EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars

Aisles of the Future: How PCIC’s Category-Item Blend Transforms Online Grocery Shopping

Aisles of the Future: How PCIC’s Category-Item Blend Transforms Online Grocery Shopping

Mon Aug 11 2025 By AB Test

TikTok Shopping Is Opening the Floodgates to Scams

TikTok Shopping Is Opening the Floodgates to Scams

Wed Feb 12 2025 By Keeper Security

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