ShopUp is Bangladesh's leading full-stack B2B commerce platform, providing small businesses with access to B2B sourcing, last-mile logistics, digital credit, and business management solutions.

ShopUp is Bangladesh's leading full-stack B2B commerce platform, providing small businesses with access to B2B sourcing, last-mile logistics, digital credit, and business management solutions.

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