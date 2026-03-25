SHOPUP
#9743 COMPANY RANKING
ShopUp is Bangladesh's leading full-stack B2B commerce platform, providing small businesses with access to B2B sourcing, last-mile logistics, digital credit, and business management solutions.
501-1000 emps
Since 2017
Worth 236.2M
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#9743Ranking Index(All Ranking)
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6%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
6Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
- Company Ranking
SHOPUP
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #9743
ShopUp's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
The Future of e-Commerce
Wed Jul 25 2018 By John Demian
Luxury’s Lost Decade Begins as 50 Million Shoppers Exit the Market
Thu Mar 26 2026 By Jurgis
Stored Fashion Earns a 6 Proof of Usefulness Score by Building an Instagram Shoppable Content Tool
Mon Mar 23 2026 By PoU Submissions
HackerNoon Projects of the Week: AI Security Exposure Detector, Shoppinlyst, and TimeVyn
Fri Mar 20 2026 By Proof of Usefulness
The Hidden Architecture Behind AI-Mediated Shopping And Why It Changes Everything
Mon Mar 09 2026 By Ariba Hasan
Shoppinlyst Earns a 35 Proof of Usefulness Score by Building an Advanced Grocery List System
Mon Feb 09 2026 By mateo_87
The Shadow of Ransomware on the Festive E-Shopping Season
Mon Dec 15 2025 By Julius Černiauskas
A Look at Retail Holiday Shopping Trends
Fri Nov 07 2025 By Brian Wallace
Holiday Shopping Trends to Watch in 2025: What the Data Tells Us About Consumer Expectations
Thu Oct 30 2025 By Joanna Clark Simpson
What Happens When You Put Cramer-Shoup on Elliptic Curves?
Tue Sep 09 2025 By EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars
Aisles of the Future: How PCIC’s Category-Item Blend Transforms Online Grocery Shopping
Mon Aug 11 2025 By AB Test
TikTok Shopping Is Opening the Floodgates to Scams
Wed Feb 12 2025 By Keeper Security