FoundersConnect: Duncan Muchangi, Principal @ Unicorn Growth, Former MD, Jumia Group & Antler E.A

Duncan Muchangi is a Venture capital investor with extensive experience working and starting African technology companies. He is the founder of Unicorn Growth Capital, an early-stage VC firm investing in the future of FinTech & Web3.0 in Africa by funding startups with innovative solutions at the core of their mission. In this episode of Founders Connect, Duncan shares his story with us. We gain some valuable insight into the state of the fintech/investment scene in Kenya, especially as it relates to the rapidly developing entrepreneurship scene in Africa.

In this episode of Founders Connect, Duncan shares his story with us. We gain some valuable insight into the state of the fintech/investment scene in Kenya, plans for the future of Venture Capital, especially as it relates to the rapidly developing entrepreneurship scene in Africa, and valuable advice that can only have been nurtured by years and years of experience. Enjoy!

Watch the video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nTSdJS_g_bk

Video timestamps

1:31 - Duncan shares what growing up was like.

4:42 - Where his interest in Finance comes from.

7:01 - Studying for his Masters.

7:38 - Getting a degree in Finance.

8:24 - Moving back from the UK to Nairobi, Settling in, etc.

13:17 - Working at the Fintech business.

16:52 - How did the company go after raising money?

18:57 - Dealing with the failure of the Company.

20:43 - Launching Zapa Cab.

23:58 - Working at Jumia, HelloFood

30:30 - Most important lessons learned in Jumia.

32:52 - The things he is most proud of from Jumia.

35:29 - Tips for learning how to get Partners.

37:36 - Leaving Jumia for Antler East Africa.

46:36 - The Venture Capital space in Nairobi.

49:42 - The kind of companies he invests in.

52:30 - Challenges specific to Venture Capital firms and things that have surprised him.

57:44 - Advice for people looking to be investors.

1:01:43- Anything Duncan would like to change about his career

